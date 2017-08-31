NFL preseason scores, schedules, updates, news: Lions trade first-round bust to 49ers
Plus all the action from Thursday's final preseason slate at teams get ready to cut down to 53 players
The preseason comes to a close Thursday with almost every NFL team in action. Two teams that won't be playing: the Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans , who were scheduled to meet in Houston before Hurricane Harvey pushed the matchup first to Dallas, then cancellation. The Cowboys will hold a telethon to help raise money Thursday night, giving fans a chance to talk to their favorite players.
Here's the entire slate of games. Check back in throughout the day for updates on all the action.
Schedule and results
Cincinnati Bengals
at
Indianapolis Colts
, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)
Detroit Lions at Buffalo Bills , 7 p.m. (GameTracker)
Jacksonville Jaguars at Atlanta Falcons , 7 p.m. (GameTracker)
Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers , 7 p.m. (GameTracker)
Philadelphia Eagles at New York Jets , 7 p.m. (GameTracker)
New York Giants at New England Patriots , 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
Pittsburgh Steelers at Carolina Panthers , 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
Washington Redskins at Tampa Bay Buccaneers , 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
Baltimore Ravens at New Orleans Saints , 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
Cleveland Browns at Chicago Bears , 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
Miami Dolphins at Minnesota Vikings , 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
Tennessee Titans at Kansas City Chiefs , 8:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
Arizona Cardinals at Denver Broncos , 9 p.m. (GameTracker)
Los Angeles Chargers at 49ers, 10 p.m. (GameTracker)
Seattle Seahawks at Oakland Raiders , 10 p.m. (GameTracker)
Cowboys at Texans, canceled
Lions ship first-round bust to San Francisco
The Lions and 49ers got together for a trade on Thursday, with guard Laken Tomlinson heading to San Francisco in exchange for a fifth-round pick in the 2019 draft.
Tomlinson was selected No. 28 overall in 2015 by the Lions but never lived up to that billing, failing to establish himself as a quality starter in his two years in Detroit. He'll serve as a depth piece in the interior of the 49ers line as they look to tap into the potential that the Lions obviously saw in Tomlinson as a prospect.
More news
- Jacksonville and San Antonio have offered to host the Jaguars-Texans game in Week 1 should flood conditions prevent Houston from being able to safely host the game.
- There's reportedly a "real chance" that Ezekiel Elliott will have his suspension reduced multiple games. His appeal hearing wrapped up Thursday.
- Joe Haden officially signed with the Steelers after being a surprise cut by the Browns earlier this week.
- Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert celebrated the Haden signing by inking his own two-year extension with the team.
- The Panthers added $2 million in incentives to the contract of tight end Greg Olsen , reports the Charlotte Observer.
- The Chiefs cleared more than $2 million in cap space by releasing offensive lineman Jah Reid .
