NFL preseason scores, schedule, updates, news: Jets' Hackenberg tosses two pick-sixes

Four games are in the books from the critical Week 3 of the preseason. The Patriots were unable to escape their game unscathed, losing Julian Edelman to a torn ACL.

Eighteen more teams will look to avoid a similar fate on Saturday and get out of the preseason with their core players healthy. Follow along all day and night for updates on all the action on the day.

Scores and schedule

Philadelphia Eagles 38, Miami Dolphins 31 (GameTracker)

Carolina Panthers 24, Jacksonville Jaguars 23 (GameTracker)

New England Patriots 30, Detroit Lions 28 (GameTracker)

Seattle Seahawks 26, Kansas City Chiefs 13 (GameTracker)

Buffalo Bills at Baltimore Ravens , 7 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

New York Jets at New York Giants , 7 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Arizona Cardinals at Atlanta Falcons , 7 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Indianapolis Colts at Pittsburgh Steelers , 7:30 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Cleveland Browns at Tampa Bay Buccaneers , 7:30 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Los Angeles Chargers at Los Angeles Rams , 8 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Houston Texans at New Orleans Saints , 8 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Oakland Raiders at Dallas Cowboys , 8 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos , 9 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Chicago Bears at Tennessee Titans , Sun., 1 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Cincinnati Bengals at Washington Redskins , Sun., 4:30 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

San Francisco 49ers at Minnesota Vikings , Sun., 8 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Jets, Giants trade mistakes early with interception, safety

The "Jets are in midseason form" jokes are already tired but, well, the Jets, who look to be the NFL's worst team on paper, really to look to be in midseason form based on the first few series of Saturday's Week 3 preseason matchup with the Giants.

The (relatively) good news: The Giants don't look much better. Here is Eli Manning tossing an interception:

Not-so-fun fact: The Giants' offensive line gave up nine sacks in the first two preseason games.

Meanwhile, Christian Hackenberg got the start for the Jets, and while the embattled second-year quarterback appears destined for backup duty in a few weeks, it's hard to blame him for this safety. Running back Matt Forte never had a chance, which is typically what happens to ball carriers when Jason Pierre-Paul goes unblocked.

🙏 SAFETY! 🙏



JPP takes down Matt Forte in the end zone for TWO POINTS! #NYJvsNYG pic.twitter.com/rlozhkHyTh — NFL (@NFL) August 26, 2017

But if you really want to blame Hackenberg for something, how about this poor decision that turned into six more points for the Giants:

Sadly, there's more: Hackenberg threw another pick-six, though it's hard to blame him after hitting wideout Robby Anderson in the hands. But because these are the 2017 Jets, Anderson took a hard hit, and the ball found its way into Janoris Jenkins' arms. Thirty-five yards later and Jenkins was celebrating in the end zone.

If the Jets turn to Hackenberg in the regular season, there appears to be a pretty good chance he scores more points for the opposition than for his team.

Tyrod Taylor's evening lasts two series

Week 3 is typically the game starters play for at least the first half, and coaches have even been known to game plan. But Taylor was sacked by several Ravens defenders on a third-down play and banged his head on the turf in the process.

Tyrod Taylor hit the back of his head on that sack #bills pic.twitter.com/qRfqgG8lcy — Kimberley A. Martin (@KMart_BN) August 26, 2017

He was helped off the field, was evaluated on the sidelines, and then made his way to the locker room with trainers. The Bills announced that Taylor was in the concussion protocol. Fifth-round rookie Nathan Peterman will see more action than expected with the first-team offense as a result.

John Brown smokes Atlanta's secondary -- twice

Cardinals coach Bruce Arians has not been thrilled with the performance of his wide receiver corps this offseason. Less than two weeks ago, he ripped into the group, stating that, "We might have two" that could play in the NFL.

Not included among those two was speedster John Bruce, who Arians said he was concerned about because he hadn't been available to play or practice. Brown got onto the field for the Cardinals' dress rehearsal game Saturday evening and did not disappoint.

First, Brown capped a 12-play, 90-yard drive that spanned the end of the first and beginning of the second quarter with this gorgeous 28-yard connection with Carson Palmer.

