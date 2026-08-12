NFL preseason arrives: 10 storylines that could shape the 2026 regular season

The first preseason game on the 2026 NFL calendar is already complete, and three weeks of action lie ahead as the rest of the league joins the Arizona Cardinals and Carolina Panthers in the ramp-up process. Last week's Hall of Fame Game was a prime example of how the preseason can reshape the narrative surrounding an entire team. Rookie quarterbacks Carson Beck and Haynes King put on a show, asserting their squads' bright futures. In Beck's case, it might have even accelerated the clock on a position battle.

Between the three games per team and the practices leading up to them, the information gleaned from all 32 squads is immensely valuable, as it hints at how the season will unfold.

Here are 10 storylines for everyone to follow over the next month of preseason football news.

Quarterback competitions enter final stages

There are only two quarterback battles left to play out after the Vikings named Kyler Murray the Week 1 starter over J.J. McCarthy.

Atlanta's is a bit unconventional as Michael Penix Jr. continues to work his way back from a torn ACL. Since the Falcons have not yet tabbed Tua Tagovailoa as their No. 1 option, it will be important to monitor whether Penix progresses enough to take live preseason reps and push for the job.

The Browns' competition is a true two-man contest, on the other hand. Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders will each start a preseason game, and coach Todd Monken will use those data points to determine which gets the nod in the third outing.

Other key position battles unfold

While nearly every team has its quarterback situation settled, most still have at least one position left to square away on the depth chart. The all-important left tackle job is still up for grabs for the Bears and Cowboys, while the Lions and Ravens have decisions to make on the interior offensive lines. Which running back breaks camp as the Steelers' lead option is also uncertain.

These five other battles will continue into the preseason and are equally as intriguing:

Fernando Mendoza and Carson Beck aim to make first-year impacts

With first-round pick Ty Simpson locked in as the backup to reigning MVP Matthew Stafford, the two likeliest rookie quarterbacks to see meaningful playing time in 2026 are Fernando Mendoza and Carson Beck.

If the former makes waves with his preseason opportunities, there will be calls for him to quickly uproot Kirk Cousins as the face of the Raiders' offense, particularly because he carries tremendous upside as this year's No. 1 overall pick.

Beck already dazzled in his debut with a Hall of Fame Game performance that made him look like a worthy contender to steal playing time from Jacoby Brissett. If he replicates his 11-for-14 effort in the next two contests, the Cardinals might want to see what he can do in a regular-season context.

Additional rookies fight for playing time

Many of the biggest names from this year's draft class are already penciled in as rotational players, if not starters. The bigger question is just how much of an impact they can make, and that will start to become clearer in the preseason.

Jeremiyah Love and other Cardinals rookies will be in the lineup for their second preseason game, Bears safety Dillon Thieneman could see some run this month, and it remains to be seen how much the Cowboys want to get out of Caleb Downs.

Outside of those who already know they will contribute as rookies, a few other under-the-radar newcomers could also break through between now and the season opener. A few to keep an eye on include the following:

Injuries set to impact regular season

Minor muscle strains and ankle tweaks pop up regularly in the preseason and often result in rotation players missing time as their teams exercise the utmost caution. More often than not, they are nothing to worry about come Week 1. But there have also already been a large handful of serious injuries in training camp, and unfortunately, more are likely to pop up in preseason games.

At the same time, all eyes are on the stars who suffered major ailments last season and who are targeting returns for the 2026 opener or shortly thereafter. Will the following players hit the field this preseason? It would be a great sign for their Week 1 availability if they did.

Familiar faces in new places

Not all of them will see playing time until the regular season, and those who do will largely take only a modest number of snaps, but the preseason provides the first opportunity to see this year's top free agents and trade chips take in-game snaps with their new teams. Whether the Dolphins made the right move in paying up for Malik Willis and whether the Jets will field a functioning offense behind Geno Smith could start to become clear even before Week 1 arrives.

One team that will throw all of its newcomers into the mix in its preseason opener is the Titans. Robert Saleh said he will play all his starters, which means Tennessee's reconstructed defense will begin to take shape. As a refresher, all of these defenders joined the roster this spring:

First-year coaches, new coordinators install schemes

There are seven new head coaches on the sidelines this preseason, 19 new offensive coordinators in the booth, and 14 new defensive coordinators. Over the next three weeks, their identities and schemes will shine through, offering a clearer understanding of how they might achieve success. A few in particular stand out.

It is not clear to what extent the Eagles will use their starters in the preseason, but their adaptation to Sean Mannion's offense might be the most intriguing new player-coach scheme fit of the year. Even if Jalen Hurts does suit up between now and September, how much will Philadelphia show of his ability to command the system? Perhaps enough to learn whether it can revitalize the talented unit.

In Dallas, do not expect to see many starters on the field this month, but the backups could give everyone a glimpse into what Christian Parker has in store for a Cowboys defense that, on paper, has a chance to take a massive leap forward.

Vita Vea continues hold-in after trade request

Two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Vita Vea wanted to finalize a contract extension by the start of training camp, and since he and the Buccaneers did not come to terms, he requested a trade. The team has neither met his contract demands nor shipped him out of town, so the standoff carries into the preseason. Making the situation even dicier is that Vea is holding in at practice. He is not even participating in joint practice with the Jets despite traveling with the Buccaneers to New Jersey.

If the hold-in drags on too much longer, Vea's availability for Week 1 could come into question even if he does come to terms with Tampa Bay on a new deal. The chances of seeing Vea participate in a preseason game dwindle by the day. All that really matters, of course, is whether he is ramped up enough to start the opener.

Aaron Donald progresses toward potential return

Possibly the biggest question of training camp in the NFC West is whether Aaron Donald will come out of retirement to join the Rams. The three-time Defensive Player of the Year teased a return to the NFL earlier this summer when Los Angeles traded for Myles Garrett, and he has gone so far as to work out at the team's facility.

There are a couple of potential routes back to the NFL for Donald. The first would be to sign with the Rams during the preseason, participate in August practices, use a preseason game to aid in the transition back to live reps, and become available for Week 1. The other is to slow-play the process to ensure he is both fully capable of stepping back into game action and fresh enough in the latter stages of the season to make an impact until the final game.

Joint practices deliver drama

With the first week of the preseason underway, the opening batch of joint practices is unfolding ahead of this weekend's games. In many cases, coaches place as much stock (if not more) in these sessions as in the preseason games themselves. For the teams that sit their starters until Week 1, these practices are the only times in which the first-team units square off against anyone other than their teammates.

Stars nowadays go head-to-head in joint practices more than in preseason games, and it took just one day for a matchup to turn heads. While not much should be made of one practice rep, A.J. Brown's highlight-reel reception against Sauce Gardner should have the Patriots thrilled about their trade for the veteran receiver.