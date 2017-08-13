NFL preseason scores, schedule, updates, news: Lions' Stafford may start
Keep up as we track the two preseason games scheduled for Sunday: Lions-Colts and Seahawks-Chargers
There are two games on the preseason docket on Sunday: Lions-Colts and Seahawks-Chargers. Check in throughout the day and night as we keep you updated on everything you need to know from today's preseason action.
Scores and schedule
Carolina Panthers
27,
Houston Texans
17 (GameTracker)
Minnesota Vikings 17, Buffalo Bills 10 (GameTracker)
Miami Dolphins 23, Atlanta Falcons 20 (GameTracker)
Baltimore Ravens 23, Washington Redskins 3 (GameTracker)
Jacksonville Jaguars 31, New England Patriots 24 (GameTracker)
Cleveland Browns 20, New Orleans Saints 14 (GameTracker)
Green Bay Packers 24, Philadelphia Eagles 9 (GameTracker)
Denver Broncos 24, Chicago Bears 17 (GameTracker)
Pittsburgh Steelers 20, New York Giants 12 (GameTracker)
Cincinnati Bengals 23, Buccaneers 12 (GameTracker)
San Francisco 49ers 27, Kansas City Chiefs 17 (GameTracker)
New York Jets 7, Tennessee Titans 3 (GameTracker)
Los Angeles Rams 13, Dallas Cowboys 10 (GameTracker)
Arizona Cardinals 20, Oakland Raiders 10 (GameTracker)
Detroit Lions at Indianapolis Colts , 1:30 p.m. Sun. (GameTracker)
Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Chargers , 8 p.m. Sun. (GameTracker)
Matthew Stafford dressed
There's a chance we might see the Lions' starting quarterback in action. Matthew Stafford dressed for the game.
Previously in Week 1 of the preseason
Saturday night featured three games, but the most noise was made by someone who didn't even play. In his first preseason game for the Raiders, Marshawn Lynch remained seated for the national anthem. He didn't speak with reporters after to confirm that he was continuing Colin Kaepernick 's protest.
Elsewhere, Josh McCown demonstrated why he should be the Jets' starting quarterback by massively outplaying both Christian Hackenberg and Bryce Petty . Jared Goff looked steady for the Rams, leading them to a touchdown against the Cowboys, who gave the first-team carries to Darren McFadden -- not Alfred Morris . Finally, Carson Palmer looked sharp, throwing a touchdown in limited action. For the entire round-up from Saturday, click right here.
The big story on Friday was not related to anything on the field. First up? Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott's six-game suspension. Elliott is expected to appeal. Second? Two big trades involving the Bills went down. First, the Bills sent receiver Sammy Watkins to the Rams. Then, the Bills traded for Eagles receiver Jordan Matthews.
On the field, Friday's preseason action revolved around two rookies who made their debuts. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes , who is expected to be the team's backup, impressed. He entered the game midway through the second quarter and played until the end of the third quarter. Against the 49ers, he went 7 of 9 for 49 yards and a touchdown. Meanwhile, in his debut with the Bengals, running back Joe Mixon rushed 31 yards on six carries and added one catch for 11 yards. Finally, J.J. Watt's brother, T.J. Watt, also impressed for the Steelers. He notched two sacks.
On Thursday, Chicago Bears rookie Mitchell Trubisky completely outplayed expected starter Mike Glennon . Cleveland Browns rookie DeShone Kizer also completely outplayed the players ahead of him, Brock Osweiler and Cody Kessler . You can read all about the important takeaways from that game as well as key news and stories from the day in football in our Thursday recap.
On Wednesday, rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson , the Texans first-round pick back in April, made his NFL debut, and the results were encouraging, while Panthers rookie first-rounder Christian McCaffrey flashed during his limited action. McCaffrey could be better than advertised -- if he's used properly in this offense. You can read all about the important takeaways from that game as well as key news and stories from the day in football in our Wednesday recap.
- NFLPA president Eric Winston says they're "ready to help" Colin Kaepernick if he asks.
- Jack Del Rio says Marshawn Lynch told him that he has always sat down during the anthem.
The 49ers are reportedly retaining their first female coach, Katie Sowers, for the regular season.
