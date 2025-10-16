The word parity gets thrown around a lot, especially in the NFL. After all, there have been four new playoff teams in 35 straight seasons. There's parity every year. That's one of the beautiful things about this league.

2025 is taking it to a whole new level, though. It's not hyperbole to say this is the most parity we've seen in quite some time. The debate for the best team in the NFL is actually interesting right now. You could probably make a case that 10-15 teams have legit Super Bowl chances, too. This isn't any other year.

The Chiefs and Bills are co-Super Bowl favorites with +650 odds, according to DraftKings, as of Wednesday night. Those are the longest odds by the Super Bowl favorite this late into a season in 15 years, since Week 13 in 2010 when the Falcons and Patriots were co-favorites.

If 2025 is anything like 2010, we'll be in for a wild ride this winter. Let's review what happened in the 2010 postseason:

The 7-9 Seahawks beat the Saints on Marshawn Lynch's "Beastquake"

The Jets knocked out Tom Brady and Peyton Manning in the first two rounds

Both top seeds (Patriots, Falcons) and the previous year's Super Bowl teams (Saints, Colts) went one-and-done with Tom Brady, Matt Ryan, Drew Brees and Peyton Manning at quarterback

The Packers won the Super Bowl as a six seed after making the playoffs on a strength-of-victory tiebreaker

Slow start by top five teams in preseason title odds is historic

Basically, all hell broke loose. We are headed for destruction again in 2025, with all the heavyweights struggling at the start of the season.

This is why oddsmakers don't have a clear favorite right now. The preseason top five Super Bowl favorites were the Eagles, Ravens, Bills, Chiefs and Lions. They are a combined 16-14 this season, including 2-8 in the last two weeks. They were 69-16 last season.

2025 Preseason Top Five Title Favorites



Preseason Odds W-L Eagles +700 4-2 Ravens +700 1-5 Bills +700 4-2 Chiefs +800 3-3 Lions +1000 4-2

2010 wasn't a fluke. Anytime the juggernauts stumble out of the blocks, there's a surprise Super Bowl champion. That 16-14 record is the worst among the top five preseason title favorites entering Week 7 since 2010.

If you look at all the instances in the last three decades where the top five teams were slow out of the gate, it's ugly.

I've highlighted in red the eight seasons where the win percentage was under 60% at this point in the year. None of the eventual champs those years ranked better than fifth in preseason title odds. They averaged 13th. The 1999 Rams, 2001 Patriots, 2010 Packers and 2017 Eagles were shocking Super Bowl champions. The 2002 Buccaneers, 2003 Patriots and 2008 Steelers had an element of surprise, too.

I expect history to repeat itself as these contenders look very vulnerable.

Why top five teams in preseason title odds are struggling

Eagles (trenches)

The Eagles lost a lot of talent up front and they have been getting bullied. They lost right guard Mekhi Becton, defensive end Josh Sweat and defensive tackle Milton Williams this offseason. Plus, edge rusher Nolan Smith is on injured reserve and Za'Darius Smith just retired. Jalen Carter is also hurt at the moment.

Philadelphia is one of two teams ranking in the bottom five in the NFL in rush yards differential (29th) and sack differential (29th) this season, along with the 1-5 Titans. We can't just chalk up the ground game issues to a slow start by Saquon Barkley. After all, Giants rookies Jaxson Dart and Cam Skattebo just punched them in the mouth. The Eagles were outrushed by 99 yards on 'Thursday Night Football' last week. They are 26th in success rate defending the run this year, vs. ninth last year.

The pass rush is probably the most worrisome, especially after it was the Eagles' meal ticket against Patrick Mahomes in the Super Bowl. Philly ranks 23rd in pressure rate without blitzing this season. They were third a year ago.

And I haven't even gotten to A.J. Brown and the identity issues on offense with new offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo.

The offense should recover, but the fatal flaw could be the four-man pass rush. They could improve when Nolan Smith and Jalen Carter get healthy, or if they make a trade, but I doubt it'll replicate what last year's unit did.

Ravens (defense)

The 2025 Ravens were the first team in the Super Bowl era to allow 37+ points in four of their first five games. The defense, injured or not, has been a disaster. They are fourth-worst in pressure rate and sack rate this year, as they have been unable to solve a problem that has plagued them for a few years. Find a star edge rusher.

The big-name secondary hasn't delivered yet, either. The Ravens have allowed the most completions on throws of 15+ air yards this season (26). They solved their defensive issues in the second half last year by moving Kyle Hamilton to deep safety, but they'll need a new solution in 2025 as they plan on using Hamilton all over the field the rest of the way.

I fully expect the Ravens to make a run at the AFC North title, assuming Lamar Jackson and guys like Roquan Smith, Kyle Hamilton and Marlon Humphrey are healthy out of the bye week with a soft upcoming schedule. Still, an unreliable Lamar Jackson in the postseason, combined with a shaky defense, spells trouble in January, again.

Bills (run defense)

There are many reasons the Bills have lost two straight games, leading us to question their credentials in the AFC East, as Zach Pereles wrote this week. The fact that they've played the easiest schedule to date and the Patriots have the easiest road the rest of the way doesn't help matters. The biggest reason to raise an eyebrow, though, is their run defense. They've allowed the most yards per rush through six games by any team in the Super Bowl era (5.8) and just got torched by Bijan Robinson.

If they solve the run defense, then they still don't have solutions for the reasons they didn't get over the hump last year. No go-to target and no stud pass rusher. The Bills have one touchdown catch by a wide receiver on throws of 20+ air yards in the last two seasons, the fewest in the NFL.

Chiefs (big plays)

The Chiefs probably have the best outlook of any of these teams, as their offense is hitting its stride and they are finally going to be at full strength on that side of the ball with Rashee Rice returning. Still, I'll need a bigger sample to believe they are all the way back.

Patrick Mahomes has the worst completion rate on throws of 20+ air yards (27%) in the last three seasons among the top 25 passers in attempts on those deep balls. The offense has been pedestrian in the last three seasons and the sluggish start is why the Chiefs stumbled to an 0-2 start.

Lions (Jared Goff)

I still don't trust the Lions, no matter how good they look at times, between the razzle dazzle on offense, an efficient Jared Goff, 'Sonic and Knuckles', and Dan Campbell.

I have too much Goff PTSD. He's wildly inconsistent in big games, especially lately. The Lions offense didn't show up in Green Bay or Kansas City in their two losses this year. Goff is 4-5 with nine interceptions in the last two seasons vs. teams that have a top-10 record in the NFL over that span. He's 15-0 with eight interceptions vs. everyone else. That's pretty ugly and his five-interception game in Houston last year is included with the 15-0 mark.

Jared Goff last two seasons, including playoffs



vs Top 10 record vs rest of NFL W-L 4-5 15-0 Yards per attempt 7.2 9.4 TD-INT 16-9 36-8

Top teams always have an Achilles heel. This year, we'll find out if they are fatal flaws. Right now, I'm betting yes based on the issues laid out above and an intriguing middle class with the Rams, Colts, Buccaneers, Broncos, Seahawks, Patriots, Falcons and more waiting in the wings.