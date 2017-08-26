NFL preseason scores, schedule, updates, news: Kizer looks to lock up Browns gig

Four games are in the books from the critical Week 3 of the preseason. The Patriots were unable to escape their game unscathed, reportedly losing Julian Edelman to a torn ACL.

Eighteen more teams will look to avoid a similar fate on Saturday and get out of the preseason with their core players healthy. Follow along all day and night for updates on all the action on the day.

Scores and schedule

Philadelphia Eagles 38, Miami Dolphins 31 (GameTracker)

Carolina Panthers 24, Jacksonville Jaguars 23 (GameTracker)

New England Patriots 30, Detroit Lions 28 (GameTracker)

Seattle Seahawks 26, Kansas City Chiefs 13 (GameTracker)

Buffalo Bills at Baltimore Ravens , 7 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

New York Jets at New York Giants , 7 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Arizona Cardinals at Atlanta Falcons , 7 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Indianapolis Colts at Pittsburgh Steelers , 7:30 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Cleveland Browns at Tampa Bay Buccaneers , 7:30 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Los Angeles Chargers at Los Angeles Rams , 8 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Houston Texans at New Orleans Saints , 8 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Oakland Raiders at Dallas Cowboys , 8 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos , 9 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Chicago Bears at Tennessee Titans , Sun., 1 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Cincinnati Bengals at Washington Redskins , Sun., 4:30 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

San Francisco 49ers at Minnesota Vikings , Sun., 8 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

QB battles to keep your eye on Saturday

It's only Week 3 of the preseason, but it will be the most important game of DeShone Kizer young career. The Browns' second-round pick will make his first start when the Browns face the Buccaneers, and a good showing could solidify his standing as Hue Jackson's choice to be under center when the regular season begins in a few weeks.

Kizer has been Cleveland's best quarterback through the first two weeks of the preseason, going 19 of 31 for 258 yards and a touchdown and easily outperforming veteran Brock Osweiler and second-year passer Cody Kessler .

But Kizer has mostly played against backups. Can he hold his own against the Bucs' No. 1 defense? And will the Browns play it conservative and revert back to Osweiler to start the opener vs. the Steelers? The best reason for starting Osweiler that we came up with: The Browns' first month of the regular season include games against Pittsburgh, at Baltimore, at Indianapolis, and against Cincinnati. If the plan is to let Osweiler -- or Kessler -- face a pretty tough stretch and then ease Kizer into the job in Week 5 when the Browns host the woeful Jets, we can understand that.

Otherwise, Kizer deserves the job outright.

Meanwhile, the Texans have settled on veteran Tom Savage as their starter but that doesn't mean Deshaun Watson is destined to a rookie season on the bench. Coach Bill O'Brien made it clear that Watson, who has flashed at points during the preseason, will be the No. 2 quarterback behind Savage.

"Deshaun is a very, very good young player who has a bright future in this league," O'Brien said. "Let's put the cards on the table, but Tom has been here for four years. The way we want to play, the style relative to getting guys lined up, protection points, route reads, putting guys in the right spots, Tom's ahead of Deshaun."

Then there are the Jets, who face the Giants. As it stands, 38-year-old journeyman Josh McCown appears to be the frontrunner for the gig, which tells you all you need to know about Christian Hackenberg and Bryce Petty . The former has played for eight teams, and the other two have a combined four starts since 2015. The hope was that Hackenberg, the Jets' 2016 second-round pick, would earn the job this preseason, but he's been outplayed by Petty, a 2015 fourth-rounder. Best worst-case scenario: The Jets finish with the league's worst record, end up with the top pick in the draft and land a franchise quarterback in 2018.

Several stars set to miss regular-season dress rehearsal

Giants receiver Odell Beckham is not expected to see the field on Saturday after suffering an ankle sprain Monday that could reportedly keep him out of action in Week 1 of the regular season. Falcons running back Devonta Freeman is also slated to miss Saturday's game while recovering from a concussion. It's unclear if the Texans plan to play DeAndre Hopkins after the receiver missed practice this week.

More key players expected to miss Saturday's action:

Bills: WR Jordan Matthews

Browns: QB Brock Osweiler

Buccaneers: DT Gerald McCoy

Colts: QB Andrew Luck

Giants: WR Brandon Marshall

Rams: WR Cooper Kupp

Ravens: RB Danny Woodhead, QB Joe Flacco, WR Breshad Perriman

Previously in Week 3 of the preseason

On Friday, in addition to the Patriots losing Julian Edelman to a knee injury, the Chiefs saw Spencer Ware with a serious-looking knee injury. Unlike with the Patriots receiver, Ware is expected to have avoided a torn ACL, but if his injury turns out to be just a knee sprain, it's still possible he'll be sidelined several weeks into the regular season, opening the door for Kareem Hunt . For more on those injuries as well as the performances of Tom Brady , Russell Wilson , Eddie Lacy , Patrick Mahomes and more, check out Friday's daily roundup.

On Thursday, no one was able to grab hold of the Jaguars starting quarterback reins in an uneven performance for both Chad Henne and Blake Bortles , Jay Cutler second game with the Dolphins was also filled up and downs and Carson Wentz look great during his work with the first-team offense. You can read about those stories and everything else from Thursday's action in our daily roundup.

