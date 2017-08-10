NFL preseason scores, schedule, updates, news: Falcons offense still unstoppable
Plus a whole lot of veterans take a seat and more from Thursday's preseason action
It's go time. There are seven games on the preseason docket on Thursday, and some of the early storylines include: Jay Cutler in a Dolphins uniform, Dalvin Cook running wild for the Vikings, the Brock Osweiler experiment in Cleveland and Mitchell Trubisky 's debut in Chicago.
Check in throughout the day and night as we keep you updated on everything you need to know from today's preseason action.
Scores and schedule
Carolina Panthers
27,
Houston Texans
17 (GameTracker)
Minnesota Vikings at Buffalo Bills (GameTracker)
Atlanta Falcons at Miami Dolphins (GameTracker)
Washington Redskins at Baltimore Ravens (GameTracker)
Jacksonville Jaguars at New England Patriots (GameTracker)
New Orleans Saints at Cleveland Browns (GameTracker)
Philadelphia Eagles at Green Bay Packers (GameTracker)
Denver Broncos at Chicago Bears (GameTracker)
Pittsburgh Steelers at New York Giants , 7 p.m. Fri. (GameTracker)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Cincinnati Bengals , 7:30 p.m. Fri. (GameTracker)
San Francisco 49ers at Kansas City Chiefs , 9 p.m. Fri. (GameTracker)
Tennessee Titans at New York Jets , 7:30 p.m. Sat. (GameTracker)
Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Rams , 9 p.m. Sat. (GameTracker)
Oakland Raiders at Arizona Cardinals , 10 p.m. Sat. (GameTracker)
Detroit Lions at Indianapolis Colts , 1:30 p.m. Sun. (GameTracker)
Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Chargers , 8 p.m. Sun. (GameTracker)
Falcons offense already in midseason form
It looks like the transition from offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan to Steve Sarkisian is going pretty smoothly so far for the Falcons. Sarkisian made his debut as the team's OC during Thursday's preseason game against the Dolphins, and Atlanta's first team offense didn't miss a beat.
On their first drive, the Falcons drove 36 yards for a touchdown. On the drive, Matt Ryan went 3-for-3 for 32 yards and a touchdown. If the Falcons proved one thing in Miami, it's that they're not messing around. Atlanta's touchdown play came on after the Falcons decided to go for it on fourth down... in a preseason game.
The highlight of the drive was this one-handed catch by Mohamed Sanu .
The reason the Falcons had such a short field on the drive is because Andre Roberts took a Dolphins punt and returned it 39 yards after Miami's opening drive.
By the way, those will be all the highlights we'll be seeing from the Falcons' first-team offense in Miami because they've already been pulled from the game.
Brady, Gronk among vets expected to sit Thursday
If you're a huge Jimmy Garoppolo fan then you're in for a treat because Tom Brady reportedly isn't expected to play against the Jaguars. He'll likely be joined on the bench by tight end Rob Gronkowski and wide receiver Brandin Cooks . And while former Patriots quarterback Ryan Mallett is looking forward to starting for the Ravens, their opponent, the Redskins, will be without many of their biggest names, including pass-catchers Jordan Reed , Josh Doctson , Jamison Crowder .
Star Browns left tackle Joe Thomas is expected to sit out the team's game against the Saints, while Jaguars defenders Jalen Ramsey , A.J. Bouye, and Calais Campbell will all sit out against the Patriots.
Alshon Jeffery 's Philadelphia debut will have to wait, as he'll be on the sideline for the Eagles' preseason opener against the Packers.
Brady doing work
While Tom Brady isn't playing, that doesn't mean he can't still get in some work while the Pats take on the Jaguars. You've always got to stay on your toes and work on that pocket presence, even on the sideline.
Julian Edelman clearly enjoyed this whole routine.
Browns, Broncos settle on preseason starting QBs
A year ago, Osweiler was supposed to be the Texans' franchise quarterback. He signed a four-year, $72 million deal and promptly had a disastrous season. Houston traded him to Cleveland this offseason and he's done enough in training camp to earn the starting nod against the Saints on Thursday.
Meanwhile, Siemian, who started 14 games last season, will be under center when the Broncos face the 49ers.
Chargers, Rams begin fight for L.A. by throwing punches at joint practice
Two years ago, Los Angeles didn't have a professional football team. Now there are two teams -- the Los Angeles Rams relocated from St. Louis before the 2016 season and the Los Angeles Chargers drove 120 miles up the coast from San Diego this spring. And apparently, the city isn't big enough for both of them.
Catch up on Wednesday's action
Rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson , the Texans first-round pick back in April, made his NFL debut in Wednesday night's game between the Texans and Panthers, and the results were encouraging, while Panthers rookie first-rounder Christian McCaffrey flashed during his limited action. McCaffrey could be better than advertised -- if he's used properly in this offense.
You can read all about the important takeaways from that game as well as key news and stories from the day in football in our Wednesday recap.
More news
- The Cowboys could finally get word on whether Ezekiel Elliott will be suspended by the league by Friday.
- Colts center Ryan Kelly reportedly will miss a few weeks with a foot injury.
- The Steelers have to be prepared for life after Ben Roethlisberger . For now, they'd just like Le'Veon Bell to show up for work.
- The Jets are going to be something this season: Christian Hackenberg continues to rack up interceptions in practice.
- The Bengals reportedly turned down a trade offer during the offseason that would have netted them a second-round pick for their backup QB.
- Bilal Powell isn't going to play in the Jets' preseason opener on Saturday, but Matt Forte might.
- Brett Favre wants Aaron Rodgers to play forever.
Bears quarterback and UNC alum Mitchell Trubisky picks LeBron James over Michael Jordan.
