NFL preseason scores, schedule, updates, news: Zeke suspended, Bills trade Watkins
Plus Leonard Fournette thinks the NFL is easy, the Dolphins lose a linebacker and more from Friday
There are three games on the preseason docket on Friday, and some of the early storylines include Jameis Winston and the new-look Buccaneers offense and the debut of Kyle Shanahan's version of the San Francisco 49ers.
Check in throughout the day and night as we keep you updated on everything you need to know from today's preseason action.
Scores and schedule
Carolina Panthers
27,
Houston Texans
17 (GameTracker)
Minnesota Vikings 17, Buffalo Bills 10 (GameTracker)
Miami Dolphins 23, Atlanta Falcons 20 (GameTracker)
Baltimore Ravens 23, Washington Redskins 3 (GameTracker)
Jacksonville Jaguars 31, New England Patriots 24 (GameTracker)
Cleveland Browns 20, New Orleans Saints 14 (GameTracker)
Green Bay Packers 24, Philadelphia Eagles 9 (GameTracker)
Denver Broncos 24, Chicago Bears 17 (GameTracker)
Pittsburgh Steelers at New York Giants , 7 p.m. Fri. (GameTracker)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Cincinnati Bengals , 7:30 p.m. Fri. (GameTracker)
San Francisco 49ers at Kansas City Chiefs , 9 p.m. Fri. (GameTracker)
Tennessee Titans at New York Jets , 7:30 p.m. Sat. (GameTracker)
Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Rams , 9 p.m. Sat. (GameTracker)
Oakland Raiders at Arizona Cardinals , 10 p.m. Sat. (GameTracker)
Detroit Lions at Indianapolis Colts , 1:30 p.m. Sun. (GameTracker)
Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Chargers , 8 p.m. Sun. (GameTracker)
Zeke suspended, will appeal
The Ezekiel Elliot saga finally got a resolution on Friday morning, as the NFL announced that the Cowboys' running back has been suspended for the first six games of the 2017 season for violating the league's personal conduct policy. Elliott has three days to inform the league whether or not he intends to appeal the suspension, which he reportedly does. His appeal would be heard by Roger Goodell or a designated arbitrator.
If Elliott's suspension is not shortened or overturned on appeal, he could bring the case to federal court and this could potentially drag out into the regular season. Here's more on the news and how it impacts the Cowboys.
Bills trade Watkins to Rams, Darby to Eagles
The Buffalo Bills engaged in two trades on Friday afternoon, sending Sammy Watkins to the Rams and Ronald Darby to the Eagles.
In exchange for Watkins and a sixth-round pick, the Bills received cornerback E.J. Gaines and a second-rounder. Here's more on how the deal impacts both teams.
For Darby, the Bills acquired Jordan Matthews and a third-round pick. Here's more on that deal.
Previously in Week 1 of the preseason
The big story on Thursday night was the quarterbacks. Chicago Bears rookie Mitchell Trubisky completely outplayed expected starter Mike Glennon . Cleveland Browns rookie DeShone Kizer also completely outplayed the players ahead of him, Brock Osweiler and Cody Kessler . You can read all about the important takeaways from that game as well as key news and stories from the day in football in our Thursday recap.
On Wednesday, rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson , the Texans first-round pick back in April, made his NFL debut, and the results were encouraging, while Panthers rookie first-rounder Christian McCaffrey flashed during his limited action. McCaffrey could be better than advertised -- if he's used properly in this offense. You can read all about the important takeaways from that game as well as key news and stories from the day in football in our Wednesday recap.
More news
- Browns coach Hue Jackson said it's 'way too early' to talk about anointing Kizer his starter after a breakout performance Thursday.
- Leonard Fournette ran nine times for 31 yards and a touchdown in his preseason debut, then declared that the NFL is really easy.
- Miami Dolphins rookie linebacker Raekwon McMillan may have torn his ACL while covering a punt.
- Free agent linebacker Zachary Orr could be an option for the Dolphins to replace McMillan, but he's yet to be medically cleared, according to Barry Jackson.
-
Eagles trade Matthews to Bills for Darby
The Bills swung two big trades on Friday, adding Matthews to their offense and parting with...
-
Bills trade Sammy Watkins to Rams
The Bills also obtained Eagles wideout Jordan Matthews in a separate deal
-
Prisco plays out the 2017 NFL season
Nobody's perfect, but one team will go winless and the Super Bowl will be a QB battle roya...
-
WAS record: SportsLine, Vegas, experts
Can the Redskins break through and reach the playoffs? Our projections see value in picking...
-
TEN record: SportsLine, Vegas, experts
The Titans have picked up quite a bit of buzz as a playoff contender, but do they deserve...
-
TB record: SportsLine, Vegas, experts
Will the Bucs progress in 2017? There's disagreement between SportsLine and our experts
Add a Comment