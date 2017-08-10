NFL preseason scores, schedule, updates, news: No Brady, Gronk, Cooks for Patriots?

Plus the Browns and Broncos name their Thursday starters and more from Thursday's preseason action

It's go time. There are seven games on the preseason docket on Thursday, and some of the early storylines include: Jay Cutler in a Dolphins uniform, Dalvin Cook running wild for the Vikings, the Brock Osweiler experiment in Cleveland and Mitchell Trubisky 's debut in Chicago.

Check in throughout the day and night as we keep you updated on everything you need to know from today's preseason action.

Scores and schedule

Carolina Panthers 27, Houston Texans 17 (GameTracker)
Minnesota Vikings  at  Buffalo Bills , 7 p.m. Thu. (GameTracker)
Atlanta Falcons  at  Miami Dolphins , 7 p.m. Thu. (GameTracker)
Washington Redskins  at  Baltimore Ravens , 7:30 p.m. Thu. (GameTracker)
Jacksonville Jaguars  at  New England Patriots , 7:30 p.m. Thu. (GameTracker)
New Orleans Saints  at  Cleveland Browns , 8 p.m. Thu. (GameTracker)
Philadelphia Eagles  at  Green Bay Packers , 8 p.m. Thu. (GameTracker)
Denver Broncos  at  Chicago Bears , 8 p.m. Thu. (GameTracker)
Pittsburgh Steelers  at  New York Giants , 7 p.m. Fri. (GameTracker)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers  at  Cincinnati Bengals , 7:30 p.m. Fri. (GameTracker)
San Francisco 49ers  at  Kansas City Chiefs , 9 p.m. Fri. (GameTracker)
Tennessee Titans  at  New York Jets , 7:30 p.m. Sat. (GameTracker)
Dallas Cowboys at  Los Angeles Rams , 9 p.m. Sat. (GameTracker)
Oakland Raiders  at Arizona Cardinals , 10 p.m. Sat. (GameTracker)
Detroit Lions  at  Indianapolis Colts , 1:30 p.m. Sun. (GameTracker)
Seattle Seahawks  at  Los Angeles Chargers , 8 p.m. Sun. (GameTracker)

Brady, Gronk among vets expected to sit Thursday

If you're a huge Jimmy Garoppolo fan then you're in for a treat because Tom Brady reportedly isn't expected to play against the Jaguars. He'll likely be joined on the bench by tight end Rob Gronkowski and wide receiver Brandin Cooks . And while former Patriots quarterback Ryan Mallett is looking forward to starting for the Ravens, their opponent, the Redskins, will be without many of their biggest names, including pass-catchers Jordan Reed , Josh Doctson , Jamison Crowder .

Browns, Broncos settle on preseason starting QBs

A year ago, Osweiler was supposed to be the Texans' franchise quarterback. He signed a four-year, $72 million deal and promptly had a disastrous season. Houston traded him to Cleveland this offseason and he's done enough in training camp to earn the starting nod against the Saints on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Siemian, who started 14 games last season, will be under center when the Broncos face the 49ers.

Chargers, Rams begin fight for L.A. by throwing punches at joint practice

Two years ago, Los Angeles didn't have a professional football team. Now there are two teams -- the  Los Angeles Rams  relocated from St. Louis before the 2016 season and the  Los Angeles Chargers  drove 120 miles up the coast from San Diego this spring. And apparently, the city isn't big enough for both of them.

Catch up on Wednesday's action

Rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson , the Texans first-round pick back in April, made his NFL debut in Wednesday night's game between the Texans and Panthers, and the results were encouraging, while Panthers rookie first-rounder Christian McCaffrey  flashed during his limited action. McCaffrey could be better than advertised -- if he's used properly in this offense.

You can read all about the important takeaways from that game as well as key news and stories from the day in football in our Wednesday recap.

More news

