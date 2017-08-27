NFL preseason scores, schedule, roster updates, news: Cousins, Redskins' offense struggle

Week 3 of the preseason wraps Sunday with three games on tap: Bears-Titans, Bengals-Redskins and 49ers-Vikings. Follow along all day and night for updates on all the action on the day.

Scores and schedule

Philadelphia Eagles 38, Miami Dolphins 31 (Box Score)

Carolina Panthers 24, Jacksonville Jaguars 23 (Box Score)

New England Patriots 30, Detroit Lions 28 (Box Score)

Seattle Seahawks 26, Kansas City Chiefs 13 (Box Score)

Baltimore Ravens 13, Buffalo Bills 9 (Box Score)

New York Giants 32, New York Jets 31 (Box Score)

Arizona Cardinals 24, Atlanta Falcons 14 (Box Score)

Indianapolis Colts 19, Pittsburgh Steelers 15 (Box Score)

Cleveland Browns 13, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 9 (Box Score)

Los Angeles Chargers 21, Los Angeles Rams 19 (Box Score)

New Orleans Saints 13, Texans 0 (Box Score)

Dallas Cowboys 24, Raiders 20 (Box Score)

Denver Broncos 20, Packers 17 (Box Score)

Chicago Bears 19, Tennessee Titans , 7 (Box Score)

Cincinnati Bengals at Washington Redskins , Sun., 4:30 p.m. ET (Box Score)

San Francisco 49ers at Minnesota Vikings , Sun., 8 p.m. ET (Box Score)

Redskins still miss DeSean Jackson and Pierre Garcon

The big storyline heading into the 2017 season was how the Redskins' offense would make up for the loss of DeSean Jackson and Pierre Garcon, who combined for 135 receptions, 2046 yards and seven touchdowns in 2016. Now Jackson is in Tampa Bay and Garcon is in San Francisco and the Skins are hoping that the group that remains can make up the difference.

This offseason, the Redskins added quarterback-turned-receiver Terrelle Pryor and Brian Quick, formerly of the Rams. Pryor ranked 50th in total value last season, according to Football Outsiders' metrics with the Browns and Quick ranked 79th.

And the Redskins return Jamison Crowder, who was second on the team in receptions last season (67), as well as tight end Jordan Reed, who had 66 catches. There's also Josh Doctson, the 2016 first-round pick who played in just two games as a rookie because of an Achilles injury.

On paper, this doesn't seem like an even trade, but the plan was to have quarterback Kirk Cousins, who ranked No. 3 among all passers last year, via Footbal Outsiders, orchestrate an offense that relies heavily on pre-snap motion to create favoriable matchups.

Unfortunately, there was no hint of such a game plan in Sunday's preseason matchup against the Bengals. In a first half that can best be described as forgettable, Cousins spent more time picking himself off the turf than finding open receivers. In fact, Cousins was sacked on each of the team's first three drives, and the team didn't convert a first down until the fourth drive when Cousins' quarterback keeper moved the chains on 3rd and 2.

Things got worse before they got better -- Pryor dropped a wide-open pass in the middle of the field, and a few plays later, Cousins threw an ill-advised pass towards the sideline that was intercepted by Vontaze Burfict and returned 64 yards for a touchdown (see the gory details below).

The Redskins' offense showed glimpses of life during the final few drives of the first half -- including this Chris Thompson run and catch:

But those brief signs of life won't mitigate the larger concerns that have loomed over this unit for months. Also not helping: An offensive line that struggled against the Bengals coupled with a problematic running game, which dates back to last season.

Kirk Cousins not looking like a franchise quarterback

All those offseason concerns about how the Washington offense would recalibrate after losing Jackson and Garcon in free agency, and offensive coordinator Sean McVay to the Rams appear to be justified. Because Washington looked atrocious during the first quarter of Sunday's preseason get-together against the Bengals, and the nadir came early in the second quarter when quarterback Kirk Cousins blindly threw this pass to the sidelines. Predictably, it was intercepted by Vontaze Burfict, and 62 yards later the Bengals linebacker was celebrating in the high-priced seats:

It gets worse:

Chasing after a linebacker on an interception during a preseason game is dumb annnnnnnnnnnnd you got faced. pic.twitter.com/59o41gXWmQ — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) August 27, 2017

For an idea of just how inept the Washington offense has been, consider this: The first three drives ended on sacks, yielded no first downs and totaled minus-1 yard. The team's first first down came on drive No. 4 and only after Cousins ran a quarterback keeper on third and 2.

