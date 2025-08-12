We are all thrilled football is back, and what kind of young-player analyst would I be if I didn't grade the first-round rookies after their first preseason game? Now, of course, don't read into these marks too much. We are only one exhibition outing into these players' professional careers -- or in the case of the Lions and Chargers, two contests in.

But now that there's legitimate NFL film to watch, grades are to be handed out, meaningless game or not. Yes, I was pumped to watch these prospects, whom I studied for months, on a professional field.

These are preseason grades for first-round rookies. Before I begin, if a rookie isn't listed, it's either because he did not play in his respective team's opening game or, due to a variety of reasons, wasn't able to make much of an impact at all, bad or good.

Grade: A-

Ward looked like the Miami and Washington State version of himself in the preseason debut against the Buccaneers. Poised in the pocket, patiently scanned the field. Threw with his vintage, sidearm snap of a delivery, and made one bad decision down the sideline. The velocity and accuracy were solid in his exhibition debut.

Grade: B-

Two catches, one with a glimmer of YAC juice. On defense, he played eight snaps and looked as advertised in coverage, but he missed a tackle, which actually wasn't much of a problem at Colorado or Jackson State.

Grade: A+

Facing Pro Bowl left tackle Dion Dawkins, Carter generated three pressures on all three of his pass-rushing snaps. It was a spectacular performance for the dynamic, bendy, and surprisingly powerful rusher from Penn State in Orchard Park.

Grade: A+

Zero quarterback pressures surrendered by Campbell in the preseason opener against the Commanders. What stood out to me more so than that was the push he generated on the six run-blocking snaps he received in this game. That was not necessarily a strength at LSU.

Grade: C+

Graham was essentially blanked in the preseason debut against the Panthers. He didn't see a plethora of snaps -- just 13 -- but did not register a pressure or even help out on a tackle. Nothing majorly concerning. Yet. But if we're grading him on this performance alone, it was not great. Minimal impact.

Grade: B-

The stat line for Jeanty wasn't pretty -- three carries for -1 yard -- but after a nice, slashing 4-yard run on his first attempt, the Raiders offensive line was overwhelmed by run blitzes and Jeanty had no chance. Hard to take much from this tiny audition for the uber-talented runner.

Grade: B

The powerful and athletic blocker saw the field for 22 snaps in New York's first preseason game. Didn't surrender a pressure. He wasn't able to cling to defensive linemen and move them in the run game as efficiently as I expected based on how frequently he did that at Missouri.

8. Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Panthers

Grade: A

McMillan performed his duties in Carolina's preseason opener with two snags for 43 yards. Part of why he was picked was to give Bryce Young a legitimate downfield weapon in the quarterback's third season. His first reception -- a 30-yarder -- was a demonstration of McMillan's impeccable ball skills, as a tracked it beautifully over his right shoulder near the sideline with a cornerback in tight.

Grade: A-

It was an as-expected effort from Banks in his first NFL preseason outing. He rocked in pass protection but had problems in the run game. On 12 pass-blocking snaps, he was super-smooth and seemingly comfortable staying in front of his pass-rusher assignment. The run game was not nearly as effective.

Grade: N/A

Loveland had one catch for 8 yards on two targets in his preseason debut.

Grade: N/A

Grade: N/A

Grade: A-

Grant played with one of the highest motors among all defensive linemen in the 2025 class, which is in part why he was picked inside the top 15 despite his nose tackle frame. And that motor hummed in the Dolphins' preseason opener. He pushed the pocket to generate a pressure on two occasions and ranged to disrupt against the run on a few occasions during his 22-snap audition.

Grade: B+

After getting walloped on his first catch for 6 yards from Anthony Richardson, he withstood a big hit after making his second catch that went for 11 yards. Then, he finished his afternoon with a showcase of his smooth speed on a shallow cross for 23 yards.

Grade: B

Nothing spectacular from Walker in his first time in a Falcons uniform. He played 15 snaps, made one impact tackle near the line of scrimmage on a run play. No pressures created though. The former Georgia star was deployed as an edge rusher, so there weren't any opportunities for him in coverage as a traditional linebacker.

