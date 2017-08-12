NFL preseason scores, schedule, updates, news: Josh McCown starts hot for Jets

There are three games on the preseason docket on Saturday, and some of the early storylines include the first game action for the Jets quarterbacks against the Titans in what coach Todd Bowles insists is still a three-man competition between Josh McCown , Christian Hackenberg and Bryce Petty . The Cowboys also kick off the preseason against the Rams while the Cardinals host the Raiders in the late game.

Check in throughout the day and night as we keep you updated on everything you need to know from today's preseason action.

Scores and schedule

Carolina Panthers 27, Houston Texans 17 (GameTracker)

Minnesota Vikings 17, Buffalo Bills 10 (GameTracker)

Miami Dolphins 23, Atlanta Falcons 20 (GameTracker)

Baltimore Ravens 23, Washington Redskins 3 (GameTracker)

Jacksonville Jaguars 31, New England Patriots 24 (GameTracker)

Cleveland Browns 20, New Orleans Saints 14 (GameTracker)

Green Bay Packers 24, Philadelphia Eagles 9 (GameTracker)

Denver Broncos 24, Chicago Bears 17 (GameTracker)

Pittsburgh Steelers 20, New York Giants 12 (GameTracker)

Cincinnati Bengals 23, Buccaneers 12 (GameTracker)

San Francisco 49ers 27, Kansas City Chiefs 17 (GameTracker)

Tennessee Titans at New York Jets , 7:30 p.m. Sat. (GameTracker)

Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Rams , 9 p.m. Sat. (GameTracker)

Oakland Raiders at Arizona Cardinals , 10 p.m. Sat. (GameTracker)

Detroit Lions at Indianapolis Colts , 1:30 p.m. Sun. (GameTracker)

Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Chargers , 8 p.m. Sun. (GameTracker)

Josh McCown stakes his claim

The Jets' starting quarterback job is supposedly up for grabs between Josh McCown, Christian Hackenberg, and Bryce Petty. McCown was given the first chance against the Titans on Saturday night and he didn't waste any time. On the Jets' first series, he went 3 of 4 for 72 yards and a touchdown.

Most of his yardage came on a 53-yard bomb to Robby Anderson , who beat new Titans cornerback Logan Ryan down the right sideline.

Three plays later, McCown punctuated the drive with a short touchdown pass.

Josh McCown might be a below-average NFL quarterback (sorry, he is), but the Jets' offense actually looked like an NFL offense with McCown under center. That might not seem like high praise (it isn't), but considering McCown's competition is Hackenberg and Petty, it might be enough for McCown to claim the starting job (it probably will be).

McCown was done for the night after that drive. Hackenberg is up next.

Previously in Week 1 of the preseason



The big story on Friday was not related to anything on the field. First up? Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott's six-game suspension. Elliott is expected to appeal. Second? Two big trades involving the Bills went down. First, the Bills sent receiver Sammy Watkins to the Rams. Then, the Bills traded for Eagles receiver Jordan Matthews.

On the field, Friday's preseason action revolved around two rookies who made their debuts. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes , who is expected to be the team's backup, impressed. He entered the game midway through the second quarter and played until the end of the third quarter. Against the 49ers, he went 7 of 9 for 49 yards and a touchdown. Meanwhile, in his debut with the Bengals, running back Joe Mixon rushed 31 yards on six carries and added one catch for 11 yards. Finally, J.J. Watt's brother, T.J. Watt, also impressed for the Steelers. He notched two sacks.

On Thursday, Chicago Bears rookie Mitchell Trubisky completely outplayed expected starter Mike Glennon . Cleveland Browns rookie DeShone Kizer also completely outplayed the players ahead of him, Brock Osweiler and Cody Kessler . You can read all about the important takeaways from that game as well as key news and stories from the day in football in our Thursday recap.

On Wednesday, rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson , the Texans first-round pick back in April, made his NFL debut, and the results were encouraging, while Panthers rookie first-rounder Christian McCaffrey flashed during his limited action. McCaffrey could be better than advertised -- if he's used properly in this offense. You can read all about the important takeaways from that game as well as key news and stories from the day in football in our Wednesday recap.

