NFL Preaseason 2018: Lions vs. Raiders date, time, channel, live stream for Jon Gruden return
The Lions and Raiders will see their (sort of) new coaches in action for the first time in Oakland
The (new) Jon Gruden era begins in Oakland on Friday, as the Raiders host the Detroit Lions to open their preseason. For the Lions, Matt Patricia will be prowling the sideline as a head coach for the first time, as he tries to make the Lions a playoff team again. While the playbooks will, of course, be relatively vanilla, it will be interesting to see the old-school style that Gruden preaches in action once again.
For the Lions, rookie running back Kerryon Johnson out of Auburn will be hitting the preseason field for the first time as a pro. The Raiders, meanwhile, will be getting a very important first look at rookie tackle Kolton Miller. While Donald Penn and the Raiders reportedly stand off in a contract dispute while Penn is injured, Miller's performance could factor into his playing time this season. Another big Raiders acquisition is wide receiver Jordy Nelson, who could be catching passes from Derek Carr in a preseason game for the first time on Thursday.
Expect to also see quite a bit of Lions quarterback Matt Cassel, as he battles with Jake Rudock for the backup job to Matthew Stafford. This game has a lot of faces in new places, and for that reason alone there's value to tuning in.
Here's how to watch the Lions face off against the Raiders.
Lions vs. Raiders watch info
- Date: Friday, Aug. 10
- Time: 10:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Oakland-Alameda Coliseum -- Oakland, California
- Channel: NFL Network
- Stream: fuboTV (try for free)
