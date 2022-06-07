The NFL preseason has been finalized with the league releasing the specific dates and times for each of these exhibitions on Tuesday afternoon. Prior to this announcement, the weeks and matchups were the only things revealed about the preseason, so now we'll all be able to truly circle the calendar and mark down when these games will actually take place later this summer.
Below, you'll find the full rundown of the preseason and every game that will be played each week.
Games in bold are nationally televised.
Hall of Fame Game
- Jacksonville Jaguars at Las Vegas Raiders: Thursday, Aug.4, at 8 p.m. ET (NBC)
Week 1
- New York Giants at New England Patriots: Thursday, Aug. 11 at 7 p.m. ET
- Tennessee Titans at Baltimore Ravens: Thursday, Aug. 11 at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Atlanta Falcons at Detroit Lions: Friday, Aug. 12 at 6 p.m. ET
- Cleveland Browns at Jacksonville Jaguars: Friday, Aug. 12 at 7 p.m. ET
- Arizona Cardinals at Cincinnati Bengals: Friday, Aug. 12 at 7:30 p.m. ET
- New York Jets at Philadelphia Eagles: Friday, Aug. 12 at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers: Friday, Aug. 12 at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Kansas City Chiefs at Chicago Bears: Saturday, Aug. 13 at 1 p.m. ET
- Carolina Panthers at Washington Commanders: Saturday, Aug. 13 at 1 p.m. ET
- Indianapolis Colts at Buffalo Bills: Saturday, Aug. 13 at 4 p.m. ET
- Seattle Seahawks at Pittsburgh Steelers: Saturday, Aug. 13 at 7 p.m. ET
- Miami Dolphins at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Saturday, Aug. 13 at 7:30 p.m. ET
- New Orleans Saints at Houston Texans: Saturday, Aug. 13 at 8 p.m. ET
- Dallas Cowboys at Denver Broncos: Saturday, Aug. 13 at 9 p.m. ET
- Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Chargers: Saturday, Aug. 13 at 10 p.m. ET
- Minnesota Vikings at Las Vegas Raiders: Sunday, Aug. 14 at 4:25 p.m. ET
Week 2
- Chicago Bears at Seattle Seahawks: Thursday, Aug. 18 at 8 p.m. ET (ESPN)
- Carolina Panthers at New England Patriots: Friday, Aug. 19 at 7 p.m. ET
- New Orleans Saints at Green Bay Packers: Friday, Aug. 19 at 8 p.m. ET
- Houston Texans at Los Angeles Rams: Friday, Aug. 19 at 10 p.m. ET
- Denver Broncos at Buffalo Bills: Saturday, Aug. 20 at 1 p.m. ET
- Detroit Lions at Indianapolis Colts: Saturday, Aug. 20 at 1 p.m. ET
- Washington Commanders at Kansas City Chiefs: Saturday, Aug. 20 at 4 p.m. ET
- Pittsburgh Steelers at Jacksonville Jaguars: Saturday, Aug. 20 at 7 p.m. ET
- Las Vegas Raiders at Miami Dolphins: Saturday, Aug. 20 at 7 p.m. ET
- San Francisco 49ers at Minnesota Vikings: Saturday, Aug. 20 at 7 p.m. ET
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Tennessee Titans: Saturday, Aug. 20 at 7 p.m. ET
- Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Chargers: Saturday, Aug. 20 at 10 p.m. ET
- Philadelphia Eagles at Cleveland Browns: Sunday, Aug. 21 at 1 p.m. ET
- Cincinnati Bengals at New York Giants: Sunday, Aug. 21 at 7 p.m. ET
- Baltimore Ravens at Arizona Cardinals: Sunday, Aug. 21 at 8 p.m. ET (FOX)
- Atlanta Falcons at New York Jets: Monday, Aug. 22 at 8 p.m. ET (ESPN)
Week 3
- Green Bay Packers at Kansas City Chiefs: Thursday, Aug. 25 at 8 p.m. ET
- San Francisco 49ers at Houston Texans: Thursday, Aug. 25 at 8:15 p.m. ET (Prime Video)
- Buffalo Bills at Carolina Panthers: Friday, Aug. 26 at 7 p.m. ET
- Seattle Seahawks at Dallas Cowboys: Friday, Aug. 26 at 8 p.m. ET
- Los Angeles Chargers at New Orleans Saints: Friday, Aug. 26 at 8 p.m. ET
- New England Patriots at Las Vegas Raiders: Friday, Aug. 26 at 8:15 p.m. ET
- Jacksonville Jaguars at Atlanta Falcons: Saturday, Aug. 27 at 3 p.m. ET
- Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals: Saturday, Aug. 27 at 6 p.m. ET
- Washington Commanders at Baltimore Ravens: Saturday, Aug. 27 at 7 p.m. ET
- Chicago Bears at Cleveland Browns: Saturday, Aug. 27 at 7 p.m. ET
- Philadelphia Eagles at Miami Dolphins: Saturday, Aug. 27 at 7 p.m. ET
- Arizona Cardinals at Tennessee Titans: Saturday, Aug. 27 at 7 p.m. ET
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Indianapolis Colts: Saturday, Aug. 27 at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Minnesota Vikings at Denver Broncos: Saturday, Aug. 27 at 9 p.m. ET
- New York Giants at New York Jets: Sunday, Aug. 28 at 1 p.m. ET
- Detroit Lions at Pittsburgh Steelers: Sunday, Aug. 28 at 4:30 p.m. ET (CBS)