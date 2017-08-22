NFL preseason scores, schedule, updates, news: Odell Beckham goes down with injury

Week 2 of the NFL preseason wraps up on Monday with the Browns hosting the Giants in an 8 p.m. ET game on ESPN. One week after the Browns knocked off the Saints during Week 1 of the preseason, optimism seems to be slowly growing in Cleveland. If the Browns can beat the Giants, it would mark the first time since 2013 that they've won consecutive preseason games.

Philadelphia Eagles 20, Buffalo Bills 16 (box score)

Baltimore Ravens 31, Miami Dolphins 7 (box score)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 12, Jacksonville Jaguars 8 (box score)

Seattle Seahawks 20, Minnesota Vikings 13 (box score)

Tennessee Titans 34, Carolina Panthers 27 (box score)

Kansas City Chiefs 30, Cincinnati Bengals 12 (Box score)

Dallas Cowboys 24, Indianapolis Colts 19 (Box score)

Detroit Lions 16, New York Jets 6 (box score)

Green Bay Packers 21, Washington Redskins 17 (Box score)

Houston Texans 27, New England Patriots 23 (Box Score)

Denver Broncos 33, San Francisco 49ers 14 (Box score)

Los Angeles Rams 24, Oakland Raiders 21 (Box score)

Chicago Bears 24, Arizona Cardinals 23 (Box score)

Pittsburgh Steelers 17, Atlanta Falcons 13 (Box score)

New Orleans Saints 13, Los Angeles Chargers 7 (Box score)

New York Giants at Cleveland Browns , in progress (GameTracker)

Odell Beckham suffers ankle injury

The last thing any team wants to see during the preseason is one of their star players get hurt, but that's exactly what happened to the Giants on Monday when Odell Beckham went down with an injury during the second quarter.

Beckham took a low hit from Cleveland's Briean Boddy-Calhoun after hauling in an 18-yard catch.

Odell Beckham Jr. headed to the locker room after taking a low hit on this play. pic.twitter.com/0XO7ePQIDP — ESPN (@espn) August 22, 2017

Beckham was in pain after making the catch and was immediately taken to the locker room and checked for a concussion. Although OBJ was cleared of concussion symptoms, the team did announce that he would miss the rest of the game with a sprained ankle.

Osweiler throws early interception

Just minutes before the Browns and Giants kicked off on Monday, NFL.com reported that Brock Osweiler would be in a position to wrap up the Browns' starting quarterback job if he looked good against New York.

Well, if Cleveland's first offensive series was any indication, Osweiler definitely hasn't wrapped anything up yet. After starting the game 6 of 7, Osweiler turned into the Osweiler you remember last year and threw an interception on a tipped ball.

The interception ended a Browns' drive that had started at the Giants' 39-yard line after Cleveland got a huge punt return from rookie return man Jabrill Peppers . Through two offensive possessions, the Browns have given up the ball twice, once on a pick and once on a punt.

DeShone Kizer leads only TD drive of the first half

The DeShone Kizer didn't play against the Giants until the second quarter, but he might have done enough to keep the Browns' quarterback competition alive for at least another week. Before the game, NFL.com reported that Brock Osweiler might be able to win the job with a strong showing against New York, but after one half, Kizer arguably looked like the better quarterback.

Not only did the rookie complete 4 of 6 passes for 40 yards, but he also rushed for 21 yards and a touchdown on three carries.

The only touchdown of the first half came after Kizer was able to get into the end zone on a QB sneak from one yard out.

The Browns' touchdown drive was set up by corner Jason McCourty who stripped Giants running back Paul Perkins inside New York territory. The Browns recovered the ball on the Giants' 25-yard line and were able to punch the ball into the end zone three plays later. A 16-yard Kizer pass to fullback Danny Vitale helped set up the rookie quarterback's eventual touchdown.

Rookie Peppers shows off his speed



Jabrill Peppers got the Browns off to a fast start on Monday with an impressive 31-yard punt return following the Giants' first drive of the game.

After the Browns defense forced a rare three-and-out, Giants punter Brad Wing got off an impressive 52-yard punt that looked like it was going to pin the Browns deep in their own territory. Only that didn't happen, because after Peppers caught the punt, the Giants couldn't catch him.

