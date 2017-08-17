NFL preseason scores, schedule, updates, news: Jay Cutler making Dolphins debut
Plus everything else you need to know about Week 2 of the 2017 NFL preseason
Week 2 of the NFL preseason kicks off Thursday with three games, with the biggest news being the debut of unretired quarterback Jay Cutler with his new team, the Miami Dolphins . Check back with us throughout the night for updates on Thursday's action.
Scores and schedule
Buffalo Bills
at
Philadelphia Eagles
, 7 p.m. Thu. (GameTracker)
Baltimore Ravens at Dolphins, 7 p.m. Thu. (GameTracker)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Jacksonville Jaguars , 8 p.m. Thu. (GameTracker)
Minnesota Vikings at Seattle Seahawks , 10 p.m. Fri. (GameTracker)
Carolina Panthers at Tennessee Titans , 3 p.m. Sat. (GameTracker)
Kansas City Chiefs at Cincinnati Bengals , 7 p.m. Sat. (GameTracker)
Indianapolis Colts at Dallas Cowboys , 7 p.m. Sat. (GameTracker)
New York Jets at Detroit Lions , 7:30 p.m. Sat. (GameTracker)
Green Bay Packers at Washington Redskins , 7:30 p.m. Sat. (GameTracker)
New England Patriots at Houston Texans , 8 p.m. Sat. (GameTracker)
Denver Broncos at 49ers, 10 p.m. Sat (GameTracker)
Los Angeles Rams at Oakland Raiders , 10 p.m. Sat. (GameTracker)
Chicago Bears at Arizona Cardinals , 10 p.m. Sat. (GameTracker)
Atlanta Falcons at Pittsburgh Steelers , 4 p.m. Sun. (GameTracker)
New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Chargers , 8 p.m. Sun. (GameTracker)
New York Giants at Cleveland Browns , 8 p.m. Mon. (GameTracker)
Cutler to see first Dolphins action
Jay Cutler is due to see his first action for his new team on Thursday night, as coach Adam Gase said earlier this week that his new quarterback would get the start against the Ravens. Cutler joined the team on a one-year, $10 million deal after expected Dolphins starter Ryan Tannehill suffered a torn ACL.
The former Bears quarterback retired this offseason and took a position at Fox as an analyst for the station's football coverage, but Cutler ultimately couldn't pass up the opportunity to reunite with Gase, his former offensive coordinator in Chicago.
More news
- Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald could reportedly extend his holdout into the regular season.
- Le'Veon Bell will reportedly end his holdout by Week 1 but has no timetable to join the Steelers.
- The Seahawks have reportedly signed center Justin Britt to a three-year extension, per NFL.com.
- Matt Forte has been ruled out of the Jets' second preseason game, per the New York Daily News.
- Colts center Ryan Kelly will miss the start of the season after undergoing surgery on his foot.
