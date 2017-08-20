NFL preseason scores, schedule, updates, news: Falcons' Matt Ryan starts hot

Two games are on tap for Sunday, as the Steelers host the Falcons and the Chargers host the Saints. We'll keep you updated all night with everything you need to know from the action.

Scores and schedule

Philadelphia Eagles 20, Buffalo Bills 16 (box score)

Baltimore Ravens 31, Miami Dolphins 7 (box score)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 12, Jacksonville Jaguars 8 (box score)

Seattle Seahawks 20, Minnesota Vikings 13 (box score)

Tennessee Titans 34, Carolina Panthers 27 (box score)

Kansas City Chiefs 30, Cincinnati Bengals 12 (Box score)

Dallas Cowboys 24, Indianapolis Colts 19 (Box score)

Detroit Lions 16, New York Jets 6 (box score)

Green Bay Packers 21, Washington Redskins 17 (Box score)

Houston Texans 27, New England Patriots 23 (Box Score)

Denver Broncos 33, San Francisco 49ers 14 (Box score)

Los Angeles Rams 24, Oakland Raiders 21 (Box score)

Chicago Bears 24, Arizona Cardinals 23 (Box score)

Atlanta Falcons at Pittsburgh Steelers , 4 p.m. Sun. (GameTracker)

New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Chargers , 8 p.m. Sun. (GameTracker)

New York Giants at Cleveland Browns , 8 p.m. Mon. (GameTracker)

Matt Ryan on fire against shorthanded defense



Matt Ryan started off hot against the Steelers. After the Falcons' defense forced a punt, Ryan was forced to begin his first drive backed up at his own 9-yard line. The poor field position didn't matter much, as Ryan led the Falcons 91 yards downfield in 10 plays. The scoring drive was punctuated by a Tevin Coleman touchdown run, but make no mistake about it: The drive was all about Ryan.

On that drive, Ryan went 4 of 6 for 56 yards. He spread the ball around, completing two passes to Mohamed Sanu , one to Marvin Hall , and another to Austin Hooper . He was in total control, navigating the pocket with the kind of mastery we've come to expect from the reigning MVP.

After the touchdown, Ryan's day was finished. This preseason, Ryan is 6 of 8 for 88 yards, a touchdown, and a 123.6 passer rating. So no, he does not look like he's going to experience a Super Bowl hangover.

Of course, it is worth pointing out that the Steelers' defense was a bit shorthanded.

Among Steelers defensive starters out: Bud Dupree, Ryan Shazier, James Harrison, Mike Mitchell. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) August 20, 2017

Martavis Bryant 's return

On Sunday, Steelers receiver Martavis Bryant will play in his first game in 19 months. The last time he played? January of 2016.

It isn't known how long Bryant University Bulldogs , who was suspended for all of last year, will play against the Falcons on Sunday.

Coach Tomlin doesn't know how long he'll keep Martavis Bryant and James Conner in the game today. Depends on their "level of conditioning." — Missi Matthews (@missi_matthews) August 20, 2017

On the very first play from scrimmage, Steelers rookie quarterback Joshua Dobbs targeted Bryant on a quick screen. The two hooked up, but Bryant was tackled immediately and lost three yards. In the second quarter, Bryant carried the ball on a reverse, but he fumbled. The ball went out of bounds, though, so the Steelers retained possession of the football. A couple plays later, Bryant finally did something positive, making a tough catch down the sideline for a 24-yard gain.

The Steelers are very clearly trying to get Bryant as involved as possible.

Jordan Reed activated off PUP

Good news for the Redskins. Their tight end, Jordan Reed, is ready to play.

On Sunday, the Redskins announced that they activated Reed off the physically unable to perform list. Reed landed on the PUP list on the eve of training camp due to a toe injury. Getting activated off PUP means he was cleared by doctors.

That's great news. When healthy, Reed is one of the league's best pass-catching tight ends. In 2015, when he appeared in 14 games, he racked up 952 yards and 11 touchdowns. Unfortunately, staying healthy has been a bit of an issue for Reed. Since he entered the league in 2013, he's appeared in 46 of 64 possible games.

Hopefully, his toe issues are behind him.

Previously in Week 2 of the preseason

On Saturday, there was a plenty of action. For a complete roundup, click right here, but here's a quick summary. Rams quarterback Jared Goff , last year's top pick who struggled mightily in his rookie season, looked great in his half of action. He went 14 of 17 for 145 yards and a touchdown. Once again, Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch remained seated during the national anthem. Meanwhile, the Christian Hackenberg experiment is going as expected. In the first half, the Jets' quarterback went 2 for 6 for 14 yards with a 42.6 passer rating. On the other end of the quarterback spectrum, Aaron Rodgers , Dak Prescott , and Marcus Mariota impressed. In non-quarterback news, Panthers rookie running back Christian McCaffrey looked downright dominant and Jaylon Smith got the start for the Cowboys.

The Seahawks won their game against the Vikings on Friday but suffered a pretty big loss too, as left tackle George Fant was lost for the season with a knee injury. You can read about that plus Michael Bennett continuing his protest, Russell Wilson and Sam Bradford looking sharp, Dalvin Cook excelling and Blair Walsh 's revenge in Friday's roundup.

The big news Thursday was Jay Cutler making his Dolphins debut out of coming out of retirement, and while the stats don't reflect it, the former Bears quarterback looked sharp. Also on Thursday, Ryan Mallett was outplayed in what could be an important race to be Baltimore's backup QB, Tyrod Taylor endured a horrible first-half performance and Blake Bortles got booed after another terrible outing that could put him on the hot seat before the season even begins. You can read about those performances plus even more on the day's action in Thursday's roundup.

More news