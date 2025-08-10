NFL preseason week 1 takeaways: Jaxson Dart has strong debut, Travis Hunter plays both ways, plus a 70-yard FG

The Saturday slate of preseason action certainly had plenty of debuts that were worth paying attention to. Cameron Ward started his first game for the Titans, while Jaxson Dart also played well in his debut for the Giants.

Travis Hunter played both offense and defense for the Jaguars, who made some history in their preseason opener. J.J. McCarthy also returned for the Vikings in their preseason opener, his first game since rupturing his Achilles last year. Some starting quarterbacks didn't play, namely Aaron Rodgers with the Steelers and Dak Prescott with the Cowboys.

Eight games were on the Saturday preseason slate for Week 1. Below, you can find all of Saturday's top takeaways in our one-stop shop for everything that happened in the NFL in Week 1 of the preseason.

First 70-yard FG in NFL history

Cam Little set NFL history in the Jaguars' preseason opener against the Steelers, even if the field goal doesn't count in the NFL record books. Little drilled a 70-yard field goal just before the half, which is the first 70-yard field goal made in NFL history.

Little made all four field goals on the night, all over 40 yards. Two of which were over 50 yards, including a 52 yarder in the fourth quarter. The 70 yarder is the one that will be remembered for a long time, even if it was a preseason game.

Patrick Mahomes only needs one pass to show he's ready

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid usually plays his starters in preseason games, as has been the case over his 27 seasons as a head coach. So Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs' first-team offense would get some snaps in Week 1 of the preseaosn, even if it was just for a series.

All Mahomes needed was just one pass before Reid pulled him, as Mahomes threw a 1-yard touchdown pass to Jason Brownlee for a touchdown in the first minute of the game. The 49ers botched the opening kickoff to give the Chiefs great field position, as Mahomes played only three snaps before getting pulled from the game.

Based on the back shoulder throw to Brownlee, Mahomes looks in midseason form.

Cameron Ward impresses on scoring drive

Ward played just two series in his NFL debut, and he looked like the No. 1 overall pick on the Titans' second series. Getting good offensive line protection, Ward threw a deep pass over the middle to Calvin Ridley for a 27-yard gain, followed by 10 and 13-yard completions to Ridley.

Ridley showed he could get open as a No. 1 wideout for Ward, who went 5 of 6 for 57 yards on the scoring drive, Ward finished 5 of 8 for 67 yards before being pulled. He almost threw an interception, but the protection was good and Ward looked comfortable in the pocket.

This was a good start.

Travis Hunter plays 19 snaps -- and debuts at WR and CB

Hunter logged 19 snaps in his preseason debut, but how the snaps were distributed was the key. He played 11 snaps on offense, finishing with two catches for nine yards -- on two targets. Hunter played eight snaps on defense, and wasn't targeted at all in the game.

The Jaguars are going to play Hunter on offense and defense, and eased him into both in the preseason opener.

Impressive debut for Jaxson Dart

The Giants won't be starting Dart in Week 1 of the regular season, but Brian Daboll and the coaching staff have to be impressed with Dart's preseason debut. On Dart's first series, he showed off the arm that got him selected in the first round -- a deep pass down the left side to Lil'Jordan Humphrey for the touchdown.

Dart had a strong debut after entering the game for Russell Wilson, finishing 12 of 19 for 154 yards and a touchdown (106.0 rating). The Giants can afford to be patient with Dart, but all signs have pointed to the rookie having a strong camp.

J.J. McCarthy returns

McCarthy played in his first preseason game with the Vikings, one year after tearing his meniscus and missing all of his rookie season. He got the start in the Vikings' preseason opener and threw consecutive throws to Jordan Addison for 5 and 10 yards.

The offensive line forced McCarthy out of the pocket several times, causing him to get rid of the ball and make forced throws. He played just one series, going 4 of 7 for 30 yards and having a first-down run for 8 yards.

More snaps are certainly needed for McCarthy.