Bengals' first-team offense looks sharp

The Bengals finished 6-9-1 last season and a lot of the losing had to do with an inconsistent offense, starting with the offensive line. But the entire unit looked like a finely-tuned machine on Sunday in Washington with quarterback Andy Dalton orchestrating a 15-play, 87-yard drive that ended like this:

In addition to Dalton going 5 of 6 for 55 yards, A.J. Green, John Ross and Joe Mixon all contributed. Also, Mixon continues to look very, very good (though he fumbled on the next series):

Joe Mixon has moves pic.twitter.com/UpUAJj8GK2 — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) August 27, 2017

Glennon marches Bears down the field

Mike Glennon is trying to hang onto the starting job in Chicago. No. 2 overall pick Mitchell Trubisky has been nipping at his heels all preseason, but Glennon put together a really nice drive to start Game 3, potentially securing for himself the top spot on the depth chart.

Glennon completed 7 of 9 passes for 84 yards and a touchdown in staking the Bears to a 7-0 lead, repeatedly picking on rookie cornerback Adoree' Jackson (Glennon was 5 of 5 throwing in Jackson's direction) before finding Dion Sims wide open in the back of the end zone off play-action.

After that drive, Glennon is now 20 of 27 for 173 yards, two touchdowns and an interception over the last two preseason games, a major improvement over his 2 of 8 for 20 yards and a pick-six performance in the preseason opener against the Broncos. The Bears clearly want Glennon to win the job and give Trubisky a chance to spend at least part of this season learning the position from the bench, and Glennon's performance of late is much more encouraging than what Chicago saw early on.

Cameron Meredith goes down

Bears wideout Cameron Meredith left the game at the end of the first quarter after suffering a gruesome knee injury. He caught a pass over the middle of the field and got sandwiched between two defenders, resulting in his knee bending in a way that knee are not supposed to bend. (Don't watch the video below if you have a weak stomach.)

Looks like a season ended for Cam Meredith. pic.twitter.com/FG9wVjaII8 — Chief (@BarstoolChief) August 27, 2017

When the game returned from commercial, Meredith's leg was in an air-cast and he was being carted off the field. The Bears quickly announced that he was done for the day, and it appears that he has a significant knee injury that could keep him out for a while, if not the entire season.

It's a big blow for the Bears, as Meredith was expected to work as one of their top two wide receivers this season.

Taywan Taylor taking advantage

The Titans snatched up Western Kentucky wideout Taywan Taylor with their third-round pick in this year's draft, and it has become clear throughout the preseason that they have plans for him with their first-team offense this season.

Taylor was heavily involved with the starters during the Titans' dress rehearsal against the Bears. He received two carries totaling seven yards and was the intended recipient of a reverse from Derrick Henry , but Henry got tackled before he could make the pitch to Taylor sweeping around in the other direction.

Taylor also helped the Titans convert a third-and-31 (!!!) by catching a seam route, breaking three tackles at once, then dragging a couple more defenders for more yards at the end of the play.

What's your play call on 3rd and 31?

Ask Marcus Mariota.



Then move those chains! #CHIvsTEN pic.twitter.com/lPgCywrfXT — NFL (@NFL) August 27, 2017

This all came after Taylor had four catches for 56 yards in the Titans' preseason opener and three catches for 46 yards in their second game. He looks like a nice playmaker for an offense that could use a good a speedy complement to its exotic smashmouth running game.

Previously in Week 3 of the preseason

On Saturday, Tyrod Taylor entered concussion protocol after taking a nasty hit to the back of his head in the Bills' preseason game against the Ravens. Taylor lasted just two series. John Brown had a big night for the Cardinals, smoking the Falcons secondary for two TDs from Carson Palmer , while the Chargers dominated the meaningless Battle for L.A. Meanwhile, in Dallas, Dak Prescott looks immune to a sophomore slump, continuing his hot preseason by going 11 of 14 for 113 yards and tossing a TD to tight end Jason Witten in one half against the Oakland Raiders . On the opposite end of the spectrum, Christian Hackenberg looked not good for the Jets, serving up two pick-sixes to the Giants before giving way to Bryce Petty , who tossed two TDs. It was also a rough night for the Broncos, who saw Paxton Lynch (shoulder), Demaryius Thomas (groin), Zach Kerr (knee) and safety Will Parks (hip) leave the game against the Green Bay Packers with injuries.

On Friday, in addition to the Patriots losing Julian Edelman to a knee injury, the Chiefs saw Spencer Ware with a serious-looking knee injury. Unlike with the Patriots receiver, Ware is expected to have avoided a torn ACL, but if his injury turns out to be just a knee sprain, it's still possible he'll be sidelined several weeks into the regular season, opening the door for Kareem Hunt . For more on those injuries as well as the performances of Tom Brady , Russell Wilson , Eddie Lacy , Patrick Mahomes and more, check out Friday's daily roundup.

On Thursday, no one was able to grab hold of the Jaguars starting quarterback reins in an uneven performance for both Chad Henne and Blake Bortles , Jay Cutler second game with the Dolphins was also filled up and downs and Carson Wentz look great during his work with the first-team offense. You can read about those stories and everything else from Thursday's action in our daily roundup.

