NFL preseason scores, schedule, updates, news: Joe Mixon flashes with first team

Scores and schedule

Carolina Panthers 27, Houston Texans 17 (GameTracker)

Minnesota Vikings 17, Buffalo Bills 10 (GameTracker)

Miami Dolphins 23, Atlanta Falcons 20 (GameTracker)

Baltimore Ravens 23, Washington Redskins 3 (GameTracker)

Jacksonville Jaguars 31, New England Patriots 24 (GameTracker)

Cleveland Browns 20, New Orleans Saints 14 (GameTracker)

Green Bay Packers 24, Philadelphia Eagles 9 (GameTracker)

Denver Broncos 24, Chicago Bears 17 (GameTracker)

Pittsburgh Steelers 20, New York Giants 12 (GameTracker)

Cincinnati Bengals 23, Buccaneers 12 (GameTracker)

San Francisco 49ers at Kansas City Chiefs (GameTracker)

Tennessee Titans at New York Jets , 7:30 p.m. Sat. (GameTracker)

Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Rams , 9 p.m. Sat. (GameTracker)

Oakland Raiders at Arizona Cardinals , 10 p.m. Sat. (GameTracker)

Detroit Lions at Indianapolis Colts , 1:30 p.m. Sun. (GameTracker)

Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Chargers , 8 p.m. Sun. (GameTracker)

Joe Mixon looks the part in debut with Bengals

The Bengals came under scrutiny this spring when they used a second-round pick on running back Joe Mixon, a first-round talent who was caught on tape hitting a woman. Team owner Mike Brown admitted that bringing Mixon to Cincinnati was a "risk," but acknowledged that "he can help win football games."

We got our first glimpse of that on Friday night in the Bengals' preseason opener against the Buccaneers when he saw time with the starters during the offense's opening drive. By the time he made his way to the bench for the evening, Mixon had six carries for 31 yards and added one catch for 11 more.

Mixon is battling for carries with Jeremy Hill and Giovani Bernard . Hill, a 2014 second-rounder, hasn't yet lived up to his draft pedigree, while Bernard is coming an ACL injury that ended his 2016 season last November.

T.J. Watt wastes little time making a difference

The Steelers used its 2017 first-round pick on outside linebacker T.J. Watt (yep, he's J.J.'s brother) to shore up the pass rush. The former Wisconsin standout needed exactly three plays to get his first NFL sack, taking down Giants quarterback Josh Johnson on the very first series of Thursday night's preseason game.

Turns out, Watt was just getting warmed up. On the first play of the next series he sacked Johnson again. There have been worst starts to NFL careers.

He's not wasting any time, is he? 😏 pic.twitter.com/AcZ9csAlnx — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) August 11, 2017

Might want to block that guy.

Watt will have a big role for a young and improving Steelers defense this season; he replaces Jarvis Jones , the team's 2013 first-round pick who wasn't re-signed in the spring, and will share snaps with 39-year-old James Harrison on the right side.

Zeke suspended, will appeal

The Ezekiel Elliot saga finally got a resolution on Friday morning, as the NFL announced that the Cowboys' running back has been suspended for the first six games of the 2017 season for violating the league's personal conduct policy. Elliott has three days to inform the league whether or not he intends to appeal the suspension, which he reportedly does. His appeal would be heard by Roger Goodell or a designated arbitrator.

Elliott released a statement Friday evening and "strongly disagreed" with the league's findings.

If Elliott's suspension is not shortened or overturned on appeal, he could bring the case to federal court and this could potentially drag out into the regular season. Here's more on the news and how it impacts the Cowboys.

Bills trade Watkins to Rams, Darby to Eagles

The Buffalo Bills engaged in two trades on Friday afternoon, sending Sammy Watkins to the Rams and Ronald Darby to the Eagles.

In exchange for Watkins and a sixth-round pick, the Bills received cornerback E.J. Gaines and a second-rounder. Here's more on how the deal impacts both teams.

For Darby, the Bills acquired Jordan Matthews and a third-round pick. Here's more on that deal.

Previously in Week 1 of the preseason

The big story on Thursday night was the quarterbacks. Chicago Bears rookie Mitchell Trubisky completely outplayed expected starter Mike Glennon . Cleveland Browns rookie DeShone Kizer also completely outplayed the players ahead of him, Brock Osweiler and Cody Kessler . You can read all about the important takeaways from that game as well as key news and stories from the day in football in our Thursday recap.

On Wednesday, rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson , the Texans first-round pick back in April, made his NFL debut, and the results were encouraging, while Panthers rookie first-rounder Christian McCaffrey flashed during his limited action. McCaffrey could be better than advertised -- if he's used properly in this offense. You can read all about the important takeaways from that game as well as key news and stories from the day in football in our Wednesday recap.

