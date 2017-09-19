NFL Power Rankings: What Super Bowl hangover? Falcons firing on all cylinders

We're just two games into the NFL season, but it seems like the Atlanta Falcons have found the remedy for the Super Bowl hangover.

It's called having a damn good team.

Since they blew the 25-point lead to the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl last February, all we've heard about was how they would have problems responding to that loss.

As a team, they did a lot of things to overcome it, including training with Navy Seals, having head coach Dan Quinn reach out to a lot of coaches in other sports who had those types of losses, and having their MVP quarterback go into a funk for two weeks before snapping out of it.

It all seems to have worked.

The Falcons blew out the injury-plagued Green Bay Packers Sunday night to stake a claim as the best team in the NFC, and right now the top team in my Power Rankings.

I thought all summer that the Falcons would have no issues bouncing back from the loss in large part because I thought their team would be much improved on defense. The offense can still be a points machine, which we saw glimpses of Sunday night, but it's that defense that will make this team better -- and a real threat to get back to the Super Bowl.

Against the Packers, the Falcons had three sacks and two takeaways, returning one for a touchdown, while showing off their defensive strength. Corner Desmond Trufant, who didn't play in the playoffs last season after being lost with a shoulder injury, got the touchdown on a fumble recovery and also had an interception of Aaron Rodgers.

The rest of the defense is playing much faster, mainly because they are a year older. This was a defense that started four rookies in the Super Bowl.

So about that Super Bowl hangover, you can forget about it. Being good, which the Falcons are again, is a cure for it.