NFL preseason Week 1 overreactions: Do Titans have Cam Ward problem? Niners have OROY candidate at WR

The preseason is in full swing, and given that we've been starved for football ever since Super Bowl LX, folks are chomping at the bit to dissect every last second of this slew of exhibitions. While we applaud the eagerness, let's remember that these games don't actually count towards a team's chances of pushing for a playoff berth. That said, there is plenty to glean from these games when we dig a little deeper than simply the final results.

With this being a period of the NFL calendar where you need to sift through the storylines a bit more to find any true nuggets that'll impact the 2026 campaign, allow us to help sort through the chaos. Below, we'll tackle some of the biggest storylines/takeaways that have come out of the first week of the preseason and determine if they are an overreaction or something we should take more seriously.

Raiders will start Fernando Mendoza in Week 1

Overreaction or reality: Overreaction

Fernando Mendoza looked every bit the part of a consensus No. 1 overall pick during his preseason debut on Thursday. The Raiders rookie completed 10 of 16 passes for 97 yards and a touchdown. In the process of piling up that stat line, Mendoza flashed his elite precision with some tight window throws, including a 6-yard touchdown to wideout Jack Bech.

That showing only had the drum beating louder for Mendoza to leapfrog Kirk Cousins on the depth chart and start right out of the gate for Las Vegas. While the excitement around the No. 1 overall pick is warranted, thrusting him up to QB1 after that performance would be premature.

This is a slow, methodical build-up for Mendoza, and the Raiders' decision-makers have been pretty steadfast in their belief that the best way to usher a young quarterback into the NFL is to have him begin the season behind an established veteran. They have that in Kirk Cousins, and head coach Klint Kubiak even acknowledged recently that the QB1 job for Week 1 is Cousins' to lose.

It's only a matter of time before the keys are officially handed over to Mendoza, but it appears like Kubiak will slow-play this ascension even amid encouraging progress in the preseason and growing external clamoring for the future to start now.

De'Zhaun Stribling may have the most productive season among all rookie WRs

Overreaction or reality: Reality

For the bulk of training camp, the narrative surrounding the San Francisco 49ers has centered around the growing number of injuries. However, as the Niners have begun the preseason, they are getting a far more optimistic storyline that's developing in the wide receiver room. Second-rounder De'Zhaun Stribling has been putting together a strong camp, and the general NFL-viewing public got a peek behind the curtain of a possible breakout rookie season in the preseason opener against the Titans. In just one half of play, Stribling caught seven of his eight targets on the night for 63 yards. That included a number of contested catches that'll certainly catch the attention of the Bay Area.

The Ole Miss product looked like a wideout on the doorstep of making an immediate impact, and he'll have a strong opportunity to put up stellar numbers. Given the injury history of free-agent acquisition Mike Evans (who has already dealt with a quad injury this summer) and Deebo Samuel returning to the Niners with plenty of miles on him, it's not out of the realm of possibility that Stribling emerges as the top target for Brock Purdy in the receiver room.

If so, he'd be a focal point in a high-powered offense that has 196 targets up for grabs left over from Jauan Jennings (signed with Vikings), Kendrick Bourne (signed with Cardinals), and Ricky Pearsall (on season-ending IR) from 2025. When accounting for the situation that he's in, Stribling could rival being the most productive wideout in his rookie class in 2026.

The Titans have a Cam Ward problem

Overreaction or reality: Overreaction

All eyes are on Cam Ward as he enters a pivotal Year 2 in Tennessee. The No. 1 overall pick from the 2025 NFL Draft is looking to rebound from a so-so rookie season, but admittedly didn't put his best foot forward in righting the ship in the Titans' preseason opener. Against the 49ers, Ward completed just 5 of 12 for 57 yards over the course of three possessions. Accuracy issues reared their head in this matchup, which probably has people in Nashville a bit tense as they move forward with the preseason.

