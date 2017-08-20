NFL preseason scores, schedule, updates, news: T.J. Watt uneven, Matt Ryan sizzles

Week 2 of the NFL preseason continues Sunday as the Steelers host the Falcons and the Chargers host the Saints. We'll keep you updated all night with everything you need to know from the action.

Scores and schedule

Philadelphia Eagles 20, Buffalo Bills 16 (box score)

Baltimore Ravens 31, Miami Dolphins 7 (box score)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 12, Jacksonville Jaguars 8 (box score)

Seattle Seahawks 20, Minnesota Vikings 13 (box score)

Tennessee Titans 34, Carolina Panthers 27 (box score)

Kansas City Chiefs 30, Cincinnati Bengals 12 (Box score)

Dallas Cowboys 24, Indianapolis Colts 19 (Box score)

Detroit Lions 16, New York Jets 6 (box score)

Green Bay Packers 21, Washington Redskins 17 (Box score)

Houston Texans 27, New England Patriots 23 (Box Score)

Denver Broncos 33, San Francisco 49ers 14 (Box score)

Los Angeles Rams 24, Oakland Raiders 21 (Box score)

Chicago Bears 24, Arizona Cardinals 23 (Box score)

Atlanta Falcons at Pittsburgh Steelers , 4 p.m. Sun. (GameTracker)

New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Chargers , 8 p.m. Sun. (GameTracker)

New York Giants at Cleveland Browns , 8 p.m. Mon. (GameTracker)

Trey Williams makes a strong impression

The Steelers' backfield is a particularly crowded one. Le'Veon Bell is the clear starter. James Conner is a third-round pick. Fitzgerald Toussaint has been around for a couple seasons. So, if Trey Williams is going to make the final roster, he's going to need to make a strong impression -- especially on special teams.

Here's what he did Sunday:

Williams went undrafted last year. As a member of the Colts, he carried the ball twice for 12 yards. So, he faces an uphill battle to make the final roster. He did everything in his power on Sunday, though.

Uneven half for T.J. Watt

T.J. Watt's preseason debut for the Steelers was so dominant (two sacks) that outside linebackers coach Joey Porter declared that Watt would start over the ageless James Harrison. Watt's second preseason game, though, didn't go as smoothly.

On Sunday, it was an uneven first half for Watt, who looked solid in run defense, but failed to make an impact as a pass rusher. He notched four tackles (two solo), including one for a loss.

This was probably his best attempt at getting after the quarterback:

TJ Watt's best rush so far. Chop-rip while pressing a tight angle. pic.twitter.com/lKXkHbrfBc — Joe Marino (@TheJoeMarino) August 20, 2017

And if that's his best, that means he really wasn't all too effective.

Uninspiring pass rush reps so far from TJ Watt. No identifiable plan and fighting body to body. Not gonna get home like that. pic.twitter.com/XE93syXWRQ — Joe Marino (@TheJoeMarino) August 20, 2017

But he was a dependable run defender.

TJ Watt re-sets the LOS forcing RB to widen run and cause TFL for #Steelers D. Strong hand strike & arm extension. pic.twitter.com/AgHKe0X4XW — Joe Marino (@TheJoeMarino) August 20, 2017

(Go check out Joe Marino's Twitter feed for more examples from Watt's outing).

Don't get down on Watt for his inability to get after the quarterback -- after all, it's only his second ever NFL game -- but it is a reminder that Watt is rookie and we probably shouldn't expect too much of him just yet. He's not going to be like his brother, J.J. Watt, in his first professional season. He'll probably be forced to give up some snaps to Harrison, who's been doing this forever. And he's going to experience some growing pains.

But everything Watt has done seems to demonstrate that he's going to be able handle himself when the real games begin. No, he didn't get a sack on Sunday. But there's more to playing outside linebacker than getting sacks. He looked solid in run defense. That matters too.