The 31-yard return set the Browns up at the Giants 39-yard line. However, the Browns were unable to take advantage of the impressive field position. Cleveland ended up coming away with zero points after Brock Osweiler threw an interception.

As for Peppers, although he seems to have the return thing down at the pro level, it looks like he still has some learning to do at his other position: Safety.

#Browns safety Jabrill Peppers gave #Giants wideout Brandon Marshall them alligator arms. pic.twitter.com/RPXIfRrIr7 — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) August 22, 2017

Nearly a dozen Browns players protest the national anthem

The Browns took Colin Kaepernick's protesting to the next level on Monday by getting nearly a dozen players to kneel for the national anthem prior to Cleveland's game against the Giants.

Woah. A ton of Browns kneeling during the national anthem here pic.twitter.com/Qv6qSPs6kX — Jordan Zirm (@clevezirm) August 22, 2017

According to the Cleveland Plain-Dealer, Isaiah Crowell, Duke Johnson, Jabrill Peppers, Christian Kirksey, Seth DeValve, Jamie Collins, Kenny Britt, Ricardo Louis and Jamar Taylor were among the players who kneeled during the anthem.

By kneeling, DeValve became the first white player to take a knee since Colin Kaepernick started the anthem protests in August 2016. For more on the Browns' latest protest, you can just click here.

Can DeShone Kizer win Browns' QB job?

After DeShone Kizer threw for 184 yards and a touchdown against the Saints last week, the Browns realize that they might have their quarterback of the future after 20 years of looking for one.

However, just because Kizer put up big numbers against the Saints in the second half of a preseason game doesn't mean he's ready to start. Browns Pro Bowl offensive lineman Joe Thomas said last week that Kizer definitely isn't ready to take the reins in Cleveland, and the rookie quarterback actually agrees with him.

"He's been in the NFL since I've been in seventh grade, so whatever he says is probably pretty accurate," Kizer said. "Obviously, it's still the same message that I continue to push. The more time you have, the more comfortable you become, the more confident you are throwing the ball, and he's just seconding that statement."

Kizer will get a chance to become more comfortable with the Browns offense when Cleveland hosts the Giants. Unlike last week, the rookie quarterback will see some first-half action against New York, which means he'll see some of the Giants best defensive players.

The former Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback has slowly been making his way up the depth chart, and if he has a big game against the Giants, Cleveland coach Hue Jackson will have a big decision to make about who starts in Week 3 of the preseason and who eventually starts in the Browns' regular-season opener against the Steelers on Sept. 10.

The Chargers hosted the Saints on Sunday in a game that turned out to be a total dud thanks in large part to the fact that Philip Rivers and Drew Brees didn't play. For more on Sunday's games, including the Steelers' 17-13 win over the Falcons, you can click right here.

Over the weekend, we had our first full day of action in the preseason with a total of nine games being played on Saturday. For a complete roundup, click right here, but here's a quick summary: Rams quarterback Jared Goff , last year's top pick who struggled mightily in his rookie season, looked great in his half of action. He went 14 of 17 for 145 yards and a touchdown.

Once again, Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch remained seated during the national anthem. Meanwhile, the Christian Hackenberg experiment is going as expected. In the first half, the Jets' quarterback went 2 for 6 for 14 yards with a 42.6 passer rating. On the other end of the quarterback spectrum, Aaron Rodgers , Dak Prescott , and Marcus Mariota impressed. In non-quarterback news, Panthers rookie running back Christian McCaffrey looked downright dominant and Jaylon Smith got the start for the Cowboys.

The Seahawks won their game against the Vikings on Friday but suffered a pretty big loss too, as left tackle George Fant was lost for the season with a knee injury. You can read about that plus Michael Bennett continuing his protest, Russell Wilson and Sam Bradford looking sharp, Dalvin Cook excelling and Blair Walsh 's revenge in Friday's roundup.

The big news Thursday was Jay Cutler making his Dolphins debut out of coming out of retirement, and while the stats don't reflect it, the former Bears quarterback looked sharp. Also on Thursday, Ryan Mallett was outplayed in what could be an important race to be Baltimore's backup QB, Tyrod Taylor endured a horrible first-half performance and Blake Bortles got booed after another terrible outing that could put him on the hot seat before the season even begins. You can read about those performances plus even more on the day's action in Thursday's roundup.

