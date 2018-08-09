NFL preseason Week 1: Expectations for Baker Mayfield, Saquon Barkley, Andrew Luck

A week after the Hall of Game, the NFL preseason begins in earnest Thursday night. Plenty of fascinating players will be in action, including rookies like Baker Mayfield and Saquon Barkley, veterans like Andrew Luck, and young players getting their starting shot like Patrick Mahomes. Although Week 1 means we'll likely get a minimal look at most first teams, it should still give fans a baseline for what to expect from their teams' new acquisitions.

Arguably the biggest game to look out for will be the Giants and the Browns, in which the first two draft picks will see each other. Mayfield and Barkley have both generated a lot of hype for their respective franchises, so there's plenty of intrigue Thursday night.

On Thursday's "Off the Bench" podcast, Danny Kanell and Raja Bell talked preseason expectations for the likes of Mayfield, Barkley, Luck and Mahomes. For Luck, the hope is that his return against the Seahawks marks the return of the Colts as well, who struggled mightily last season without him. For Mahomes, meanwhile, this game will give a glimpse at the player the Chiefs had the confidence in to trade Alex Smith to the Redskins.

Kanell and Bell also talked franchise quarterbacks, with neither seeing the benefit of playing them in the preseason. To Kanell, franchise quarterbacks should never hit the field in the preseason, while Bell thinks that playing one to two series is a pointless way to see the field for the first time.

