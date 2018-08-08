NFL preseason 2018: Giants vs. Browns date, time, channel, live stream for Baker Mayfield debut
Everything you need to know to tune into this week's nationally televised preseason opener
Baker Mayfield and Saquon Barkley went No. 1 and No. 2 overall in the 2018 NFL Draft, and now, less than four months later, the big-name rookies are set to square off in the Big Apple to welcome the first week of the preseason.
Football officially returned on Aug. 2 with Canton's Hall of Fame Game between the Chicago Bears and Baltimore Ravens, but the full preseason schedule kicks off Thursday. And the Baker-Barkley showdown -- Cleveland Browns vs. New York Giants -- is among the best of the bunch if you're all about redemption stories.
Mayfield isn't exactly playing the underdog role after going first overall in the draft, but he won't let you forget that he's not the tallest guy, that he was once a college walk-on and that, entering 2018, he's entrenched as a backup behind new Browns quarterback Tyrod Taylor. An early star of HBO's Cleveland edition of "Hard Knocks," he'll have his first live-game shot at flashing his No. 1-caliber athleticism. And he'll do it against a Giants team that's got a new coach in Pat Shurmur, a familiar leader in Eli Manning and a rousing crew of weapons headlined by Barkley, who'll get his first opportunity to own the Giants' backfield in East Rutherford.
The stakes won't be quite as high for these lowly 2017 teams until September, but the intrigue and the drama is already there.
Here's how to tune in:
How to watch Giants vs. Browns
- Date: Thursday, August 9
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Location: MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, New Jersey)
- Channel: NFL Network
- Stream: fuboTV (try for free)
NFL preseason Week 1: Full schedule
