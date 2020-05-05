NFL Power Rankings: Top four teams remain same, Packers drop after doing Aaron Rodgers no favors in offseason

There is a running joke every year that I pick the Green Bay Packers to win the Super Bowl.

I won't be doing it this year.

Yes, the Packers are coming off a 13-3 season that saw them a game away from the Super Bowl, but they've done little this offseason to give me reason to think they can take the next step.

As much as I think quarterback Aaron Rodgers can still get them there, the Packers did little to help him out this offseason, especially in the draft. Not only did Green Bay avoid helping their star passer, but they also traded up in the first round to take his replacement.

That's insanity, considering Rodgers can still play at a high level and this team has talent.

Drafting Utah State quarterback Jordan Love in the first round and running back A.J. Dillon in the second has some saying it's just the Packers sending a message to Rodgers. Is this the message: We might waste a few more years with your talents?

Green Bay general manager Brian Gutekunst had an outstanding offseason last year, but that hasn't been the case this time around. There is no way to justify the Love pick in my mind. None.

Rodgers can be difficult -- we know that -- but this idea that second-year coach Matt LaFleur can't co-exist with him is absurd. The Packers needed to get him receiver help or some help to fix a run defense that was terrible last season.

Not doing so is a bad move, and it's why the Packers have dropped two spots here in my post-draft Power Rankings to the No. 7 spot. While other teams were getting better, the Packers did little to help in 2020.

The top spots remain the same in these rankings from my post-free agency rankings. The Kansas City Chiefs are still No. 1, followed by the Baltimore Ravens and New Orleans Saints. They will head into the 2020 season as the league's best in my books.

Green Bay? Rodgers still makes them a threat to win it all. It's too bad the Packers brass didn't think enough of that talent to help him do it.