Egbuka didn't need much to make an impact in the league. A standout at Buccaneers camp, Egbuka caught a 21-yard pass from Kyle Trask that set up the Buccaneers for a FG on their first possession. Egbuka may be WR2 for Tampa in Week 1 with Chris Godwin going to the slot. The kid can play.
NFL preseason week 1 schedule, live updates, highlights: Travis Hunter, Cameron Ward make anticipated debuts
Everything to know about the first week of the preseason right here
We have a pretty hefty slate (eight) of preseason games on tap for Saturday and we couldn't be more excited to have football back! Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders had a stellar debut on Friday night on Friday night for Cleveland and we have already had six games in Week 1 of the preseason.
The New York Giants and Buffalo Bills will kick things off on Saturday (1 p.m. ET) with Russell Wilson expected to start at quarterback for the Giants. Not sure how much time Wilson will see, but rookie Jaxson Dart will also get playing time. Exciting rookie linebacker Abdul Carter will also see some time.
Below, you can find all of Saturday's top plays in our one-stop shop for everything that happens in the NFL in Week 1 of the preseason. Scores, highlights, analysis, injuries, cool stats, you name it -- we cover it all from first kickoff to the final whistle of the late games.
All game times ET
Preseason week 1 schedule
Thursday
Ravens 24, Colts 16 (recap)
Eagles 34, Bengals 27 (recap)
Raiders 23, Seahawks 23 (recap)
Friday
Lions 17, Falcons 10 (recap)
Browns 30, Panthers 10 (recap)
Patriots 48, Commanders 18 (recap)
Saturday
Giants 34, Bills 25 (recap)
Vikings 20, Texans 10 (recap)
Cowboys at Rams, 7 p.m. (gametracker)
Steelers at Jaguars, 7 p.m. (gametracker)
Titans at Buccaneers, 7:30 p.m. (gametracker)
Chiefs at Cardinals, 8 p.m. (gametracker)
Jets at Packers, 8 p.m. (gametracker)
Broncos at 49ers, 8:30 p.m. (gametracker)
Sunday
Dolphins at Bears, 1 p.m. (preview)
Saints at Chargers, 4:05 p.m. (preview)
Rams all over Cowboys
Mason Rudolph -- playing for aaron Rodgers (rest) -- threw a 19-yard dart to Washington for the score. Washington did a Jimmy Graham dunk the goal post celebration after catching the touchdown.
Yes, that is a penalty -- unsportsmanlike conduct now.
Jaguars have Hunter playing the 'X' on offense and Trevor Lawrence didn't hesitate to find him. Hunter has two catches for 9 yards in the first quarter. Lawrence is 6-of-7 for 42 yards.
Cam Ward warms up for his Titans debut
Travis Hunter warms up at two positions
The Jaguars rookie is prepping to do work on both offense and defense in his preseason debut:
McCarthy plays just one series for Vikings
Kevin O'Connell and Co. play it safe in Minnesota, giving J.J. McCarthy just a single offensive series against the Houston Texans. McCarthy finished 4 of 7 for 30 yards, helping set up a field goal. He also picked up eight yards on a first-down scramble. A solid day, given how much heat McCarthy had faced against the Vikings' own defense in recent weeks of training camp.
Travis Hunter's debut coming right up
Rondale Moore suffers injury on first touch
The former Arizona Cardinals wide receiver, who'd been competing for a reserve role with the Vikings, is carted off in Minnesota after suffering an apparent leg injury on a punt return against the Houston Texans. Moore missed all of 2024 with the Atlanta Falcons due to an ACL tear. Players from both sides huddled around the veteran before his exit.
J.J. scrambles to move the chains in Minnesota
McCarthy's surgically repaired knee looks just fine, as it has all of training camp:
McCarthy showcases touch under pressure
Also of note for the Vikings: early-down work for new running back Jordan Mason.
J.J. McCarthy prepares for his Vikings return
Minnesota's young quarterback is set to play for the first time since last preseason:
Full look at Jaxson Dart's debut for the Giants
Giants GM praises Jaxson Dart after debut
Joe Schoen was extremely complimentary of Dart and Abdul Carter after both first rounders hit the preseason field on Saturday: "Yeah, it definitely didn't seem too big for them," he said on the game broadcast. "And that's what it seemed like this spring and even in training camp. Each day they continue to get better. It never felt like it was too big for either of those guys and I think that showed."
Winners and losers from Shedeur's debut
Jaxson Dart's final stat line for his preseason debut
- 12 of 19 passing
- 154 yards
- 1 passing TD
- 2 field-goal drives
A strong showing from the Ole Miss product in his first game-day action.
Jaxson Dart flashes stepping up in the pocket
The Giants rookie continues his impressive showing against Buffalo by keeping his eyes downfield:
Bills RB Ray Davis kicks a perfect extra point
Who says skill players can't double as special teams substitutes?
Jaxson Dart launches one for his first TD
Check out the beautiful touch on this bomb from the New York Giants' quarterback of the future:
