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NFL preseason live scores, updates, highlights: Shedeur Sanders, Deshaun Watson battle for Browns QB job

Keep up with all the biggest developments from Saturday's preseason action

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Week 1 of the NFL preseason wraps up Saturday, and we have seven games to enjoy, with the action starting at 1 p.m. ET and not wrapping up until around 11 p.m.

In the early slate, which has four contests, we will get our first look at the NFL's most highly publicized quarterback as the Cleveland Browns take on the Bears in Chicago. Deshaun Watson, who will start, may have the inside track at winning the starting job. However, Shedeur Sanders will also receive reps, getting his chance to prove to head coach Todd Monken that he should be QB1. Sanders will start the Browns' second preseason game against the Buffalo Bills next Saturday.

Later today, the Kansas City Chiefs will take the field for the first time since their surprising 6-11 campaign. Star quarterback Patrick Mahomes will not play, but Justin Fields will see his first action with his new team. The Chiefs are hosting the Los Angeles Rams, who are the preseason favorites to win Super Bowl LXI following their remarkable offseason, which included trading for All-Pro pass rusher Myles Garrett. Stetson Bennett will start at quarterback, while first-round pick Ty Simpson will back him up. 

Stay with us throughout the day as we break down the biggest highlights, injuries, rookie performances and more as Saturday's preseason action unfolds.

Preseason Week 1 scores/schedule

Thursday
Cincinnati Bengals 16, Detroit Lions 14
Pittsburgh Steelers 28, Green Bay Packers 9
Indianapolis Colts 13, New England Patriots 13
Los Angeles Chargers 27, Houston Texans 7
Arizona Cardinals 27, Las Vegas Raiders 14
Tennessee Titans 19, San Francisco 49ers 13

Friday
Washington Commanders 20, Miami Dolphins 7
Denver Broncos 27, Atlanta Falcons 7
Tampa Bay Buccaneers 24, New York Jets 16

Saturday
Carolina Panthers at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m.
Cleveland Browns at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m.
Minnesota Vikings at New York Giants, 1 p.m.
Jacksonville Jaguars at New Orleans Saints, 4 p.m.
Los Angeles Rams at Kansas City Chiefs, 4 p.m.
Philadelphia Eagles at Baltimore Ravens, 7 p.m.
Dallas Cowboys at Seattle Seahawks, 8 p.m.

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