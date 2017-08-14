NFL preseason scores, schedule, updates, news: Chargers start hot, Boykin solid

There are two games on the preseason docket on Sunday: Lions-Colts and Seahawks-Chargers. Check in throughout the day and night as we keep you updated on everything you need to know from today's preseason action.

Scores and schedule

Carolina Panthers 27, Houston Texans 17 (GameTracker)

Minnesota Vikings 17, Buffalo Bills 10 (GameTracker)

Miami Dolphins 23, Atlanta Falcons 20 (GameTracker)

Baltimore Ravens 23, Washington Redskins 3 (GameTracker)

Jacksonville Jaguars 31, New England Patriots 24 (GameTracker)

Cleveland Browns 20, New Orleans Saints 14 (GameTracker)

Green Bay Packers 24, Philadelphia Eagles 9 (GameTracker)

Denver Broncos 24, Chicago Bears 17 (GameTracker)

Pittsburgh Steelers 20, New York Giants 12 (GameTracker)

Cincinnati Bengals 23, Buccaneers 12 (GameTracker)

San Francisco 49ers 27, Kansas City Chiefs 17 (GameTracker)

New York Jets 7, Tennessee Titans 3 (GameTracker)

Los Angeles Rams 13, Dallas Cowboys 10 (GameTracker)

Arizona Cardinals 20, Oakland Raiders 10 (GameTracker)

Detroit Lions 24, Indianapolis Colts 10 (GameTracker)

Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Chargers , 8 p.m. Sun. (GameTracker)

Rivers nearly perfect on first drive under Anthony Lynn

The Anthony Lynn Era got off to a very nice start in Los Angeles. The Chargers' first-team offense marched right down the field for a touchdown on their first drive of the preseason, and did it against most of the Seahawks' first-team defense.

Philip Rivers completed 5 of 6 passes on the drive, totaling 56 yards and a touchdown. The score came on a 5-yard strike to old friend Antonio Gates on third-and-goal.

That's a gorgeous needle-threader right between star safety Earl Thomas and rookie cornerback Shaquill Griffin . We've seen Rivers and Gates do that about 100 times in their career, and they made it look pretty easy here.

If the Chargers can actually manage to stay healthy for once, this offense has a chance to be really, really good in 2017. Rivers is the most underrated passer of his era and Gates can still make plays, but they also have a good offensive line, a deep, versatile corps of wide receivers ( Keenan Allen , Tyrell Williams , Travis Benjamin , Dontrelle Inman , and rookie Mike Williams if he's healthy), a budding star at running back ( Melvin Gordon ), and a very good No. 2 tight end ( Hunter Henry ).

Trevone Boykin shows out

Russell Wilson is firmly entrenched as the Seahawks' starting quarterback. You know this. I know this. Pete Carroll knows this. Everybody knows this.

But that doesn't mean we can't be wowed by the performance of his backup during the preseason. Trevone Boykin was signed as an undrafted free agent prior to last season and served as Wilson's backup throughout last season. He's expected to do so once again, and sure it's only preseason, but if what Boykin did in the first half against the Chargers is any indication, Seattle should feel pretty comfortable with him.

Boykin completed 7 of 9 passes for 101 yards and a touchdown (on fourth and goal), adding four carries for 31 yards and an additional score while leading the Seahawks to a massive halftime advantage. He remained in the game for the early part of the second half, and finished 12 of 15 for 189 yards, a touchdown and a pick.

Boykin is hit as he throws...



And rookie DB @blaqbadger14 goes up and gets the INT! #SEAvsLAC pic.twitter.com/BmqRJQ4qb3 — NFL (@NFL) August 14, 2017

Matthew Stafford starts, promptly throws a pick



With Colts quarterback Andrew Luck out, Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford was our only hope for regular-season caliber football. Luckily, Stafford dressed for the game and started. He played in just one series. It took two minutes and three pass attempts for him to throw an interception. In all, he went 2 of 3 for 36 yards.

His first pass was a short one to a Ameer Abdullah out of the backfield. Abdullah made some defenders miss and picked up 14 yards. His second completion was impressive. Off play action, Stafford used his mobility in the pocket to buy some time and then found TJ Jones crossing the field for a 22-yard gain. Stafford's third pass -- a slant intended for Marvin Jones -- was picked off after a deflection. It appeared to be Jones' fault considering he got his hands on the ball:

And that ended Stafford's day.

