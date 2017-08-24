NFL preseason scores, schedule, updates, news: Jaguars QB situation in disarray

The biggest week of the NFL preseason kicks off on Thursday with the Philadelphia Eagles hosting the Miami Dolphins and the Jacksonville Jaguars hosting the Carolina Panthers . If you watch either game, make sure to keep your eyes on the quarterback position.

Not only will we see the preseason debut of Cam Newton , but we'll also get to see Jay Cutler playing in his second preseason game with Miami. Plus, the ongoing drama that is the Jaguars' quarterback situation will play out between Blake Bortles and Chad Henne .

Check back with us throughout the night for updates on all the action.

Scores and schedule

Dolphins at Eagles, 7 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Panthers at Jaguars, 7:30 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

New England Patriots at Detroit Lions , Fri., 7 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Kansas City Chiefs at Seattle Seahawks , Fri., 8 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Buffalo Bills at Baltimore Ravens , Sat., 7 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Jets at New York Giants , Sat., 7 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Arizona Cardinals at Atlanta Falcons , Sat., 7 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Indianapolis Colts at Pittsburgh Steelers , Sat., 7:30 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Cleveland Browns at Tampa Bay Buccaneers , Sat., 7:30 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Los Angeles Chargers at Los Angeles Rams , Sat., 8 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Houston Texans at New Orleans Saints , Sat., 8 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Oakland Raiders at Dallas Cowboys , Sat., 8 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos , Sat., 9 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Chicago Bears at Tennessee Titans , Sun., 1 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Cincinnati Bengals at Washington Redskins , Sun., 4:30 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

San Francisco 49ers at Minnesota Vikings , Sun., 8 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Who will win the QB job in Jacksonville?

The NFL's regular season kicks off in exactly two weeks, which good news for fans, but bad news for the Jaguars because they still have no idea who their starting quarterback is going to be. After watching an atrocious performance from Blake Bortles during Jacksonville's 12-8 loss to Tampa Bay on Aug. 17, Jaguars coach Doug Marrone decided it was time to open up the quarterback competition and give Chad Henne a chance at winning the job.

"I'm not gonna sit here and B.S. anyone, I mean, everyone saw it out there," Marrone said after the loss. "Whatever you want to call it, I'm still trying to evaluate who the best person is at that position. I told that to both quarterbacks."

Henne will get the start against the Panthers, although it's expected that Bortles will also seem some action with the Jaguars' first team offense. This is a big game for both players because it will likely be their last chance to impress Marrone. With the regular season drawing closer, don't be surprised if Marrone names a starting quarterback within 24-48 hours after this game ends.

Besides the quarterback battle, the Jaguars will also get to see cornerback Jalen Ramsey in action for the first time this preseason. Unfortunately, Ramsey won't be joined on the field by many other starters. Leonard Fournette is among eight Jags players who won't be taking the field on Thursday.

The following players will not play tonight against the @Panthers. pic.twitter.com/dUYl3clMSl — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) August 24, 2017

Newton set to make preseason debut

Five months after undergoing shoulder surgery, Cam Newton will finally be back on the field for Carolina. The Panthers quarterback will be making his preseason debut on Thursday night in Jacksonville. Although he's been practicing throughout training camp, Newton sat out Carolina's first two preseason games as a precaution. The quarterback underwent surgery on his throwing shoulder back on March 30.

Panthers coach Ron Rivera admitted this week that he's excited to finally get Newton back out on the field.

"I am excited because [the game] will be an opportunity to see (Newton) out there with all the different players we brought in, all the different playmakers that we believe we have," Rivera said, via the team's official website. "It should be fun."

Although Rivera plans to play most of his starters into the third quarter, that might not be the case with Newton. The Panthers coach said the "flow of the game" will determine how long Newton plays.

Get ready for Round 2 of Cutler in Miami

After taking the field for only two offensive possessions against the Ravens last week, Jay Cutler is expected to get a bigger load of work against the Eagles. Cutler actually got a taste of what it will be like to go against the Eagles in a game when he took on Philly's defense during joint practices this week.

For a guy who's only been in a Dolphins uniform for all of 19 days, Cutler sounds ready for the season to start.

"I feel fresh. I think whenever you go through a whole spring you're throwing, throwing, throwing, your body gets a little torqued," Cutler said this week, via ESPN.com. "So right now I feel really balanced and fresh, which I guess is a good thing."

For the game against the Eagles, Dolphins coach Adam Gase is hoping that Cutler will finally get fully used to the feeling of playing quarterback.

"Playbook wise I think he's good," said Gase. "I think it's more of feel in the pocket, getting used to that again, and then really a lot of it is alignment in his throws, his footwork and just kind of get his mind right on all those things."

More news