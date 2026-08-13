NFL preseason week 1 schedule: Live updates from Thursday's games as Fernando Mendoza makes debut

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Congratulations, you've made it to the start of the 2026 NFL season! Over the next three days, each NFL team will take part in Week 1 of the preseason, with six games on the Thursday night slate.

Thursday night's games are particularly interesting. Joe Burrow and the rest of the Cincinnati Bengals' starters will get some work in against the visiting Detroit Lions. Aaron Rodgers, who will not see the field, will face his former team for the last time (barring a Super Bowl matchup) when the Pittsburgh Steelers host the Green Bay Packers. That game will also feature a developing position battle between quarterbacks Will Howard and Drew Allar. Speaking of quarterbacks, Fernando Mendoza will make his NFL debut tonight when the Raiders host the Cardinals.

Tonight's matchups also include the head coaching debut for Las Vegas' Klint Kubiak, the first game for Robert Saleh as the Tennessee Titans' new coach, Mike McCarthy's first game as Pittsburgh's coach and Mike McDaniel's first game as the Los Angeles Chargers' offensive coordinator.

Keep up with all of the action by following along in our live blog below, where we'll be providing updates, highlights and analysis throughout the night.

Preseason week 1 schedule

Thursday

Lions at Bengals, 7 p.m.

Packers at Steelers, 7 p.m.

Indianapolis Colts at New England Patriots, 7:30 p.m.

Chargers at Houston Texans, 8 p.m.

Arizona Cardinals at Las Vegas Raiders, 8 p.m.

Titans at San Francisco 49ers, 9 p.m.

Friday

Miami Dolphins at Washington Commanders, 7 p.m.

Denver Broncos at Atlanta Falcons, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New York Jets, 7 p.m.

Saturday

Carolina Panthers at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m.

Cleveland Browns at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m.

Minnesota Vikings at New York Giants, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville Jaguars at New Orleans Saints, 4 p.m.

Los Angeles Rams at Kansas City Chiefs, 4 p.m.

Philadelphia Eagles at Baltimore Ravens, 7 p.m.

Dallas Cowboys at Seattle Seahawks, 8 p.m.