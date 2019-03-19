NFL Power Rankings: Talented Browns make a big leap into Top 10, but Patriots are still team to beat

The Cleveland Browns are now the favorites to win the AFC North and some oddsmakers have them as a top five team in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl.

That's unreal considering they were 0-16 in 2017.

The Browns are indeed a talented team, one that improved greatly during the free-agency period.

Now they just have to learn how to win.

That's right, it's the next step. You can't just take talent and hope it wins. The team has to learn how to win close games. It has to learn how to win big games. It has to learn how to win in December.

These Browns haven't felt that.

So while the talent is there, it still takes much more than that.

Don't get me wrong. I love the talent on the roster. Not only did they sign defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson as a free agent from Minnesota, they made two big trades to upgrade their roster.

The first was trading guard Kevin Zeitler to add pass rusher Olivier Vernon from the Giants. Then they went back to the Giants and made a blockbuster deal to land star receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

That gives second-year quarterback Baker Mayfield a star-studded group around him, the best young offensive skill group in the NFL.

Again, though, there are questions.

Can first-year coach Freddie Kitchens and offensive coordinator Todd Monken make it all work? Kitchens is going to call the plays, but how will that all come together?

See, it's not just like you add the talent and it's a ready-made Super Bowl contender.

Having said that, talent is the most important thing.

That talent has the Browns up to No. 10 in my Power Rankings, which means they are a true contender in 2019 and they are the top AFC North team in these rankings.

That's hard to believe since this was a team closing out the 0-16 season just 14 months ago.