Matt Ryan on fire against shorthanded defense

Matt Ryan started off hot against the Steelers. After the Falcons' defense forced a punt, Ryan was forced to begin his first drive backed up at his own 9-yard line. The poor field position didn't matter much, as Ryan led the Falcons 91 yards downfield in 10 plays. The scoring drive was punctuated by a Terron Ward touchdown run, but make no mistake about it: The drive was all about Ryan.

On that drive, Ryan went 4 of 6 for 56 yards. He spread the ball around, completing two passes to Mohamed Sanu , one to Marvin Hall , and another to Austin Hooper . He was in total control, navigating the pocket with the kind of mastery we've come to expect from the reigning MVP.

After the touchdown, Ryan's day was finished. This preseason, Ryan is 7 of 9 for 89 yards and a touchdown. So no, he does not look like he's going to experience a Super Bowl hangover.

Of course, it is worth pointing out that the Steelers' defense was a bit shorthanded.

Among Steelers defensive starters out: Bud Dupree, Ryan Shazier, James Harrison, Mike Mitchell. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) August 20, 2017

Martavis Bryant's return

Finally, Martavis Bryant made it back onto the field on Sunday, playing his first NFL snaps in 19 months. The last time he played? January of 2016.

Bryant University Bulldogs , who was suspended for all of last year, was targeted by Steelers rookie quarterback Joshua Dobbs on a quick screen on the first play from scrimmage. The two hooked up, but Bryant was tackled immediately and lost three yards. In the second quarter, Bryant carried the ball on a reverse, but he fumbled. The ball went out of bounds, though, so the Steelers retained possession of the football. A couple plays later, Bryant finally did something positive, making a tough catch down the sideline for a 24-yard gain.

The Steelers are very clearly trying to get Bryant as involved as possible.

Jordan Reed activated off PUP

Good news for the Redskins. Their tight end, Jordan Reed, is ready to play.

On Sunday, the Redskins announced that they activated Reed off the physically unable to perform list. Reed landed on the PUP list on the eve of training camp due to a toe injury. Getting activated off PUP means he was cleared by doctors.

That's great news. When healthy, Reed is one of the league's best pass-catching tight ends. In 2015, when he appeared in 14 games, he racked up 952 yards and 11 touchdowns. Unfortunately, staying healthy has been a bit of an issue for Reed. Since he entered the league in 2013, he's appeared in 46 of 64 possible games.

Hopefully, his toe issues are behind him.

Previously in Week 2 of the preseason

On Saturday, there was a plenty of action. For a complete roundup, click right here, but here's a quick summary. Rams quarterback Jared Goff , last year's top pick who struggled mightily in his rookie season, looked great in his half of action. He went 14 of 17 for 145 yards and a touchdown. Once again, Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch remained seated during the national anthem. Meanwhile, the Christian Hackenberg experiment is going as expected. In the first half, the Jets' quarterback went 2 for 6 for 14 yards with a 42.6 passer rating. On the other end of the quarterback spectrum, Aaron Rodgers , Dak Prescott , and Marcus Mariota impressed. In non-quarterback news, Panthers rookie running back Christian McCaffrey looked downright dominant and Jaylon Smith got the start for the Cowboys.

The Seahawks won their game against the Vikings on Friday but suffered a pretty big loss too, as left tackle George Fant was lost for the season with a knee injury. You can read about that plus Michael Bennett continuing his protest, Russell Wilson and Sam Bradford looking sharp, Dalvin Cook excelling and Blair Walsh 's revenge in Friday's roundup.

The big news Thursday was Jay Cutler making his Dolphins debut out of coming out of retirement, and while the stats don't reflect it, the former Bears quarterback looked sharp. Also on Thursday, Ryan Mallett was outplayed in what could be an important race to be Baltimore's backup QB, Tyrod Taylor endured a horrible first-half performance and Blake Bortles got booed after another terrible outing that could put him on the hot seat before the season even begins. You can read about those performances plus even more on the day's action in Thursday's roundup.

