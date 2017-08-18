NFL preseason scores, schedule, updates, news: Cutler sharp in Dolphins debut

Week 2 of the NFL preseason kicks off Thursday with three games, with the biggest news being the debut of unretired quarterback Jay Cutler with his new team, the Miami Dolphins . Check back with us throughout the night for updates on Thursday's action.

Scores and schedule

Buffalo Bills at Philadelphia Eagles , in progress (GameTracker)

Baltimore Ravens at Dolphins, in progress (GameTracker)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Jacksonville Jaguars , 8 p.m. Thu. (GameTracker)

Minnesota Vikings at Seattle Seahawks , 10 p.m. Fri. (GameTracker)

Carolina Panthers at Tennessee Titans , 3 p.m. Sat. (GameTracker)

Kansas City Chiefs at Cincinnati Bengals , 7 p.m. Sat. (GameTracker)

Indianapolis Colts at Dallas Cowboys , 7 p.m. Sat. (GameTracker)

New York Jets at Detroit Lions , 7:30 p.m. Sat. (GameTracker)

Green Bay Packers at Washington Redskins , 7:30 p.m. Sat. (GameTracker)

New England Patriots at Houston Texans , 8 p.m. Sat. (GameTracker)

Denver Broncos at 49ers, 10 p.m. Sat (GameTracker)

Los Angeles Rams at Oakland Raiders , 10 p.m. Sat. (GameTracker)

Chicago Bears at Arizona Cardinals , 10 p.m. Sat. (GameTracker)

Atlanta Falcons at Pittsburgh Steelers , 4 p.m. Sun. (GameTracker)

New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Chargers , 8 p.m. Sun. (GameTracker)

New York Giants at Cleveland Browns , 8 p.m. Mon. (GameTracker)

Cutler looks sharp during first preseason action

If Jay Cutler's rusty, he didn't show it during his first action of the preseason against the Ravens on Thursday. The former Bears quarterback played a total of two series for Miami and went 3 for 6 for 24 yards.

Cutler's best throw of the night came on a first down pass to DeVante Parker that went for a 16-yard gain.

Cutler's numbers actually could've been better if not for a holding penalty. On his fifth play from scrimmage, Cutler hit Parker for a 31-yard gain that called back after Sam Young got flagged for holding.

A big reason why Cutler decided to give up his announcing job at Fox and return to football is because he wanted to be reunited with Dolphins coach Adam Gase, who served as his offensive coordinator in 2015 while both men were with the Bears.

Gase definitely seems to already trust Cutler, and it showed during the quarterback's brief time on the field. During his two offensive series, Cutler spent most of his time in shotgun, and even appeared to be calling his own plays at certain points, which is impressive when you consider the fact that he signed with the Dolphins less than two weeks ago.

Cutler joined the team on a one-year, $10 million deal after expected Dolphins starter Ryan Tannehill suffered a torn ACL. The former Bears quarterback retired this offseason and took a position at Fox as an analyst for the station's football coverage, but ultimately passed on that gig when Gase offered him the quarterback job in Miami.