The Cards kicked a field goal on their next possession, and then the Falcons fumbled on the opening play of their ensuing drive. One play later, Brown was in the end zone again, this time hitting paydirt via a similarly-placed fade route from backup quarterback Drew Stanton.

Arians and Arizona will surely take more where that came from.

QB battles to keep your eye on Saturday

It's only Week 3 of the preseason, but it will be the most important game of DeShone Kizer young career. The Browns' second-round pick will make his first start when the Browns face the Buccaneers, and a good showing could solidify his standing as Hue Jackson's choice to be under center when the regular season begins in a few weeks.

Kizer has been Cleveland's best quarterback through the first two weeks of the preseason, going 19 of 31 for 258 yards and a touchdown and easily outperforming veteran Brock Osweiler and second-year passer Cody Kessler .

But Kizer has mostly played against backups. Can he hold his own against the Bucs' No. 1 defense? And will the Browns play it conservative and revert back to Osweiler to start the opener vs. the Steelers? The best reason for starting Osweiler that we came up with: The Browns' first month of the regular season include games against Pittsburgh, at Baltimore, at Indianapolis, and against Cincinnati. If the plan is to let Osweiler -- or Kessler -- face a pretty tough stretch and then ease Kizer into the job in Week 5 when the Browns host the woeful Jets, we can understand that.

Otherwise, Kizer deserves the job outright.

Meanwhile, the Texans have settled on veteran Tom Savage as their starter but that doesn't mean Deshaun Watson is destined to a rookie season on the bench. Coach Bill O'Brien made it clear that Watson, who has flashed at points during the preseason, will be the No. 2 quarterback behind Savage.

"Deshaun is a very, very good young player who has a bright future in this league," O'Brien said. "Let's put the cards on the table, but Tom has been here for four years. The way we want to play, the style relative to getting guys lined up, protection points, route reads, putting guys in the right spots, Tom's ahead of Deshaun."

Then there are the Jets, who face the Giants. As it stands, 38-year-old journeyman Josh McCown appears to be the frontrunner for the gig, which tells you all you need to know about Christian Hackenberg and Bryce Petty . The former has played for eight teams, and the other two have a combined four starts since 2015. The hope was that Hackenberg, the Jets' 2016 second-round pick, would earn the job this preseason, but he's been outplayed by Petty, a 2015 fourth-rounder. Best worst-case scenario: The Jets finish with the league's worst record, end up with the top pick in the draft and land a franchise quarterback in 2018.

Several stars set to miss regular-season dress rehearsal

Giants receiver Odell Beckham is not expected to see the field on Saturday after suffering an ankle sprain Monday that could reportedly keep him out of action in Week 1 of the regular season. Falcons running back Devonta Freeman is also slated to miss Saturday's game while recovering from a concussion. It's unclear if the Texans plan to play DeAndre Hopkins after the receiver missed practice this week.

More key players expected to miss Saturday's action:

Bills: WR Jordan Matthews

Browns: QB Brock Osweiler

Buccaneers: DT Gerald McCoy

Colts: QB Andrew Luck

Giants: WR Brandon Marshall

Rams: WR Cooper Kupp

Ravens: RB Danny Woodhead, QB Joe Flacco, WR Breshad Perriman

Previously in Week 3 of the preseason

On Friday, in addition to the Patriots losing Julian Edelman to a knee injury, the Chiefs saw Spencer Ware with a serious-looking knee injury. Unlike with the Patriots receiver, Ware is expected to have avoided a torn ACL, but if his injury turns out to be just a knee sprain, it's still possible he'll be sidelined several weeks into the regular season, opening the door for Kareem Hunt . For more on those injuries as well as the performances of Tom Brady , Russell Wilson , Eddie Lacy , Patrick Mahomes and more, check out Friday's daily roundup.

On Thursday, no one was able to grab hold of the Jaguars starting quarterback reins in an uneven performance for both Chad Henne and Blake Bortles , Jay Cutler second game with the Dolphins was also filled up and downs and Carson Wentz look great during his work with the first-team offense. You can read about those stories and everything else from Thursday's action in our daily roundup.

