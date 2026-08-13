NFL preseason rookie watch list: Cowboys LB, Denzel Boston headline top 10 to monitor

The Hall of Fame game was a delicious hors d'oeuvres for the remainder of the NFL preseason. The league's other teams join in the excitement, beginning today and continuing through the end of the month. For many, preseason games are the first impressions fans have of rookies. Who are some of those rookies who deserve significant attention?

Having already analyzed several rookies in different formats (noteworthy Pro Football Hall of Fame game participants and rookies competing for starting roles), the intention was to bring new names to the table. The first-round picks were also excluded because that is low-hanging fruit; specifically, the top half of the round. For example, it goes without saying that everyone wants to see Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza, who will be sidelined for part of the regular season.

Here are 10 rookies to monitor through the preseason:

WR Cyrus Allen, Chiefs

Allen has been the talk of Chiefs camp, drowning out concerns of the team declining to add more help for Patrick Mahomes. Although he is playing for his fourth team in as many seasons, the fifth-round pick has the top-end speed and suddenness to be a big-play threat in Kansas City. They need more consistency from a unit that has failed to provide it for a variety of reasons. Xavier Worthy and Rashee Rice are the only returning receivers with at least 20 receptions last season.

LB Jaishawn Barham, Cowboys

Barham is a good fit in Christian Parker's defensive scheme because he has the versatility to play more of an off-ball role and fit run gaps or overload the line of scrimmage as an extra rusher. Philadelphia has had players like Jihaad Campbell, Zack Baun and Nolan Smith to execute the Vic Fangio scheme. Barham's background has a similar flavor.

DL Uar Bernard, Eagles

Bernard's participation is like a science experiment. He has never played football, but has off-the-charts athletic potential within his 6-foot-4-inch frame. The Eagles bought a lottery ticket in the seventh round and hope it turns into another Jordan Mailata. Mailata is the exception, however, and not the rule.

Philadelphia also has edge rusher Joshua Weru, who is coming through the International Player Pathway Program.

WR Denzel Boston, Browns

Will the on-field production match the training camp hype? Few rookies have generated as much buzz as Boston to this point. The problem is that the public may not be able to make an accurate assessment of the player's ability to catch passes from that quarterback collective in northeast Ohio.

Boston has already been named the starting X receiver. The team likes that the second-round pick is also an asset in the run game. First-round pick KC Concepcion will likely be moved around and put in motion the way Zay Flowers had been in Baltimore with Todd Monken.

CB Charles Demmings, Vikings

There has been a palpable buzz regarding Demmings, a fifth-round pick out of Stephen F. Austin. His former teammate, cornerback Jalen Mayo, will have an opportunity to be drafted next year after transferring to Houston.

Cornerback has been an evergreen position of need for the Vikings. They signed Isaiah Rodgers and James Pierre each of the past two offseasons, but Demmings could be a viable long-term option for the franchise if he pans out.

LB Jake Golday, Vikings

Golday may be listed as a linebacker, but his strength last season was rushing the passer. Defensive coordinator Brian Flores' scheme is ultra-aggressive, so Golday's versatility, especially at 6-foot-4 and 240 pounds, makes him an asset. He has generated a lot of positive feedback in training camp and is still just two years removed from Central Arkansas.

How big of a role will he earn Week 1?

WR Ja'Kobi Lane, Ravens

Lane is another rookie receiver drawing rave reviews from camp. The coaching staff is different, but Baltimore has been searching for a taller receiver for years. They had done the DeAndre Hopkins experiment, but double-dipped in this year's draft with Elijah Sarratt and Lane. The hope is that Lane can allow them to play above the rim, but also spring Derrick Henry in the run game.

DL Kayden McDonald, Texans

After Thursday night of the 2026 NFL Draft, I spoke on CBS Sports HQ about how McDonald would be a great fit for DeMeco Ryans' team if he lasted until Houston's second-round pick. The Texans have been able to squeeze every ounce of juice from well-traveled veteran oranges early in Ryans' tenure, but McDonald brings a reliability they have not yet possessed.

Despite pushing 330 pounds, McDonald has a bit more explosion than one would expect from an interior run stuffer, which will force difficult decisions from opposing teams tasked with blocking Will Anderson Jr., Danielle Hunter and McDonald.

LB Harold Perkins Jr., Falcons

Although listed second team on the depth chart, Perkins is already earning repetitions with the first team in training camp. Again, in the modern NFL, there are expanded opportunities for hybrid linebackers capable of rushing the passer, as well as down-to-down responsibilities. Perkins had fulfilled both linebacker and edge rusher roles early in his time at LSU; that had been viewed as a negative, but it may prove to be a blessing in disguise in the right scheme.

Fellow rookie Kendal Daniels is pushing for playing time in competition with Christian Harris and Divine Deablo as well.

LB Josiah Trotter, Buccaneers

Tampa Bay had to replace Devin White, then they had to replace veteran Lavonte David; the latter is not an assignment for the faint of heart. Fortunately, second-round pick Josiah Trotter -- the son of NFL legend Jeremiah Trotter -- has been a revelation early in camp. It sounds as though he is the leader in the clubhouse for the starting job next to veteran Alex Anzalone.