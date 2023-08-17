Football officially returned last week with Week 1 of the 2023 preseason. We are now entering the second of three preseason weeks as teams are building their rosters, taking a look at how their rookies are adjusting and addressing any problems their squad may have.

Last week, we got our first look at top drafted rookie quarterbacks Bryce Young (Carolina Panthers), C.J. Stroud (Houston Texans) and Anthony Richardson (Indianapolis Colts). Derek Carr took his first snaps as the New Orleans Saints quarterback and the Green Bay Packers' Jordan Love hit the field for the first time as QB1 of the team.

Below is a look at which of these starters will see more preseason time and who else will be hitting the field as we head into the weekend.

Head coach Kevin Stafanski said the starters will not play Thursday night against the Philadelphia Eagles. Deshaun Watson and Joshua Dobbs will both be on the sidelines for Week 2, as rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson will get the start. Watson got the start in the Browns' second preseason game.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott said quarterback Josh Allen and the starters will play about a quarter and a half in Saturday's game against the Steelers.

Carolina Panthers

Rookie quarterback Bryce Young is expected to start his second preseason game when the team faces the New York Giants on Friday.

Head coach Andy Reid said the Chiefs starters, including quarterback Patrick Mahomes, will play the first half of their Week 2 preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday. That said, Reid expects Mahomes and some others to probably play less than that. This is the first time the Chiefs are returning to the location of Super Bowl LVII, where they defeated the Philadelphia Eagles.

It is not official yet, but quarterback Sam Darnold will likely start this week's preseason game. Quarterback Trey Lance started Week 1's preseason game for the 49ers, but it is expected that Darnold will get to take the field first Saturday at home against the Denver Broncos.

"[It's] not set in stone," Shanahan said (via NBC Sports Bay Area). "What I said last week, we wanted Trey to get the majority of the first half so Sam could get the next week."

Darnold and Lance are currently competing for the backup quarterback job, while Brock Pudy is the expected QB1.