NFL preseason scores, schedule, updates, news: Wilson shines, but Seahawks lose LT

There's only one game on the docket for Friday, with the Vikings and Seahawks kicking off at 10 p.m. ET. We'll have everything you need to know from that game as well as more on Friday's preseason news throughout the day right here.

Here's the rundown of this week's action:

Scores and schedule

Philadelphia Eagles 20, Buffalo Bills 16 (box score)

Baltimore Ravens 31, Miami Dolphins 7 (box score)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 12, Jacksonville Jaguars 8 (box score)

Minnesota Vikings at Seattle Seahawks , 10 p.m. Fri. (GameTracker)

Carolina Panthers at Tennessee Titans , 3 p.m. Sat. (GameTracker)

Kansas City Chiefs at Cincinnati Bengals , 7 p.m. Sat. (GameTracker)

Indianapolis Colts at Dallas Cowboys , 7 p.m. Sat. (GameTracker)

New York Jets at Detroit Lions , 7:30 p.m. Sat. (GameTracker)

Green Bay Packers at Washington Redskins , 7:30 p.m. Sat. (GameTracker)

New England Patriots at Houston Texans , 8 p.m. Sat. (GameTracker)

Denver Broncos at San Francisco 49ers , 10 p.m. Sat (GameTracker)

Los Angeles Rams at Oakland Raiders , 10 p.m. Sat. (GameTracker)

Chicago Bears at Arizona Cardinals , 10 p.m. Sat. (GameTracker)

Atlanta Falcons at Pittsburgh Steelers , 4 p.m. Sun. (GameTracker)

New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Chargers , 8 p.m. Sun. (GameTracker)

New York Giants at Cleveland Browns , 8 p.m. Mon. (GameTracker)

Lacy fails to make strong case for starting job

With Thomas Rawls unavailable, Eddie Lacy had a great opportunity to go out and show the Seahawks' coaches why he deserves to be the team's lead back. He failed to do so.

Lacy rushed for 20 yards on six carries. One of his carries picked up nine yards, which means his other five carries resulted in just 11 yards. He caught one pass for three yards.

One Seahawks running back did stand out, though. Seventh-round pick Chris Carson impressed. In the first half, he picked up 27 yards on six carries, averaging 4.5 yards per carry. He also caught a 17-yard pass. He certainly did everything in his power to ensure that he remains a part of the running back mix.

Of course, the Seahawks didn't sign Lacy to sit on the bench. He's going to get carries. But at this point, it's looking more likely that the Seahawks will use a committee featuring players like Rawls, Lacy, Carson, and C.J. Prosise. That's a great group -- and a Fantasy football nightmare.

Dalvin Cook looks legit

Against one of the league's best defenses, Vikings rookie running back Dalvin Cook shined, rushing for 40 yards on seven carries. He added one reception, which picked up 10 yards.

Cook fell to the second round due to off-the-field concerns. He didn't fall because of his talent. This is what he can do on the field:

Cook's dazzling display could be bad news for Latavius Murray, who signed with the Vikings in free agency this offseason. At this point, Cook looks like the best running back on the roster.

Seahawks' starting left tackle goes down

The Seahawks, a team that is perpetually unable to trot out an offensive line that is capable of adequately protecting Russell Wilson, suffered a potential blow in the second quarter when starting left tackle George Fant went down with a injury. Justin Britt, Fant's teammate, appeared to accidentally roll up on Fant's right leg.

Fant remained on the ground for a few minutes. He was eventually carted off the field after getting fitted for an air cast. Members of the Seahawks gave him hugs before he exited.

George Fant had reshaped his body and was really developing for seattle this offseason. Big blow to what they hope is improved OL — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) August 19, 2017

If Fant is forced to miss a chunk of the regular season, the Seahawks' offensive line will be in bad shape. Hopefully, they get good news after the game.

Rees Odhiambo took over for Fant.

Sam Bradford looks sharp early

The Vikings didn't score a touchdown on their opening drive, but they did get three points. For that, they can thank Sam Bradford, who looked sharp.

On that first drive, Bradford went 5 of 6 for 76 yards. He favored Stefon Diggs, targeting him three times. Diggs caught all three for 54 yards. Bradford also hooked up with Michael Floyd (one catch for 12 yards) and rookie running back Dalvin Cook (one catch for 10 yards).

Penalties ended up derailing that first drive, but consider Bradford's start a good sign. He played until the final few minutes of the second quarter. In all, he went 7 of 11 for 95 yards (8.6 YPA), zero touchdowns, zero picks, and a 91.1 passer rating.

Seahawks' offense sizzles with Russell Wilson leading

The Seahawks' first-team offense was down Thomas Rawls and Jimmy Graham , but it didn't matter. Second-year receiver Kasen Williams provided all the necessary firepower.

On the opening series, the Seahawks marched 77 yards on 11 plays. It was all about the passing game as Russell Wilson went 5 of 6 for 60 yards. Doug Baldwin caught three passes for 32 yards but was somehow outshined by Williams, who made two great catches -- including the touchdown.

He needed only one hand to bring in this third-down conversion:

And then he hauled in the touchdown on a fade -- again, on third down:

Make a circus catch to continue the drive ... finish it off with a TD.



Kasen Williams was BIG on an impressive @Seahawks drive.#MINvsSEA pic.twitter.com/R0uCohVV3c — NFL (@NFL) August 19, 2017

That's a great outing for a player who caught one pass last year. This preseason, he's notched six catches for 147 yards and a touchdown.

For the Seahawks, that opening drive went exactly as planned. Wilson was almost perfect. Baldwin looked like the dominant receiver he's developed into. And Williams seemed like he could be a capable contributor during the upcoming season.

Wilson was the star of the half, though. He played the entire first half and put up an incredible stat line. In all, he went 13 of 18 for 206 yards (11.4 YPA), two touchdowns, no interceptions, and a 147.0 passer rating.

Here he is looking like a star pocker passer:

Even Pete Prisco admitted it.

Looked good tonight — Pete Prisco (@PriscoCBS) August 19, 2017

Wilson has been on fire during the preseason.

Russell Wilson this preseason: 16-for-22 for 247, 2 TDs, 0 INTs. I believe two incompletions were throw-aways. Two more were drops. — Sheil Kapadia (@SheilKapadia) August 19, 2017

The Seahawks have talked about wanting to get back to their running roots. But based on the way Wilson is slinging the ball, they might just want to let him air it out.

Michael Bennett continues his protest

As expected, Bennett continued his protest against racial injustice by sitting through the national anthem. Bennett's teammate, Justin Britt stood near Bennett and placed his hand on Bennett's shoulder.

Take a look:

Justin Britt, Jeremy Lane stand next to Michael Bennett as he sits for national anthem. #Seahawks pic.twitter.com/ib406D3NdT — Stephen Cohen (@scohenPI) August 19, 2017

Earlier this week, Bennett called for white players to join the protest.

Handful of Vikings starters will sit

It's still only the second week of the preseason so -- as expected -- a handful of starters won't play. For the Vikings, the list goes like this, according to the Star Tribune:

Riley Reiff (back)



(back) Alex Boone (undisclosed)



(undisclosed) Latavius Murray (ankle)



(ankle) Laquon Treadwell (hamstring)



(hamstring) Kentrell Brothers (hamstring)



(hamstring) Trae Waynes (shoulder)



(shoulder) Andrew Sendejo (undisclosed)

Rawls, Prosise takes a seat

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said on Thursday that Thomas Rawls won't play in Friday's matchup with the Vikings while he nurses an ankle issue, per the Seattle Times. That'll give Eddie Lacy a chance to start and make his case why he should be the team's primary back during the regular season after Rawls served as the feature back at the beginning of the team's preseason opener against the Chargers.

But don't rule out seventh-round pick Chris Carson emerging as a viable run-game weapon for Seattle. He scored two touchdowns in the preseason opener and mixed in with the first team during practice earlier this week, per ESPN.com.

Rawls isn't the only running back out for the Seahawks. Neither will C.J. Prosise, according to ESPN's Sheil Kapadia.

Here's the list of notable Seahawks who won't play:

Seahawks NOT expected to play tonight: Richardson, Lockett, Rawls, Tyson, Wright, Wilhoite, Alexander, Willson. ... — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) August 19, 2017

You can add Jimmy Graham to that list. Graham didn't take the field with the starters.

Previously in Week 2 of the preseason

The big news Thursday was Jay Cutler making his Dolphins debut out of coming out of retirement, and while the stats don't reflect it, the former Bears quarterback looked sharp. Also on Thursday, Ryan Mallett was outplayed in what could be an important race to be Baltimore's backup QB, Tyrod Taylor endured a horrible first-half performance and Blake Bortles got booed after another terrible outing that could put him on the hot seat before the season even begins. You can read about those performances plus even more on the day's action in Thursday's roundup.

More news