Kenny Golladay 's strong first impression

Behind Marvin Jones and Golden Tate , the Lions need a reliable third pass-catching option to emerge. All signs point toward Golladay emerging as that player.

Drafted in the third round in this year's draft, Golladay impressed in his debut Sunday. In the first half, after Stafford exited the game, Golladay caught two touchdowns. Both were impressive catches in tight coverage.

TD No. 1:

And the @Lions are on the scoreboard first!



Rookie WR Kenny Golladay adjusts and makes a BEAUTIFUL catch for a TD. #DETvsIND pic.twitter.com/NdPSVnE5DJ — NFL (@NFL) August 13, 2017

TD No. 2:

This is where it's necessary to point out that it's the preseason and Golladay is going up against second-string defensive backs. Still, he's doing everything that's being asked of him. That's all the Lions can ask for at this point in the preseason.

Kerry Hyder goes down

Not all was good for the Lions in this game. On the second series of the first quarter, defensive lineman Kerry Hyder went down to the ground clutching his left leg. He left the field with what coach Jim Caldwell said after the game was a "significant" Achilles injury.

Caldwell on Kerry Hyder Jr.: "He has a significant Achilles injury" — Detroit Lions (@Lions) August 13, 2017

We don't yet know the severity of the injury, but that doesn't sound good at all; and it's especially bad news for a Lions defense that really needs Hyder's services. The team's biggest weakness is its pass rush, and without Hyder, who led the Lions in sacks last season with 8, it'd be up to Ezekiel Ansah -- currenly on the PUP list -- to carry the load mostly by himself. ESPN is reporting that the Lions fear it's an Achilles tear for Hyder, which would mean he's done for the year.

Hyder is carted off the field Sunday in Indy. USATSI

Luck running out?

The Colts still don't seem to know when their starting quarterback will get back on the field. Andrew Luck has sat out the entire offseason program while recovering from surgery on his throwing shoulder. Owner Jim Irsay stated after the preseason game against the Lions that Luck could be back by Week 1, but that he might sit a game, or he might sit two. Irsay also said that the Colts considered signing a replacement for Luck, but did not consider the best available passer, Colin Kaepernick.

Previously in Week 1 of the preseason



Saturday night featured three games, but the most noise was made by someone who didn't even play. In his first preseason game for the Raiders, Marshawn Lynch remained seated for the national anthem. He didn't speak with reporters after to confirm that he was continuing Colin Kaepernick 's protest.

Elsewhere, Josh McCown demonstrated why he should be the Jets' starting quarterback by massively outplaying both Christian Hackenberg and Bryce Petty . Jared Goff looked steady for the Rams, leading them to a touchdown against the Cowboys, who gave the first-team carries to Darren McFadden -- not Alfred Morris . Finally, Carson Palmer looked sharp, throwing a touchdown in limited action. For the entire round-up from Saturday, click right here.

The big story on Friday was not related to anything on the field. First up? Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott's six-game suspension. Elliott is expected to appeal. Second? Two big trades involving the Bills went down. First, the Bills sent receiver Sammy Watkins to the Rams. Then, the Bills traded for Eagles receiver Jordan Matthews.

On the field, Friday's preseason action revolved around two rookies who made their debuts. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes , who is expected to be the team's backup, impressed. He entered the game midway through the second quarter and played until the end of the third quarter. Against the 49ers, he went 7 of 9 for 49 yards and a touchdown. Meanwhile, in his debut with the Bengals, running back Joe Mixon rushed 31 yards on six carries and added one catch for 11 yards. Finally, J.J. Watt's brother, T.J. Watt, also impressed for the Steelers. He notched two sacks.

On Thursday, Chicago Bears rookie Mitchell Trubisky completely outplayed expected starter Mike Glennon . Cleveland Browns rookie DeShone Kizer also completely outplayed the players ahead of him, Brock Osweiler and Cody Kessler . You can read all about the important takeaways from that game as well as key news and stories from the day in football in our Thursday recap.

On Wednesday, rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson , the Texans first-round pick back in April, made his NFL debut, and the results were encouraging, while Panthers rookie first-rounder Christian McCaffrey flashed during his limited action. McCaffrey could be better than advertised -- if he's used properly in this offense. You can read all about the important takeaways from that game as well as key news and stories from the day in football in our Wednesday recap.

