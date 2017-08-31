NFL preseason scores, schedules, updates, news: Jets' McCown returns after injury

The preseason comes to a close Thursday with almost every NFL team in action. Two teams that won't be playing: the Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans , who were scheduled to meet in Houston before Hurricane Harvey pushed the matchup first to Dallas, then cancellation. The Cowboys will hold a telethon to help raise money Thursday night, giving fans a chance to talk to their favorite players.

Here's the entire slate of games. Check back in throughout the day for updates on all the action.

Schedule and results

Cincinnati Bengals at Indianapolis Colts , 7 p.m. (GameTracker)

Detroit Lions at Buffalo Bills , 7 p.m. (GameTracker)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Atlanta Falcons , 7 p.m. (GameTracker)

Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers , 7 p.m. (GameTracker)

Philadelphia Eagles at New York Jets , 7 p.m. (GameTracker)

New York Giants at New England Patriots , 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker)

Pittsburgh Steelers at Carolina Panthers , 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker)

Washington Redskins at Tampa Bay Buccaneers , 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker)

Baltimore Ravens at New Orleans Saints , 8 p.m. (GameTracker)

Cleveland Browns at Chicago Bears , 8 p.m. (GameTracker)

Miami Dolphins at Minnesota Vikings , 8 p.m. (GameTracker)

Tennessee Titans at Kansas City Chiefs , 8:30 p.m. (GameTracker)

Arizona Cardinals at Denver Broncos , 9 p.m. (GameTracker)

Los Angeles Chargers at 49ers, 10 p.m. (GameTracker)

Seattle Seahawks at Oakland Raiders , 10 p.m. (GameTracker)

Cowboys at Texans, canceled

Josh McCown survives a scare

The Jets' quarterback situation is undoubtedly the saddest in the league. And it nearly got worse on Thursday night.

In the first quarter of the Jets' final preseason game against the Eagles, McCown went down with an injury to his midsection when he took a hit to the ribs. He was tended to by doctors on the field.

McCown is hurting after taking a hit from Walker. Tried to walk off, but didn't make it to the sideline. #PHIvsNYJ — Eric Allen (@eallenjets) August 31, 2017

Was the Christian Hackenberg era finally here due to the fact that the Jets decided to play their starting quarterback in their fourth and final preseason game?

Fortunately for the Jets (and reporters on the sideline who don't want to be hit by Hackenberg's errant passes), McCown was able to shake off the hit. Strangely, after almost losing their starter to an injury in a meaningless preseason game, the Jets sent him back in for another series.

Todd Bowles smiling as McCown tells him he's fine. And McCown comes back in. Playing with 🔥 now. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 31, 2017

McCown, 38, won the starting job over Hackenberg and Bryce Petty despite the fact that he has a career 78.2 passer rating and is 2-20 in his last 22 starts.

Josh McCown is 2-20 as a starter since 2014. His .091 winning percentage in that span is lowest in the NFL (min. 20 starts) pic.twitter.com/IKw5k5q3dh — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) August 28, 2017

It's really not a great sign that an injury to McCown can cause this much panic for a football team, but this is the Jets we're talking about. Anyway, McCown exited the game after his second drive and Hackenberg finally took over.

McCown went 7 of 9 for 57 yards on the night.

John Ross leaves with knee injury

The Bengals' first-round pick, receiver John Ross, got off to a nice start against the Colts. He caught a pass for six yards and added 25 yards on a reverse. That's where the good part of his night ended, though.

Ross left the game with a knee injury. He went back to the locker room, but eventually returned to the sideline. He's listed as questionable to return, but it doesn't seem like he'll be back:

John Ross doesn't have a helmet with him, so his night is done. AJ McCarron has been pulled for Jeff Driskel. — Katherine Terrell (@Kat_Terrell) August 31, 2017

That injury might not be serious, but it will derail Ross' plan to get as many snaps as possible before the regular season:

I asked John Ross if he'd like to get a few snaps in the final preseason game: "I'd like to get a lot of snaps. I think I need to" pic.twitter.com/MNzsFaACNK — Dan Hoard (@Dan_Hoard) August 28, 2017

The Bengals took Ross with the ninth pick in the draft, so he's expected to become Andy Dalton's No. 2 target behind A.J. Green. If that knee injury ends his preseason, he'll finish with one catch for six yards and two carries for 33 yards during August.

Lions ship first-round bust to San Francisco

The Lions and 49ers got together for a trade on Thursday, with guard Laken Tomlinson heading to San Francisco in exchange for a fifth-round pick in the 2019 draft.

Tomlinson was selected No. 28 overall in 2015 by the Lions but never lived up to that billing, failing to establish himself as a quality starter in his two years in Detroit. He'll serve as a depth piece in the interior of the 49ers line as they look to tap into the potential that the Lions obviously saw in Tomlinson as a prospect.

More news