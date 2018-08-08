NFL Preseason Week 1: Cowboys vs. 49ers date, time, channel, live stream for teams' openers

You can't ask for two teams with deeper histories than the Cowboys and 49ers to kick off the preseason against each other. Two teams with five Super Bowls apiece square off at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, as the 49ers try to bounce back from a rough 2017 season that ended with a glimmer of hope in Jimmy Garoppolo, and the Cowboys look to put a 2017 season that was shrouded with Ezekiel Elliott uncertainty behind them.

Week 1 of the preseason means that we'll likely only get glimpses of players like Garoppolo, Elliott and Dak Prescott running their respective offenses, but there's a lot more to watch for from these two teams. For the Cowboys, former Alabama running back Bo Scarbrough will be making his debut. The 6-foot-2 236 pound rookie will look to make an impression, as he headlines a stable in the Cowboys' backfield to spell Elliott.

For the 49ers, meanwhile, one of the names to watch is wide receiver Dante Pettis, who was a second-round pick out of Washington this year. Pettis will try to make an impression early on as he looks to move up the receiving depth chart. Offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey will also try to solidify his role as one of Garoppolo's key protectors from the tackle position.

Here's how to watch the Cowboys and 49ers on Thursday night.

How to watch Cowboys vs. 49ers