The first week of the NFL preseason did not go unscathed.

As is the case with NFL football games, injuries are bound to happen in a contact sport. There's a method to the madness why teams don't play their starters in the preseason, making sure their top players are healthy for Week 1 of the regular season.

Of course, the league is still a month away from the regular season. The players who suffered injuries in Week 1 of the preseason have some ample time to recover. Here are the most notable injuries from Week 1:

Malik Nabers, WR, Giants

The Giants' rookie wideout says he has "no doubt" that he will be ready for Week 1 despite his recent ankle injury.

Nabers did not suffer the injury during the Giants' preseason opener, but at Sunday's practice out in East Rutherford. Nabers got "twisted up," according to head coach Brian Daboll, and suffered what the team has so far described as a mild ankle sprain. After suffering the injury, Nabers took of his shoe and could be seen talking with trainers and attempting to stretch out his foot and ankle; and after practice he was spotted by our own Jared Dubin walking with a significant limp. Nabers is reportedly day-to-day but Daboll ominously said on Monday morning that doesn't think the injury is a fracture.

The Falcons placed third-round draft pick and outside linebacker Bralen Trice on IR after he tore his ACL in their preseason game.

Hollywood Brown, WR, Chiefs

Brown made his Chiefs debut on Saturday against the Jaguars, but his appearance was short-lived. After appearing in Kansas City's opening drive and making an 11-yard catch, Brown was listed as questionable to return due to a shoulder injury. Head coach Andy Reid gave further context to the injury postgame saying he suffered a sternoclavicular joint dislocation. Reid said he could potentially miss some time.

Lock is expected to miss time with a a hip pointer and strained oblique suffered late in the first quarter of the Giants' preseason opener against the Lions. The Giants' backup quarterback is expected to have longer than a day-to-day timetable.

Daniel Jones and Tommy DeVito are the only two healthy quarterbacks on the roster. DeVito becomes the backup until Lock returns.

Wiggins left Friday's preseason opener against the Eagles with a minor shoulder sprain, this after having three pass breakups in the first series. He left with the injury making a tackle in the third quarter. The Ravens are still optimistic Wiggins can return in Week 1 and is considered day-to-day.

A minor MCL sprain was the diagnosis for Fautanu as he left Friday's preseason opener for the Steelers with a knee injury sometime in the game. Fautanu, the Steelers' first-round pick, was seen after the game with ice wrapped around his left knee. The Steelers do not believe the injury to be serious.

Bell left in the first half of Saturday's preseason game against the Packers due to a quadriceps injury, as the Browns wide receiver was questionable to return. Bell is fighting for playing time behind Amari Cooper, Elijah Moore and Jerry Jeudy.

MarShawn Lloyd, RB, Packers

The rookie running back picked up a hamstring injury in the third quarter of Saturday's preseason game against the Browns, the fourth running back to get a touch in the game. Lloyd was a third-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Thomas limped off the field late in the first half of San Franciso's preseason game against the Titans. After being looked at in the medical tent, the cornerback could be seen being carted off to the locker room. Head coach Kyle Shanahan later revealed that Thomas suffered a broken forearm. As for a timetable, Shanahan said, "it will be some time."