Training camp is just under two weeks away around the NFL, as all 32 teams are starting to prepare to compete for a championship in 2025. The Los Angeles Chargers and Detroit Lions actually report next week, as the Chargers begin their training camp on July 16 and the Lions on July 19.

There isn't much drama with the Chargers and Lions as they report to practice, but that doesn't omit the storylines happening around the league. The majority of teams report on July 22, with quarterback competitions and holdouts taking center stage until the start of the season.

The Philadelphia Eagles begin their Super Bowl defense and the Kansas City Chiefs will look to appear in their fourth straight Super Bowl. There are other contenders for the championship (Lions, Buffalo Bills, Baltimore Ravens are three), but these teams aren't carrying massive storylines heading into camp.

Leave that to the Pittsburgh Steelers, Cincinnati Bengals, Dallas Cowboys, and others -- who have plenty of issues they need to settle as training camp begins. Then there's the massive quarterback battle with the Cleveland Browns and whether the Indianapolis Colts will go with Anthony Richardson or Daniel Jones in Week 1.

The start of training camp will be very interesting. Which of the major offseason storylines heading into training camp warrant an overreaction? Which ones are reality?

This summer will certainly be exciting.

Micah Parsons will not be suiting up for Cowboys in Week 1

Overreaction or reality: Overreaction

The Cowboys still haven't paid Parsons the elite pass rusher money he desrves, and likely won't get him signed at the start of training camp. That is not the Jerry Jones way, as he lets the market set before paying his star players at the top of said market (which is a bad strategy by the way).

Parsons didn't hold out in minicamp, but that could change at the start of training camp until he gets a contract. That could be a while, as Jones will likely take it until the 11th hour to get a long-term extension done -- roughly at the time between the 53-man roster cutdown day and the start of the regular season.

Jones will get the long-term extension done with Parsons and he'll be the highest-paid non-quarterback in football, well after T.J. Watt and Trey Hendrickson get their deals. He'll suit up for Dallas when the Cowboys play Philadelphia for the opener.

The Bengals will trade Trey Hendrickson

Overreaction or reality: Reality

How long will this statemate with Hendrickson and the Bengals last? Hendrickson sat out mandatory minicamp and is prepared to hold out until the regular season if a long-term extension isn't reached with the Bengals.

Cincinnati has failed to give Hendrickson an extension after paying Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins this offseason, which was the Bengals' top priority. They want to keep Hendrickson and haven't entertained trade offers for him, but Hendrickson may force their hand.

How much Hendrickson is worth makes this difficult. Hendrickson is 30 years old and won't be getting $40 million a season like Myles Garrett or $35 million a season like Maxx Crosby -- but he should be in the ballpark. Unless he gets near Crosby's salary, the Bengals will have issues signing him.

If this holdout goes into late August, the Bengals will have little choice but to trade Hendrickson. They shouldn't do that, but Hendrickson has the leverage here. This deal needs to be done early in training camp.

Kenny Pickett will win the Browns starting QB competition

Overreaction or reality: Reality

The Browns have four quarterbacks battling for the starting quarterback job in what will be the most intriguing battle around training camp. Pickett isn't the most proven of the four between Joe Flacco and rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders, but he revitalized his career in his one season in Philadelphia.

The Browns didn't give up much for Pickett, so they don't owe him anything. He's still a former first-round pick that can succeed in a quarterback-friendly offense, which the Browns have under Kevin Stefanski. Don't get too caught up in the up-and-down minicamp.

Once the regular season comes around, there will be a leash. Pickett will still be the starter come Week 1.

Terry McLaurin will be paid as a top-5 WR at start of year

Overreaction or reality: Overreaction

McLaurin is one of the most underrated wide receivers in football. He had 44.8% of Washington's receiving touchdowns last season, the third-highest percentage for any player in the league. He was also second in the NFL in receiving touchdowns last season (13).

Coming off five consecutive 1,000-yard seasons, McLaurin put up numbers despite the myriad of quarterbacks that have thrown to him over the years. No coincidence McLaurin's touchdown numbers went from four the previous season to 13 with Jayden Daniels as his quarterback.

Where McLaurin gets paid amongst the elite receivers is the question. He currently makes $23.3 million a season and watched the wide receiver market explode since he signed his extension in 2022. A pay raise is coming, but how much will the Commanders pay?

A.J. Brown is the fifth-highest paid receiver at $32 million a season. McLaurin likely won't get that much, but $30 million a season (Tyreek Hill and Amon-Ra St. Brown make that much) is in the realm of possibility.

McLaurin should get top-10 money for his position. Highly unlikely he'll be in the top-five range.

Top 5 highest-paid wide receivers

Player, team Average annual salary Ja'Marr Chase, Bengals $40.25 million Justin Jefferson, Vikings $35 million CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys $34 million D.K. Metcalf, Steelers $33 million A.J. Brown, Eagles $32 million

Tyreek Hill won't be on Dolphins at start of year

Overreaction or reality: Overreaction

The Dolphins shedded some salary this offseason with several moves, the latest one sending Jalen Ramsey and Jonnu Smith to the Steelers in exchange for Minkah Fitzpatrick. They also let Jevon Holland walk this offseason, a year after Christian Wilkins depearted in free agency.

Hill voiced his displeasure last season in Miami, and has three years remaining on his four-year, $120 million contract. The locker room culture had to affect him, along with the constant inconsistencies of the offense when Tua Tagovailoa was injured. When Tagovailoa plays, Hill is one of the most productive receivers in football -- but the 31-year-old Hill can be productive for any team.

Perhaps Hill forces a trade out of Miami at some point, but it won't be in training camp. The Dolphins are still playoff contenders when their offensive stars are healthy, and this is a make it-or-break it year for Mike McDaniel. They'll stay the course at the start of the year.

Daniel Jones will beat out Anthony Richardson for Colts QB job

Overreaction or reality: Reality

The AC joint injury Richardson suffered in minicamp is concerning, especially considering this injury is in the same shoulder that required surgery and sidelined Richardson for most of his rookie season in 2023. Richardson has been injured and inconsistent since entering the NFL, and will have to prove he'll be healthy in training camp before winning a competition.

Jones usually flashes in minicamp and training camp, so he certainly could stampede ahead of Richardson in the quarterback competition. While Jones has a questionable track record regarding injuries as well, he's more accurate than Richardson and gets a fresh start behind a significantly better offensive line than the one he had in New York.

Richardson needs to take command of the offense this summer, or he will be watching Jones start Week 1. His shoulder injury may give Jones the job, especially if Jones impresses with the first team while Richardson is on the mend.