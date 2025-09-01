The NFL preseason is the first exposure we all get to rookies, and it often serves as a vital showcase for those first-year professionals. While we can't draw any concrete conclusions about the entire career ahead of a player, getting those initial good first impressions can go a long way in the evaluation process.

These are my picks for the best rookies in the 2025 preseason, position-by-position.

Quarterback

Jaxson Dart NYG • QB • #6 CMP% 68.1 YDs 372 TD 3 INT 0 YD/Att 7.91 View Profile

Well, obviously. Dart was sensational in all three exhibition contests operating Brian Daboll's offense. The third quarterback picked in the 2025 draft completed 68% of his 47 attempts with three touchdowns and no interceptions while averaging a hefty 7.9 yards per attempt. Beyond the numbers, the blend of quarterbacking style Dart demonstrated was so impressive. He diced from inside the confines of the pocket. He scrambled a bit. He got the ball out quickly, and made a few high-caliber throws downfield.

Running Back

Jacardia Wright SEA • RB • #31 Att 21 Yds 147 TD 1 FL 0 View Profile

The best rookie running back in the preseason was an undrafted ball-carrier from the FCS level, Missouri State to be exact. Wright went for 4.9 yards per tote in game No. 1, to 5.3 yards in game No. 2, and amassed 65 yards on five carries in the Seahawks' final preseason outing. And he didn't reach 147 yards on 21 carries due completely to massive rushing lanes. Wright forced a whopping seven missed tackles and averaged averaged an even 4.0 yards after contact per rush, which isn't totally surprising given his 6-foot, 220-pound frame. He's currently sitting on Seattle's practice squad.

Wide Receivers

Efton Chism III NE • WR • #86 TAR 0 REC 12 REC YDs 121 REC TD 2 FL 0 View Profile

Isaac TeSlaa DET • WR • #18 TAR 0 REC 10 REC YDs 146 REC TD 3 FL 0 View Profile

KeAndre Lambert-Smith LAC • WR • #84 TAR 0 REC 4 REC YDs 109 REC TD 1 FL 0 View Profile

Jackson Meeks DET • WR • #83 TAR 0 REC 11 REC YDs 176 REC TD 2 FL 0 View Profile

This preseason, Chism reminded all of us that he shouldn't have gone undrafted after an illustrious career at Eastern Washington. All he did for the Patriots was catch 12 passes for 121 yards with two scores while sneaking through six tackle attempts, the most of any rookie pass catcher. Four of his snags were of the contested-catch variety too.

TeSlaa looked as explosive as he did at Arkansas this summer, with 10 catches for 146 yards and three touchdowns for the Lions in the preseason, a few of which were highlight-reel scores. He did get the extra preseason game but I couldn't leave him off this list after how comfortable he appeared on the field for Detroit.

Lambert-Smith only caught four passes in the preseason, but those receptions went for 27.3 yards per snag with one touchdown. Meeks led all rookies with 176 yards receiving in August. In the second preseason game against the Dolphins, six of his seven catches went for first downs. In Atlanta, he caught a 68-yard touchdown.

Tight End

Oronde Gadsden II LAC • TE • #86 TAR 0 REC 7 REC YDs 80 REC TD 1 FL 0 View Profile

Shouldn't be shocking to anyone a former wideout-turned-tight end was a productive receiver in the preseason. Gadsden went for 80 yards on seven receptions, including three snags for 46 yards and his lone score of the exhibition season in the finale against the 49ers.

Offensive Line

Banks was arguably the best blocker, not just rookie, this preseason. He was dominant in pass protection, with the vast majority of his reps in those scenarios seemingly effortless. On 33 pass-blocking snaps, Banks did not allow a single pressure of any Saints quarterback.

Lampkin, now on the Eagles roster after being waived/injured by the Rams, was tremendous in his first preseason game and was well on his way to another tremendous showing in Los Angeles' second preseason contest before suffering a knee injury. The "too small" center played with the same tenacity, leverage, and vice-grip hands that we witnessed at North Carolina.

The Bengals only needed to see two outings from Fairchild this preseason -- he was that good while on the field. Zero pressures surrendered for the former Georgia blocking standout and third-round pick. As expected, he crunched defenders in the run game too.

Defensive Tackles

Black is 6-5 and 317 pounds and the smaller of the two selections here. In Pittsburgh, Black played like Cam Heyward in the preseason, tossing blockers aside with ease in the run game while generating intermitted pressure. In Buffalo, Walker looked like the player he was at Kentucky in 2023 when he got first-round buzz before an injury-plagued 2024.

On 41 pass-rushing opportunities, the 6-5, 340-plus pounder registered six pressures. He also made six tackles, didn't miss one, and batted down a pass.

Edge Rushers

No relation here -- both Greens were tremendous in the preseason rushing around the corner. B.J., in Jacksonville demonstrated his low-center-of-gravity bend and burst en route to eight pressures on 41 pass-rushing snaps. The undrafted rookie from Colorado held his own against the run too.

Meanwhile, in Baltimore, Mike significantly flashed on the outside with six high-level pressures in which his speed, flexibility, and pass-rush moves were on full display. He looked the part of a player who garnered first-round buzz all draft season before Baltimore selected him in Round 2 in April.

Linebacker

Higgins didn't test well after an illustrious career at Iowa but demonstrated his elite-level instincts in a long audition during the preseason. Higgins was impactful as a blitzer, snagged an interception, and recorded 10 tackles without a miss on 91 snaps for the Ravens.

Campbell was the first first-round linebacker picked by Howie Roseman, and he was ubiquitous in the preseason for the Eagles with a sack, five tackles, two of which were near the line of scrimmage, and just one snags for four yards in his coverage area. The former Alabama star looked ready to go.

Defensive Backs

Rogers was undrafted out of Rutgers but was lockdown in the preseason. He was targeted five times, did not allow a catch, and had two interceptions against the Saints.

Martin is a small, Ar'Darius Washington type in the slot for the Ravens. Hailing from the Louisiana program, Martin took part in 10 tackles, knocked away one target, and had an interception.

Moore was a glue-guy in the Alabama secondary, and looked the part for the Jets in August. On 85 snaps, he made 10 tackles, and was only targeted once, allowing a single catch for three yards. He was well-positioned on the back end at safety in Aaron Glenn's defense.