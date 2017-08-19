NFL preseason scores, schedule, updates, news: Jaylon Smith starting for Cowboys

Eighteen teams hit the field on Saturday as the preseason slate is stuffed with nine games, starting with the Carolina Panthers facing the Titans at 3 p.m. We'll keep you updated right here all throughout the day with everything you need to know from today's action.

Scores and schedule

Philadelphia Eagles 20, Buffalo Bills 16 (box score)

Baltimore Ravens 31, Miami Dolphins 7 (box score)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 12, Jacksonville Jaguars 8 (box score)

Seattle Seahawks 20, Minnesota Vikings 13 (box score)

Tennessee Titans 34, Panthers 27 (box score)

Kansas City Chiefs at Cincinnati Bengals , 7 p.m. Sat. (GameTracker)

Indianapolis Colts at Dallas Cowboys , 7 p.m. Sat. (GameTracker)

New York Jets at Detroit Lions , 7:30 p.m. Sat. (GameTracker)

Green Bay Packers at Washington Redskins , 7:30 p.m. Sat. (GameTracker)

New England Patriots at Houston Texans , 8 p.m. Sat. (GameTracker)

Denver Broncos at San Francisco 49ers , 10 p.m. Sat (GameTracker)

Los Angeles Rams at Oakland Raiders , 10 p.m. Sat. (GameTracker)

Chicago Bears at Arizona Cardinals , 10 p.m. Sat. (GameTracker)

Atlanta Falcons at Pittsburgh Steelers , 4 p.m. Sun. (GameTracker)

New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Chargers , 8 p.m. Sun. (GameTracker)

New York Giants at Cleveland Browns , 8 p.m. Mon. (GameTracker)

Smith starting at MLB for Cowboys

It's been almost 600 days since Jaylon Smith last played in a football game (598 to be exact), and on Saturday night, the Cowboys linebacker, who fell to the second round of the draft after a horrific injury against Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl two seasons ago, will be back on the field for the first time since his injury.

NFL Network's Jane Slater reported the news and added that Smith will wear a brace on his leg.

"He is going to start at the middle linebacker position tonight," Slater reported on Total Access. "Now he is going to be playing with a brace on that ankle. That's going to ... keep him close to the ground, help him accelerate when he's running."

At Notre Dame Fighting Irish , Smith was a highlight machine on the defensive side of the ball, piling up tackles and routinely making game-changing plays. He was a top-five talent until he was hurt in the team's bowl game.

The Cowboys were willing to gamble on his talent and the hope of getting him right from a medical standpoint, allowing 2016 to be a medical redshirt season. When he takes the field, we'll find out if Dallas was wise in its investment.

At the very least, it's a fantastic story to see Smith get the chance to start pretty soon after what could have been a career-ending injury.

Panthers tantalize Fantasy owners with McCaffrey usage

If you are contemplating using an early-round pick on Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey , you are going to enjoy Saturday's highlights of the rookie's performance against the Titans in Nashville. The Panthers deployed him perfectly, utilizing him in the short passing game, getting him in space and letting him run as a featured back in the red zone (which resulted in a touchdown). The only downside is this means his ADP is going to go through the roof.

Mariota looks sharp early

Tennessee has high expectations in 2017, but there were concerns about quarterback Marcus Mariota coming off a season where he suffered a broken leg. The first two series with Mariota against the dangerous Carolina defense was encouraging. Mariota, who suffered a broken leg late during the 2016 season, started against Carolina and looked sharp early over the course of several possessions.

The first two play calls actually came from fans who donated $10,000 for the right to call plays. Shoutout to the person who had Mariota run a quarterback sneak. Good move for your quarterback coming off an injury.

Apparently, $10,000 is the going rate for trying to get your favorite team's QB re-injured. #Titans #Panthers pic.twitter.com/oEWLfg1Wa0 — John Breech (@johnbreech) August 19, 2017

The Titans' creative offense is nothing short of remarkable. Anything engineered by Mike Mularkey shouldn't be much more than vanilla, but he's created an array of different formations to keep even the stoutest of defenses on its heels. In a way it's reminiscent of how the Panthers ran their offense in 2015.

And it showed in a pair of drives that yielded a total of 10 points. The Titans mixed together throws and runs, as Mariota went 6 for 8 for 61 yards and a score. Derrick Henry was effective, albeit not explosive, until the third Titans drive when he ripped off a 17-yard touchdown run following a Derek Anderson interception.

It's worth noting the Panthers did a nice job tightening up in the red zone, as Tennessee struggled to punch the ball in. After picking up a first down on 4th-and-2 from the 6-yard line, the Titans needed three more plays to get their first touchdown. Carolina limited Tennessee to a field goal on the first possession.

And the Panthers would probably like to have the defensive play call back from the 4th-and-2 that led to the touchdown.

via NFL GamePass

All in all, Titans supporters should be thrilled with the way that the offense looked in the early going. If Week 2's preseason action is any indication, Tennessee should be picking up right where it left off last year.

Newton missing again in Week 2

Anyone hoping to see Cam Newton on the field during Week 2 of the preseason will be disappointed, as the Panthers quarterback is not going to play against the Titans in Nashville (3 p.m. ET on NFL Network).

Newton's continued absence will surely spark some concern with folks following the situation, but it sounds like Newton is on pace when it comes to his offseason throwing schedule and recovery from shoulder surgery. Bill Voth of Panthers.com reports that Newton's "recovery from offseason shoulder surgery remains on track," he "is scheduled to increase his workload in practice" and "he could make his preseason debut Thursday night in Jacksonville."

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network previously reported that Cam wants to play but the Panthers are taking things cautiously and trying to keep him on the planned track.

Cam Newton's throwing more each day & feels fine, source said. Won't play tomorrow (as @RapSheet said yesterday), but on track for next week — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 18, 2017

The Panthers also said that Luke Kuechly will not play in Saturday's game.

Previously in Week 2 of the preseason

The Seahawks won their game against the Vikings on Friday but suffered a pretty big loss too, as left tackle George Fant was lost for the season with a knee injury. You can read about that plus Michael Bennett continuing his protest, Russell Wilson and Sam Bradford looking sharp, Dalvin Cook excelling and Blair Walsh 's revenge in Friday's roundup.

The big news Thursday was Jay Cutler making his Dolphins debut out of coming out of retirement, and while the stats don't reflect it, the former Bears quarterback looked sharp. Also on Thursday, Ryan Mallett was outplayed in what could be an important race to be Baltimore's backup QB, Tyrod Taylor endured a horrible first-half performance and Blake Bortles got booed after another terrible outing that could put him on the hot seat before the season even begins. You can read about those performances plus even more on the day's action in Thursday's roundup.