While Ward didn't have the most encouraging night, we're still a ways away from pressing the panic button. The Miami product, who started to come on down the stretch last season, is working in an entirely new system after Tennessee cleaned house and brought in a new coaching staff, headlined by head coach Robert Saleh and offensive coordinator Brian Daboll. There will be growing pains as he finds his way in this new offense, and that's what the preseason is for.

If Ward doesn't make the necessary corrections and these struggles bleed into the regular season, then serious conversations will need to be had. Until then, however, this is just a second-year quarterback going through the lumps of learning a new offense in August.

There will be no real winner in the Falcons and Browns QB battles

Overreaction or reality: Reality

With Kyler Murray declared the Vikings' starter, the only true QB battles left are in Atlanta and Cleveland. Of course, someone will have to win these jobs. That said, judging by what we saw in the preseason opener, the word "winner" is used very loosely.

Beginning with the Browns, Deshaun Watson outplayed Shedeur Sanders slightly, but neither put together a performance that instills much confidence. Watson, who started the game, completed 11 of 15 passes for 126 yards. He also fumbled after getting stripped by Chicago pass rusher Jamree Kromah. After the turnover, the Watson-led offense has back-to-back three-and-outs. There were some moments where Watson looked stable, including a touchdown drive in the second quarter, but things went sideways after the fumble.

Similar to Watson, Shedeur Sanders started OK, but then petered out. He finished his night completing 6 of 11 for 79 yards. He also had a brutal interception at the start of the fourth quarter, which wrapped up his day.

Moving to Atlanta, the Falcons didn't get a performance out of Tua Tagovailoa that will put them in any rush to announce a starter. The former Dolphins quarterback played the entire first quarter, but struggled to move the ball. Over his two possessions, Tagovailoa and the Falcons punted twice and traveled a total of 19 yards. Tagovailoa also fumbled the snap on his second play of the day.

Tagovailoa was 3-for-5 with 22 yards passing. With Michael Penix Jr. still not cleared for full team drills as he rehabs from his torn ACL, there isn't much to feel psyched about with this Falcons QB battle at the moment.

That appears to be the theme for both of these teams. Yes, someone will have their name listed atop the depth chart when the dust settles on the preseason, but will they play well enough to move the needle and swing losses into wins? As things stand, it's hard to feel optimistic that either of these QB questions will be truly answered.

Drew Allar is the future QB1 in Pittsburgh

Overreaction or reality: Overreaction

Drew Allar had about as good a preseason debut as you can have. The Steelers' third-round pick went semi-nuclear, completing 10 of 13 throws for 153 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for a score.

Naturally, that performance has Pittsburgh anointing Allar as the heir apparent to Aaron Rodgers, who has already announced that he'll retire at the end of this season. You can commend Allar for his showing, but it's far too early to pencil him in as QB1 in 2027. Allar came into the game in the second half, so he was slicing up a Green Bay defense that featured players who will likely be reserves, on the practice squad, or possibly not even in the league at all once rosters are cut down. That's not taking away from Allar's execution (which was superb), but it provides necessary context for who he was throwing against.

If he keeps it up against a higher level of competition, we can start eyeing him a bit more seriously as the long-term successor. That said, anything Allar does this preseason won't slam the door shut on Pittsburgh looking at their options at quarterback once Rodgers officially hangs it up.

D.J. Moore will supercharge Bills' offense

Overreaction or reality: Reality

The Buffalo Bills got a glimpse of what their new No. 1 wideout looks like in the offense during the preseason opener against Carolina. Moore hauled in three of his four targets for 61 yards, while flashing a blossoming rapport with Josh Allen.

The Bills have been starved for a top receiver ever since trading away Stefon Diggs. Over the last two seasons, Buffalo wide receivers have ranked 21st in receptions, 23rd in receiving yards, and tied for 21st in receiving touchdowns. Despite that, they remained a feared offense because of the presence of Allen and an elite running game led by James Cook. If Moore slots in and brings the Bills' passing game to a more respectable level, the offense as a whole will be supercharged enough to possibly get them back atop the division and finally get over the hump in the AFC.

Judging from what we saw in his brief debut, his arrival could help swing the balance of power in the conference.