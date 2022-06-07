The NFL preseason has been finalized with the league releasing the specific dates and times for each of these exhibitions on Tuesday afternoon. Prior to this announcement, the weeks and matchups were the only things revealed about the preseason, so now we'll all be able to truly circle the calendar and mark down when these games will actually take place later this summer.

Below, you'll find the full rundown of the preseason and every game that will be played each week.

Games in bold are nationally televised.

Hall of Fame Game

Jacksonville Jaguars at Las Vegas Raiders: Thursday, Aug.4, at 8 p.m. ET (NBC)

Week 1

Week 2

Chicago Bears at Seattle Seahawks: Thursday, Aug. 18 at 8 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Carolina Panthers at New England Patriots: Friday, Aug. 19 at 7 p.m. ET

New Orleans Saints at Green Bay Packers: Friday, Aug. 19 at 8 p.m. ET

Houston Texans at Los Angeles Rams: Friday, Aug. 19 at 10 p.m. ET

Denver Broncos at Buffalo Bills: Saturday, Aug. 20 at 1 p.m. ET

Detroit Lions at Indianapolis Colts: Saturday, Aug. 20 at 1 p.m. ET

Washington Commanders at Kansas City Chiefs: Saturday, Aug. 20 at 4 p.m. ET

Pittsburgh Steelers at Jacksonville Jaguars: Saturday, Aug. 20 at 7 p.m. ET

Las Vegas Raiders at Miami Dolphins: Saturday, Aug. 20 at 7 p.m. ET

San Francisco 49ers at Minnesota Vikings: Saturday, Aug. 20 at 7 p.m. ET

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Tennessee Titans: Saturday, Aug. 20 at 7 p.m. ET

Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Chargers: Saturday, Aug. 20 at 10 p.m. ET

Philadelphia Eagles at Cleveland Browns: Sunday, Aug. 21 at 1 p.m. ET

Cincinnati Bengals at New York Giants: Sunday, Aug. 21 at 7 p.m. ET

Baltimore Ravens at Arizona Cardinals: Sunday, Aug. 21 at 8 p.m. ET (FOX)

Atlanta Falcons at New York Jets: Monday, Aug. 22 at 8 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Week 3