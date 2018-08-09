NFL preseason 2018: How to watch, stream Broncos vs. Vikings, Kirk Cousins' Minnesota debut
Everything you need to know to tune into this weekend's nationally televised preseason opener
On Saturday night, two teams will meet to help round out the first week of the 2018 NFL preseason, and each of them will feature a quarterback the Minnesota Vikings hold dear to their heart.
The Vikings, of course, have the guy they want in Kirk Cousins. And all you needed to do was pay attention to free agency to realize that. It's where Minnesota dished out $84 million -- as part of a historic fully guaranteed deal -- for the former Washington Redskins starter, crowning Cousins the missing piece for a team that went 13-3, dethroned the Green Bay Packers and came within one victory of hosting its own Super Bowl in 2017. In other words, he was brought to the Midwest to win it all.
Meanwhile, the Vikings' opponent, the Denver Broncos, have the guy that helped the Vikings peak a year ago. His name is Case Keenum, and while he's gone relatively under the radar this summer as part of his fourth team in five years, he'll always be remembered for guiding the Vikings and leading the famous "Minneapolis Miracle." Now, he's tasked with righting the ship in Denver, where John Elway has been searching for a steady passer since Peyton Manning, and his journey starts against his old team.
Here's how to tune in:
How to watch Giants vs. Browns
- Date: Saturday, Aug. 11
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Location: Broncos Stadium at Mile High (Denver, Colorado)
- Channel: NFL Network
- Stream: fuboTV (try for free)
