Just like that, all eyes are on the regular season. Three weeks of NFL preseason action are complete, and while the exhibition games offer only so much value, there were several developments in these August contests that warrant close examination. From quarterback battles to rookie debuts and a handful of things in between, some of what unfolded will have real impacts on the 2026 campaign.

Take the Ravens, for instance. The preseason gave the roster its first opportunity to put Jesse Minter's defensive scheme into motion, and boy, did it ever. The unit looked truly elite with three masterclasses in shutting down opposing offenses.

Look no further, also, than the Browns' quarterback battle. What might have been the most compelling storyline of the preseason resulted in an unfathomable decision: naming Deshaun Watson the starter over Shedeur Sanders.

These preseason results are easy to blow out of proportion, but in some cases, they really are as meaningful as they seem. Let's separate the overreactions from reality.

The Ravens have the NFL's best defense

Welcome to Baltimore, Jesse Minter. Ravens fans ought to be ecstatic about their first-year coach, considering the defensive results he produced this preseason. With the renowned former defensive coordinator at the helm, the Ravens surrendered only a combined 13 points in their wins over the Eagles, Vikings and Commanders. That came after they finished the 2025 season in the middle of the pack or the bottom half of the NFL in most key statistics.

Opponents went just 6-for-35 on third down, and the Eagles went three-and-out seven times in Week 1. The Ravens racked up nine sacks and forced three turnovers, and they did not allow a touchdown over the final eight quarters.

Between the existing star power of Kyle Hamilton, the splashy acquisition of Trey Hendrickson, the rising force that is Malaki Starks and Minter's arrival as a schematic mastermind, this defense has it all. Is it going to be the league's most dominant unit in 2026? That might be taking things a little far, considering the Texans and Seahawks remain elite, and the Rams are arguably the most talented squad. But the Ravens could enter the conversation.

Verdict: Overreaction, but only slightly

Shedeur Sanders will be the Browns' starter by Week 4

Nothing about his performance in two preseason showings indicated that Deshaun Watson was worthy of the Browns' starting quarterback job. It was such a shock that Cleveland named him the Week 1 starter that the only logical explanation was that the front office wants to save face after giving him the worst contract in sports.

Watson is set up to crash and burn. The last time he was healthy, he played like the worst quarterback in the NFL. Then, in the second week of the preseason, the Browns watched him complete 5 of 12 passes for 36 yards and throw an interception, and decided that was good enough to make him the face of the offense.

Even though Shedeur Sanders might not have a long-term future as a starter in this league, he will get opportunities to prove himself again in 2026. Nothing Watson has shown since his arrival in Cleveland suggests he can hang onto the job. If he struggles in the Browns' two road games to open the year, he will hear about it from the home fans in Week 3. That should be the last straw.

Verdict: Reality

Fernando Mendoza is not the best quarterback in his class

While fellow rookies Ty Simpson, Drew Allar and Carson Beck all had at least one game in which they filled up the stat sheet and garnered attention as potential "quarterbacks of the future," No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza was far more modest in his preseason success. He was at his best in his debut. That is when he went 10-for-16 for 97 yards and threw his lone touchdown.

From that point onward, Mendoza completed just one more than 50% of his throws, tossed a pair of interceptions and took three sacks. The Raiders gave him more opportunities than basically any other rookie quarterback across the league, and he did not particularly use them to stake his claim to the starting job.

The expectation was never for Mendoza to force his way into the lineup in Week 1, though. When Las Vegas signed Kirk Cousins, it was with the goal of starting him for as much of the season as needed before eventually allowing Mendoza to pick up necessary rookie-year experience. Mendoza's shaky preseason can be chalked up as classic rookie struggles, and he will have chances later in the year to show that the flashes he displayed in his debut are more telling of his career outlook than the hiccups he had in Weeks 2 and 3.

