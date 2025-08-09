NFL preseason week 1 schedule, live updates, scores, highlights: Giants' Jaxson Dart showing out vs. Bills

We have a pretty hefty slate (eight) of preseason games on tap for Saturday and we couldn't be more excited to have football back! Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders had a stellar debut on Friday night on Friday night for Cleveland and we have already had six games in Week 1 of the preseason.

The New York Giants and Buffalo Bills will kick things off on Saturday (1 p.m. ET) with Russell Wilson expected to start at quarterback for the Giants. Not sure how much time Wilson will see, but rookie Jaxson Dart will also get playing time. Exciting rookie linebacker Abdul Carter will also see some time.

Below, you can find all of Saturday's top plays in our one-stop shop for everything that happens in the NFL in Week 1 of the preseason. Scores, highlights, analysis, injuries, cool stats, you name it -- we cover it all from first kickoff to the final whistle of the late games.

All game times ET

Preseason week 1 schedule

Thursday

Ravens 24, Colts 16 (recap)

Eagles 34, Bengals 27 (recap)

Raiders 23, Seahawks 23 (recap)

Friday

Lions 17, Falcons 10 (recap)

Browns 30, Panthers 10 (recap)

Patriots 48, Commanders 18 (recap)

Saturday

Giants at Bills, 1 p.m. (gametracker)

Texans at Vikings, 4 p.m. (gametracker)

Cowboys at Rams, 7 p.m. (gametracker)

Steelers at Jaguars, 7 p.m. (gametracker)

Titans at Buccaneers, 7:30 p.m. (gametracker)

Chiefs at Cardinals, 8 p.m. (gametracker)

Jets at Packers, 8 p.m. (gametracker)

Broncos at 49ers, 8:30 p.m. (gametracker)

Sunday

Dolphins at Bears, 1 p.m. (preview)

Saints at Chargers, 4:05 p.m. (preview)