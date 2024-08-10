Week 1 of the preseason is underway! For the first time since Week 18 of last year, every team in the NFL is slated to kick off over the course of the weekend and continue laying the foundation for the 2024 regular season. While these games are merely exhibitions, there are still substantial takeaways that can come out of them, including head-to-head roster battles and developments from this year's rookie class.

On top of monitoring those situations, there are also some standout plays that are bound to come out of these contests. Below, we'll showcase all the top highlights that come out of Week 1 of the preseason.

Caleb Williams shows some flashes in debut

Caleb Williams and the Bears offense had their fair struggles in training camp, but this rollout to the right demonstrates the potential the franchise quarterback has in Chicago. Williams showcased his massive arm strength on this throw to Cole Kmet that went for 26 yards, arguably his most impressive throw of the day. Williams also escaped pressure and found D'Andre Swift for 42 yards on a screen pass.

Williams finished 4 of 7 for 95 yards in his debut (101.8 rating). He played two series, leading the Bears on two scoring drives (both field goals).

Jayden Daniels scores a touchdown in his debut

The hype around Jayden Daniels has been high throughout the summer, as the potential of his abilities in the read-option was displayed on this 3-yard touchdown run on Washington's opening series. Daniels took a read-option and easily scored a touchdown when he ran to the outside for the score.

The Daniels and Austin Ekeler connection can be very scary for the Commanders. Daniels went 2 of 3 for 45 yards in his series of action.

Joe Milton III flashes in Patriots opener

A rookie quarterback did pop in New England on Thursday night in the Patriots' preseason showdown against the Carolina Panthers, but it wasn't No. 3 overall pick Drake Maye. While the first-round rookie was limited to a single first-quarter series, sixth-rounder Joe Milton III came in during the fourth quarter and opened eyes.

During his first series, Milton was able to keep the play alive despite being pushed well back of the line of scrimmage, evade multiple sacks, and turn upfield for a 13-yard gain.

On his second series, Milton had the most impressive throw of any quarterback on the night. The Tennessee product initially looked off a safety by making his first read to the right side of the field before he ultimately turned back left to fire a deep shot to receiver JaQuae Jackson for a 28-yard touchdown.

Hendon Hooker trucks Giants defender

While Nate Sudfield got the start and took the majority of reps for the Lions on Thursday night, second-year quarterback Hendon Hooker did impress with his legs. Late in the third quarter, Hooker rolled out to his left, turned the corner, and met a Giants safety Gervarrius Owens. Hooker then lowered his shoulder and barreled over the would-be tackler. As for how he fared passing, Hooker finished his night completing 5 of 9 passes for 36 yards.

Eric Gray takes it 48 yards to the house

Who needs Saquon Barkley when you have Eric Gray? The 2023 fifth-round pick flashed some fancy footwork in the Giants' preseason win over the Lions. In the second quarter, Gray took a draw up the middle of the line of scrimmage and once he reached the second level was able to juke out a tackler to open up a 48-yard touchdown run. That was the first of Gray's two rushing touchdowns on the night as he finished with 52 yards on four carries.

Lions throw an INT but get the ball back

Maybe the most chaotic play from Thursday's doubleheader came just before halftime of the Lions-Giants exhibition. With the ball on the New York 19-yard line, Nate Sudfeld threw an interception to Giants corner Tre Herndon. As the veteran returned the pick, he was chased down by Detroit's Tom Kennedy who was able to jar the ball free and the Lions recovered the fumble.