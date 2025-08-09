NFL preseason week 1 schedule, live updates, highlights: Travis Hunter plays both ways, plus a 70-yard FG

Shilo Sanders put a hard hit on Brandon Allen in Titans-Buccaneers. The older brother of Shedeur Sanders, Shilo Sanders is battling for a roster spot in Tampa Bay.
The rookie has had a strong showing this summer.
We have a pretty hefty slate (eight) of preseason games on tap for Saturday and we couldn't be more excited to have football back! Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders had a stellar debut on Friday night on Friday night for Cleveland and we have already had six games in Week 1 of the preseason.
The New York Giants and Buffalo Bills will kick things off on Saturday (1 p.m. ET) with Russell Wilson expected to start at quarterback for the Giants. Not sure how much time Wilson will see, but rookie Jaxson Dart will also get playing time. Exciting rookie linebacker Abdul Carter will also see some time.
Below, you can find all of Saturday's top plays in our one-stop shop for everything that happens in the NFL in Week 1 of the preseason. Scores, highlights, analysis, injuries, cool stats, you name it -- we cover it all from first kickoff to the final whistle of the late games.
All game times ET
Thursday
Ravens 24, Colts 16 (recap)
Eagles 34, Bengals 27 (recap)
Raiders 23, Seahawks 23 (recap)
Friday
Lions 17, Falcons 10 (recap)
Browns 30, Panthers 10 (recap)
Patriots 48, Commanders 18 (recap)
Saturday
Giants 34, Bills 25 (recap)
Vikings 20, Texans 10 (recap)
Cowboys at Rams, 7 p.m. (gametracker)
Steelers at Jaguars, 7 p.m. (gametracker)
Titans at Buccaneers, 7:30 p.m. (gametracker)
Chiefs at Cardinals, 8 p.m. (gametracker)
Jets at Packers, 8 p.m. (gametracker)
Broncos at 49ers, 8:30 p.m. (gametracker)
Sunday
Dolphins at Bears, 1 p.m. (preview)
Saints at Chargers, 4:05 p.m. (preview)
It's Gardner Minshew, who is QB2 for Kansas City this year after Carson Wentz had the job last year. Minshew was in Jacksonville, then Philadelphia, then Indianapolis, then Las Vegas in various roles.
He's QB2 in KC.
The 49ers pressured Bo Nix as the second-year QB just threw the ball away with pressure up the A-gap. Nix had nowhere to go and was called for intentional grounding.
Chase Lucas got Nix as he got rid of the ball.
Tony Pollard caps an 11-play, 65-yard drive for the Titans -- the first TD drive for Ward in the NFL. Ward is 5 of 8 passing for 67 yards, the highlight being a 27-yard pass to Calvin Ridley.
Ward was 5 of 6 for 57 yards on the scoring drive, and that was all Tennessee needed to see from its rookie QB. He was pulled after two series.
The NFL record for field goals is 66 yards by Justin Tucker. It's preseason and doesn't count in the record books, but Jaguars kicker Cam Little just bombed one from 70 yards out! That's right -- 70!!!
That is the longest in any NFL game -- no matter if it's preseason or regular season!
Cody Benjamin has got you covered.
Look at this back-shoulder throw from Mahomes to Jason Brownlee. Good placement by Mahomes and an even better catch by Brownlee. This is why Andy Reid likes to get his first team some work in the preseason.
Not a good opening series for Ward, as he goes three-and-out on the Titans' first offensive series. Ward threw an incomplete pass to Van Jefferson and a deep pass that went no where on third down after a pressure. 0-for-2 for 0 yards on the first series for the reigning No. 1 overall draft pick.
Egbuka didn't need much to make an impact in the league. A standout at Buccaneers camp, Egbuka caught a 21-yard pass from Kyle Trask that set up the Buccaneers for a FG on their first possession. Egbuka may be WR2 for Tampa in Week 1 with Chris Godwin still recovering from an injury. The kid can play.
Mason Rudolph -- playing for Aaron Rodgers (rest) -- threw a 19-yard dart to Washington for the score. Washington did a Jimmy Graham dunk-on-the-goal-post celebration after catching the touchdown.
Yes, that's a penalty, but it's still fun.
Jaguars have Hunter playing the 'X' on offense and Trevor Lawrence didn't hesitate to find him. Hunter has two catches for 9 yards in the first quarter. Lawrence is 6-of-7 for 42 yards.
The Jaguars rookie is prepping to do work on both offense and defense in his preseason debut:
Kevin O'Connell and Co. play it safe in Minnesota, giving J.J. McCarthy just a single offensive series against the Houston Texans. McCarthy finished 4 of 7 for 30 yards, helping set up a field goal. He also picked up eight yards on a first-down scramble. A solid day, given how much heat McCarthy had faced against the Vikings' own defense in recent weeks of training camp.
The former Arizona Cardinals wide receiver, who'd been competing for a reserve role with the Vikings, is carted off in Minnesota after suffering an apparent leg injury on a punt return against the Houston Texans. Moore missed all of 2024 with the Atlanta Falcons due to an ACL tear. Players from both sides huddled around the veteran before his exit.
McCarthy's surgically repaired knee looks just fine, as it has all of training camp: