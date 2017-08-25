NFL preseason scores, schedule, updates, news: Seahawks offense shorthanded

Week 3 of the preseason rolls on Friday with two games featuring four teams that made the playoffs last year, including the eventual Super Bowl champions. Fans and Fantasy owners will likely want to be locked in to how the Patriots split time between their running backs, how much run Kenny Golladay gets with the first-team offense, how the Seahawks offensive line plays after the injury to George Fant and how much pressure Patrick Mahomes can put on veteran Alex Smith .

Philadelphia Eagles 38, Miami Dolphins 31 (GameTracker)

Carolina Panthers 24, Jacksonville Jaguars 23 (GameTracker)

New England Patriots at Detroit Lions , 7 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Kansas City Chiefs at Seattle Seahawks , 8 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Buffalo Bills at Baltimore Ravens , Sat., 7 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

New York Jets at New York Giants , Sat., 7 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Arizona Cardinals at Atlanta Falcons , Sat., 7 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Indianapolis Colts at Pittsburgh Steelers , Sat., 7:30 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Cleveland Browns at Tampa Bay Buccaneers , Sat., 7:30 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Los Angeles Chargers at Los Angeles Rams , Sat., 8 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Houston Texans at New Orleans Saints , Sat., 8 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Oakland Raiders at Dallas Cowboys , Sat., 8 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos , Sat., 9 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Chicago Bears at Tennessee Titans , Sun., 1 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Cincinnati Bengals at Washington Redskins , Sun., 4:30 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

San Francisco 49ers at Minnesota Vikings , Sun., 8 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Seahawks shorthanded on offense

The Seahawks are rolling into Friday's important preseason contest against the Chiefs missing several names on the offensive side of the ball. Running backs Thomas Rawls and C.J. Prosise won't suit up, giving Eddie Lacy another opportunity to make a positive impression after running for just 30 yards on 10 carries over his first two games. Seventh-round rookie Chris Carson has outplayed Lacy over the first two weeks and could seriously contend for early-season touches if he can keep it going Friday.

What may be more important than how running back carries shake out is who steps up to play left tackle in the wake of George Fant's season-ending knee injury. The team traded for Matt Tobin earlier this week, and while he'll see some action in Friday's game, Rees Odhiambo will start and is likely the favorite to man left tackle in Week 1. Also watch the battle at right guard on Friday, as Mark Glowinski is battling Oday Aboushi for the starting job.

The Seahawks aren't expected to be at full strength at receiver on Friday either, as Tyler Lockett is reportedly unexpected to play.

Previously in Week 3 of the preseason

On Thursday, no one was able to grab hold of the Jaguars starting quarterback reins in an uneven performance for both Chad Henne and Blake Bortles , Jay Cutler second game with the Dolphins was also filled up and downs and Carson Wentz look great during his work with the first-team offense. You can read about those stories and everything else from Thursday's action in our daily roundup.