Verdict: Overreaction

De'Zhaun Stribling and Ja'Kobi Lane are stars in the making

In the immediate wake of the NFL Draft, neither De'Zhaun Stribling nor Ja'Kobi Lane was on the Rookie of the Year radar. Stribling held +6000 odds and Lane was not among the top 20. Now Stribling has the fifth-shortest odds at +1100 and Lane stands one spot behind him. Both are candidates to be this year's most productive rookie wide receiver.

Stribling's NFL debut featured seven catches for 63 yards and saw him lead the 49ers in receiving. In Week 2, he tied KhaDarel Hodge as the team's top target and hauled in three catches from Brock Purdy on the game's opening drive. The No. 33 overall pick played his way into the starting lineup next to Mike Evans and Deebo Samuel.

Lane, meanwhile, was among the top standouts of training camp at any position and on any team. He carved out starting reps within the first week of camp, and that might not even be his rookie-year ceiling. There is a real path to the No. 2 job for the 6-foot-4 third-rounder who hauled in a touchdown in his preseason debut.

Verdict: Reality

Jeremiyah Love will be a workhorse

The massive role the Cardinals gave to Jeremiyah Love in preseason Week 1 might have been indicative of how they plan to use the No. 3 overall pick as a rookie. He was fantastic over his 14 touches of work as he racked up 72 scrimmage yards and put some devastating moves on display. But then he got hurt. Love suffered a high ankle sprain, and while the Cardinals are hopeful he will be available in Week 1, these injuries can linger.

Coach Matt LaFleur undoubtedly left Love in the game far too long, especially considering he had already pulled the rest of the starters. The injury might be the wake-up call he needs to keep Love's workload in check in what seems guaranteed to amount to a throw-away season for the worst team in the NFC West.

Consider also the fact that there are lots of mouths to feed in the running back group, with Tyler Allgeier and James Conner worthy of rotational roles. Bam Knight is still on the roster, too. For as weak as Arizona's roster is across the board, running back is no issue. LaFleur can afford to limit the wear on Love's tires while still giving him enough opportunities to shine.

Verdict: Overreaction

Aaron Glenn's defense will save his job

Only a couple of coaches are on as hot of a seat as Aaron Glenn. His first season was so abysmal, particularly on defense, that any lack of improvement could result in his being the first coach fired in 2026. As a defensive coach, the group on that side of the ball, in particular, has to be better. That is why there are so many new faces, from Minkah Fitzpatrick to Joseph Ossai and from Demario Davis to Kingsley Enagbare.

The preseason results were a mixed bag. In their two losses, the Jets surrendered 24 points to the Buccaneers and 23 points to the Giants. But then there was the 17-0 shutout win over the Steelers, in which the starting defense played into the second quarter.

That eyebrow-raising shutout came against the Steelers' No. 2 offense, though. The jury is out on whether the additions of multiple veterans who are past their prime will make enough of a difference in regular-season games to keep the Jets out of the running for the No. 1 pick in next year's draft.

Verdict: Overreaction

The Chiefs' running back group is suddenly loaded

Much of the Chiefs' fall from grace in 2025 could be attributed to their non-factor running game. It has been some time, actually, since Kansas City touted a truly great rushing attack to go with their always-potent aerial assault. But that seems to have changed this offseason, and it could not have come at a better time, as the Chiefs need to take pressure off Patrick Mahomes while he works his way back from a torn ACL.

The Kenneth Walker III signing was the headliner of a great offseason at this position and gives Kansas City a legitimate standout atop the depth chart. Reasons for optimism in the backfield go further than that, though.

Rookie Emmett Johnson -- on the heels of a year at Nebraska in which he led the FBS in all-purpose yards per game -- tallied 26 carries for 123 yards and a touchdown this preseason and flashed his abilities as a receiver. Brashard Smith in the preseason finale went for 72 yards. Emari Demercado is a proven secondary option, too. This unit finally has real talent and potentially some difference-making depth, to boot.

Verdict: Reality