16. Walter Nolen, DT, Cardinals

Grade: N/A

Grade: A-

I'm giving Stewart an A- for his performance against a second- and third-team collection of Eagles blockers because of how far into training camp he got before his contract dispute was settled. There was a clear quarterback pressure generated from the uber-athletic former Aggie and he shed a block at the point of attack for a run stop as well. Minimal impact other than that, but those are the flash plays for which Cincinnati drafted him.

Grade: A

Playing left guard in his preseason debut, Zabel looked like he was back at North Dakota State with the ease at which he locked on and displaced defensive linemen, particularly in the run game. His burst off the snap and agility to gain leverage were outstanding. Plus, he did not give up a pressure on 11 pass-blocking opportunities.

19. Emeka Egbuka, WR, Buccaneers

Grade: A

Miniscule sample from Egbuka in this game, but his one flash came on a 21-yard contested-catch win on a deep comeback with a cornerback draped on him.

Grade: A-

Barron was active on his 11 snaps to begin his NFL career (in the preseason). He made two tackles and saw two targets in his coverage area. On those throws, he only surrendered 7 yards with 1 yard allowed after the catch.

Grade: B+

No tackles for the Steelers rookie defensive lineman in his first preseason game. But he was drafted to mostly get after the quarterback, and he disrupted twice on 22 pass-rushing snaps. While that may seem like a low rate, if you're anywhere around 10% in the NFL as an interior rusher you're really doing something right.

22. Omarion Hampton, RB, Chargers

Grade: N/A

Grade: N/A

Golden caught one pass for 7 yards in his Packers preseason debut.

Grade: B

There was one ugly pass-blocking loss for Jackson that amounted to a hurry of J.J. McCarthy. Other than that, he looked the part of the highly touted blocker he was both coming out of high school and Ohio State. I was a little surprised as to how effectively he pushed people around in the run game. Solid debut.

25. Jaxson Dart, QB, Giants

Grade: A+

Dart was tremendous in his first preseason game, an outing mostly played against backups and third-stringers for the Bills. Nonetheless, he made accurate throws to all three levels from in the pocket and sprinkled in some flashes of his mobility and creativeness off-structure. On the afternoon, he went 12 of 19 for 154 yards with a gorgeously placed over-the-shoulder touchdown and three rushes for 24 yards.

26. James Pearce, EDGE, Falcons

Grade: A

Despite seeing double teams and chips very early into his first preseason action in the NFL, Pearce generated three pressures against the Lions. He chased from the backside on a few run plays as well. To attract as much offensive line attention as he did in preseason game No. 1 was impressive.

Grade: A

In this first preseason game, we got a glimpse of multitude of responsibilities Starks can handle. He played 12 total snaps and aligned at outside corner, free safety, in the slot, and at linebacker. On those reps, he made a tackle, made an immediate tackle after a 6-yard completion and was even credited with a quarterback pressure on a blitz.

28. Tyleik Williams, DT, Lions

Grade: B-

Williams is going to do the dirty work in Detroit. Often. That's precisely what he did in his preseason debut. While he didn't make a tackle or register a pressure, he held up double teams well to keep his teammates free at the second level.

Grade: B

Long audition for Conerly Jr. to begin his NFL (preseason) career. He played 21 snaps and only gave up one hurry. As a run-blocker, his technical game shined. He latched on and drove defenders out of running lanes in the seven opportunities he had to do so.

30. Maxwell Hairston, CB, Bills

Grade: N/A

31. Jihaad Campbell, LB, Eagles

Grade: A-

Campbell was ferocious in his preseason debut. He made three tackles -- one solo and two assisted -- on just 15 snaps against the Bengals, and those reps demonstrated his rare combination of instincts, range, and power through blockers.

Grade: A+

Given where Simmons was less than a year ago -- injured with a torn patellar tendon -- this preseason showing was remarkable against the Cardinals. He blanked all of Arizona's rushers on seven pass-blocking reps but wasn't quite as impactful in the run game.