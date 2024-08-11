The first week of the NFL preseason did not go unscathed.

As is the case with NFL football games, injuries are bound to happen in a contact sport. There's a method to the madness why teams don't play their starters in the preseason, making sure their top players are healthy for Week 1 of the regular season.

Of course, the league is still a month away from the regular season. The players who suffered injuries in Week 1 of the preseason have some ample time to recover. Here are the most notable injuries from Week 1:

Lock is expected to miss time with a a hip pointer and strained oblique suffered late in the first quarter of the Giants' preseason opener against the Lions. The Giants' backup quarterback is expected to have longer than a day-to-day timetable.

Daniel Jones and Tommy DeVito are the only two healthy quarterbacks on the roster. DeVito becomes the backup until Lock returns.

Wiggins left Friday's preseason opener against the Eagles with a shoulder injury, this after having three pass breakups in the first series. He left with the injury making a tackle in the third quarter. The Ravens are still optimistic Wiggins can return in Week 1.

A minor MCL sprain was the diagnosis for Fautanu as he left Friday's preseason opener for the Steelers with a knee injury sometime in the game. Fautanu, the Steelers' first-round pick, was seen after the game with ice wrapped around his left knee. The Steelers do not believe the injury to be serious.

Bell left in the first half of Saturday's preseason game against the Packers due to a quadriceps injury, as the Browns wide receiver was questionable to return. Bell is fighting for playing time behind Amari Cooper, Elijah Moore and Jerry Jeudy.

MarShawn Lloyd, RB, Packers

The rookie running back picked up a hamstring injury in the third quarter of Saturday's preseason game against the Browns, the fourth running back to get a touch in the game. Lloyd was a third-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.