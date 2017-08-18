NFL preseason scores, schedule, updates, news: Seahawks starting Lacy, Rawls out

There's only one game on the docket for Friday, with the Vikings and Seahawks slated for a late 10 p.m. ET start. We'll have everything you need to know from that game as well as more on Friday's preseason news throughout the day right here.

Here's the rundown of this week's action:

Scores and schedule

Philadelphia Eagles 20, Buffalo Bills 16 (box score)

Baltimore Ravens 31, Miami Dolphins 7 (box score)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 12, Jacksonville Jaguars 8 (box score)

Minnesota Vikings at Seattle Seahawks , 10 p.m. Fri. (GameTracker)

Carolina Panthers at Tennessee Titans , 3 p.m. Sat. (GameTracker)

Kansas City Chiefs at Cincinnati Bengals , 7 p.m. Sat. (GameTracker)

Indianapolis Colts at Dallas Cowboys , 7 p.m. Sat. (GameTracker)

New York Jets at Detroit Lions , 7:30 p.m. Sat. (GameTracker)

Green Bay Packers at Washington Redskins , 7:30 p.m. Sat. (GameTracker)

New England Patriots at Houston Texans , 8 p.m. Sat. (GameTracker)

Denver Broncos at San Francisco 49ers , 10 p.m. Sat (GameTracker)

Los Angeles Rams at Oakland Raiders , 10 p.m. Sat. (GameTracker)

Chicago Bears at Arizona Cardinals , 10 p.m. Sat. (GameTracker)

Atlanta Falcons at Pittsburgh Steelers , 4 p.m. Sun. (GameTracker)

New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Chargers , 8 p.m. Sun. (GameTracker)

New York Giants at Cleveland Browns , 8 p.m. Mon. (GameTracker)

Rawls takes a seat

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said on Thursday that Thomas Rawls won't play in Friday's matchup with the Vikings while he nurses an ankle issue, per the Seattle Times. That'll give Eddie Lacy a chance to start and make his case why he should be the team's primary back during the regular season after Rawls served as the feature back at the beginning of the team's preseason opener against the Chargers.

But don't rule out seventh-round pick Chris Carson emerging as a viable run-game weapon for Seattle. He scored two touchdowns in the preseason opener and mixed in with the first team during practice earlier this week, per ESPN.com. All three of Carson, Lacy and C.J. Prosise should get some run with the ones tonight.

Previously in Week 2 of the preseason

The big news Thursday was Jay Cutler making his Dolphins debut out of coming out of retirement, and while the stats don't reflect it, the former Bears quarterback looked sharp. Also on Thursday, Ryan Mallett was outplayed in what could be an important race to be Baltimore's backup QB, Tyrod Taylor endured a horrible first-half performance and Blake Bortles got booed after another terrible outing that could put him on the hot seat before the season even begins. You can read about those performances plus even more on the day's action in Thursday's roundup.

