NFL Preseason Week 1 picks and best bets from a legendary expert: This four-way parlay pays 10-1

The 2019 NFL preseason is underway as the Denver Broncos and Atlanta Falcons got an early start to their season at the Hall of Fame Game last week. The Broncos won 14-10 and now the rest of the NFL is set to begin their preseason this week beginning on Thursday with 11 games on the schedule. The defending champion New England Patriots are 1-point favorites on the road over the Detroit Lions in their preseason opener at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday night. Meanwhile, the team they bested in Super Bowl 53, the Los Angeles Rams, will visit the Oakland Raiders as 5.5-point underdogs in the latest 2019 NFL preseason odds. Scoring tends to be low in first preseason games and it's an interesting opportunity for NFL bettors. But before you make any NFL preseason picks, be sure to check out the NFL preseason best bets and predictions from legendary handicapper Hammerin' Hank Goldberg first.

Goldberg enters NFL preseason Week 1 coming off a scorching hot season where he closed the year strong by hitting 6-1 parlays with his best bets in Week 17 and Conference Championship Weekend. Goldberg finished up last season on a 12-3-2 heater on his NFL picks, including a combined 4-1 record on his bests bets for the Super Bowl and conference championships. He picked both the Patriots and the Rams to cover as road underdogs and they both eventually went on to win.

This is the same handicapper who enjoyed 15 winning seasons in his 17-year ESPN run. In 2017, Hammer competed against 10 top handicappers in the Las Vegas Review-Journal's NFL Challenge and beat them all, finishing 50-29-6 in against-the-spread picks. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

For Week 1 of the NFL preseason, Hammer is going big with four picks. If you parlay them, you could be looking at a sweet 10-1 payout. One we'll give away: We can tell you Hammer is picking the Jets (-1.5) to take down the Giants at MetLife Stadium on Thursday night.

Goldberg knows that with both teams playing in their shared home stadium, there's no discernible home-field advantage to be had, and you can expect to see very little of each team's starters. He believes that will work to the Jets' advantage. Gang Green is the deeper, more talented team defensively and defenses are always ahead of offenses at this stage of the season.

Offensively, Bilal Powell, Ty Montgomery and Elijah McGuire are all battling for whatever work is leftover behind Le'Veon Bell at running back. All three should be hungry for touches and the Jets should look pretty balanced with experienced backup Trevor Siemian under center, which should help keep the Giants from loading the box against that aforementioned trio.

"They're loaded defensively and I think Adam Gase is going to want to win early," Goldberg told SportsLine. "The Giants are horrible."

